Who Is Alex Jones? Currently Facing A Defamation Trial For His Conspiracy Theory About The Sandy Hook Shooting

Alexander Emric Jones is the full name of this American radio show host who is also a far-right conspiracy theorist. He is also known by the name Alex Jones.

Alex Jones is a conspiracy theorist who holds a far-right viewpoint and runs a prominent radio show in Austin, Texas. His act has been syndicated by Genesis Communications Network.

He asserts that the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was “one hundred percent real,” and he has an audience across the nation. His credibility is being called into question, and a lot of people are probably wondering if he’s speaking the truth or not.

Jones made a name for himself by falsely asserting that the incident, which was one of the bloodiest school shootings in US history, was actually a sham perpetrated by gun control advocates with the help of actors. However, Jones has recently admitted that the massacre actually occurred.

Who Is Alex Jones?

David, a dentist, and Paula, a housewife, were Alex Jones‘ parents when he was born on February 11th, 1974 in Dallas, Texas. His early years were spent in the Dallas suburb of Rockwall, and he eventually resided in Austin.

He graduated from Austin’s “Anderson High School” in 1993. He played football for the school squad in high school. Alex Jones, sometimes known as Alexander Emric (or Emerick) Jones, is a well-known American conspiracy theorist. He is well-known for anchoring “The Alex Jones Show” on radio.

In addition, he produces documentaries and writes. He runs the alleged 10 million monthly visitors infowars.com, a website dedicated to conspiracy theories.

Nearly two million people tune in to his radio show each week, and his YouTube videos have had over a billion views. Additionally, 160 radio stations syndicate “InfoWar.” Jones has been referred to as “the most prolific conspiracy theorist in contemporary America” by the “Southern Poverty Law Center” (SPLC).

About 25 documentaries were created by him. Others perceive him as a conservative, right-winger, alt-righter, and far-righter. He yet identifies as a libertarian and a conservative.

The “fabricated economic crises, advanced surveillance technology, and, above all, inside-job terror operations that feed exploitable hysteria,” according to Jones, are how various governments and commercial organisations have cooperated to establish a “New World Order.”

The 9/11 attacks, the “Boston Marathon” massacre, the bombing in Oklahoma City, and the shooting at the “Sandy Hook Elementary School” in Connecticut, according to Jones, were all planned (or not stopped) by some mysterious entities within the US government.

He strongly opposes vaccination laws and gun control regulations. He thinks that in order to protect NASA’s secrets, the government staged false Moon landings.

What Is InfoWars?

He co-founded InfoWars in 1999, a website that gained notoriety for spreading false information and conspiracy theories and boasted 10 million visitors per month in 2017.

There are outrageous allegations concerning COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine on the website, which has the tagline “There’s a war on for your mind!”

The parent firm of InfoWars, Free Speech Systems LLC, declared bankruptcy earlier this year as Jones was being sued by the Sandy Hook families.

The action placed civil lawsuits on hold while the business reorganised its finances, which a lawyer for families described as “delaying the inevitable.”

Alex Jones’ Wild Conspiracy Theories Claims

There are too many to list, but the conspiracy theory Alex Jones was in trouble for is perhaps one of the cruellest things he’s ever told his audience. On December 14, 2012.

At Sandy Hook Elementary School, a 20-year-old white man named Adam Lanza murdered 26 people, 20 of whom were young children between the ages of 6 and 7.

The majority of the persons depicted in the films following the school shooting, according to Jones, were actors, and the massacre as a whole was a fabrication.

Naturally, parents filed a defamation lawsuit against Alex Jones, which is finally being heard this week. Jones, who told these lies to millions of his viewers, unavoidably lost his Youtube channel and has since been branded a danger to society.

Alex Jones Has Been Banned From Social Media

Alex Jones has amassed a sizable fan base on the right since he began Infowars in 1999. He disseminates conspiracy theories and false information, claiming that left-wing groups organized the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and the 9/11 attacks.

He recently came under fire for allegedly pestering two parents who had lost children in the Sandy Hook shooting. Facebook asserts that he did not transgress the community guidelines, nonetheless.

His online presence suffered by the disappearance of the Infowars channel. His news and show were broadcast live on the track. Although he continued to stream his shows on other platforms, the YouTube ban prevented him from making live broadcasts for 90 days.

The internet industry has supported the ability of conspiracy theorists to voice their opinions, but they have also come under fire for their algorithmic practises.

Why Is Alex Jones On Trial?

Since he made misleading statements concerning the Sandy Hook shooting, Alex Jones is currently facing a defamation trial. The parents of Jesse Lewis, age 6, who was one of the victims slain in the attack, Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, are suing Jones for defamation and are demanding at least $150 million (£123 million) in damages from the radio host.

Jones’ remarks about the attack, according to Neil and Scarlett, have resulted in harassment and emotional suffering. The shooting was “100% real,” Jones finally admitted in court on August 3.

Jones has a fairly troubled history when it comes to legal issues over things he has stated, including being sued by parents of Sandy Hook victims.

An Info Wars rep being questioned is stumbling badly in court today and was wholly unprepared. Alex Jones' lawyer is trying to keep Info Wars video from being submitted as evidence. Jones fucked around and found out. I hope he goes bankrupt. pic.twitter.com/q9ThV3BVay — 🇺🇦🌻UfoWatchdog 🛸👀🐕 (@UfoWatchdog) July 28, 2022

The Washington Post reported that he issued an apology in 2017 for spreading the false information known as “Pizzagate,” which claimed that John Podesta, the chairman of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, and a child sex abuse ring operated out of a Washington, D.C., pizza shop.

The anti-racist demonstrator Heather Heyer was killed in a car assault at the historic Unite the Right demonstration in Charlottesville in 2018, and he received legal notice of the incident in 2018. He was accused of saying the CIA planned the attack in order to harm President Donald Trump.

Alex Jones Trial For Sandy Hook Elementary School Massacre

The host of the television show Alex Jones thinks the Sandy Hook shooting was real. Even the victims’ parents have met him. Jones has also slandered a few of the shooting victims’ parents.

Jones has justified his conduct by asserting that they were responsible even though he lacks specific evidence to back up his assertion. The relatives of the victims sued Jones for defamation, but the judge denied their appeal.

Jones is required by the court to give the families of the victims $4.1 million. The complaint contends that false information about the disaster was disseminated by the far-right radio host’s media outlet.

A judge scolded right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Tuesday for lying under oath during his defamation trial in Travis County, Tex.



“You must tell the truth while you testify,” Judge Maya Guerra Gamble said. “This is not your show.”https://t.co/YzxxNm93Op pic.twitter.com/4sQ48lJEgU — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 3, 2022

Six adults and 20 children were killed in the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. The parents of Jesse Lewis, one of the victims, have filed a lawsuit against Jones and Infowars, alleging that Jones is to blame for distributing inaccurate information.

