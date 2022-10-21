The “Billboard Woman Of The Year” Winning Singer Billie Eilish Is Secretly Dating: Who Is The New Guy?

Billie Eilish has dominated not only the music business but also the entire world since the release of “Ocean Eyes” in 2016.

She has established herself as one of the musicians of the twenty-first century who will be remembered for having the audacity to be unique thanks to her distinctive blending of genres like pop, trap, and EDM that at first glance seem to be incompatible with one another.

Although the celebrity is only 20 years old, her music career has already flourished. With When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? (2019), she became the youngest female artist to have an album reach the top spot in the UK charts.

This year, “No Time To Die,” her winning entry for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards, made her history as the winner of the category.

Eilish has been anything but secret about her personal life, coming up about her struggles with mental health and body image. Despite the fact that the singer has prompted rumours about her sexuality, which she has promised to keep to herself.

Admirers of Eilish are left wondering whose heart she has also won over, despite the fact that she has won over the music industry and won over her fans with her honesty.

Who Is Billie Eilish?

On December 18, 2001, in Los Angeles, California, Billie Eilish was born. She was raised in a musical and acting family.

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is from America. Her popular debut track, Ocean Eyes, is her most well-known work. Los Angeles, California, is where she was born and reared. Her family is musical; thus, she was destined for a career in the performing arts.

When she was eight years old, she joined a chorus, and by the time she was eleven, she had started writing and performing her own songs. The most significant figure in her life as she grew up was her older brother, Finneas O’Connell. He was a member of his own band and the author of the song Ocean Eyes.

The song was performed and posted online by Billie Eilish. It was an enormous success. Her first significant accomplishment was as a result of this. Her brother helped her record the song Bellyache in 2017. Billie’s debut EP, Don’t Smile at Me, was released in August 2017 as a result of the song’s success. Numerous American and foreign music charts featured the EP.

Her name was included to Apple’s Up Next roster in September 2017. Then, in March 2019, she put out her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Happier Than Ever was then published in July 2021.

Billie Eilish Song List

All the Good Girls Go to Hell (2019)

Bad Guy (2019)

Billie Bossa Nova (2021)

Everything I Wanted (2019)

Happier Than Ever (2021)

I Love You (2019)

Ilomilo (2019)

Listen Before I Go (2019)

Lo Vas a Olvidar (2021)

Lost Cause (2021)

Lovely (2018)

Male Fantasy (2021)

My Future (2020)

My Strange Addiction (2019)

NDA (2021)

No Time To Die (2020)

Not My Responsibility (2021)

Ocean Eyes (2016)

Overheated (2021)

Oxytocin (2021)

The 30th (2022)

TV (2022)

When I Was Older (2019)

When The Party’s Over (2018)

Wish You Were Gay (2019)

Xanny (2019)

You Should See Me in a Crown (2018)

Your Power (2021)

8 (2019)

Come Out and Play (2018)

Billie Eilish Career

For her brother Finneas O’Connell’s band, the “Ocean Eyes,” Billie recorded a song in October 2015. The song quickly gained popularity after she posted it to “Soundcloud.” She has contracts with Darkroom and Interscope Records. Darkroom and Interscope Records globally released the music video for “Ocean Eyes” in November 2016.

Billie’s second single, “Bellyache,” was made available on February 24, 2017. The soundtrack for the Netflix series “13 Reason Why” featured her song “Bored,” which was released on March 31, 2017. Her first extended play (EP), “Don’t Smile At Me,” was released on August 11th, 2017.

In addition to the Top 10, it peaked at number 12 on the UK Albums Chart, number 14 on the US Billboard 200, and top ten positions in Australia, New Zealand, and Sweden. Billie was announced as September’s “UpNext artist” by “Apple Music” on September 9. Billie’s second EP, “Up Next Session: Billie Eilish,” was released on September 20, 2017.

Billie and American singer “Khalid” collaborated on the song “Lovely” in April 2018. It was included in the second season’s official soundtrack of the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.” In the US, the song “Lovely” has also been awarded a “Platinum” certification. The “EA Sports” video game “FIFA 19” used her song “You Should See Me In A Crown” on its soundtrack.

The “Forbes 30 Under 30” list included her in November 2018. Her debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” was released on March 29, 2019. On both the US Billboard 200 and the UK Albums Chart, the album debuted at number one.

As the “youngest female to ever have a number one album in the United Kingdom” and “first artist born in the 2000s to achieve a number one album in the United States,” Billie made history in both countries. From the same album, “Bad Guy,” one of her songs, was the number-one hit in the US.

Since “Lorde,” Billie is the only artist born in the 2000s and the youngest to have a US number-one song. She received six “Grammy Award” nominations, including “Best New Artist,” “Album of the Year,” “Record of the Year,” and “Song of the Year,” on November 20, 2019. She is the youngest artist to ever get a full year’s worth of General Field nominations, at the age of 17.

The “Billboard Woman of the Year” title was bestowed upon her on November 25, 2019. The title song for the twenty-fifth James Bond movie, “No Time To Die,” will be performed by Billie, it was confirmed on January 14, 2020. Finneas O’Connell, Billie’s brother, will pen the script and oversee production.

Who Has Billie Eilish Dated?

Matthew Tyle Vorce

In 2021, there were rumours linking Eilish to actor Matthew Tyler Vorce, who is based in Los Angeles. It’s unclear how old he is, although the picture agency that snapped him and Eilish together claimed he’s 29. In May 2022, Vorce and Eilish announced their separation when online allegations of his extramarital affairs abounded. They said they had parted ways.

In an Instagram comment, he addressed the allegations and stated: “There was no infidelity. Relationships come to an end. Just that basic. It’s risky to spread lies and misinformation online.” Since 2013, Vorce has worked in the theatre. She has also done voice work in the past. She has acted in Mother, May I Sleep With Danger?, Little Monsters, and Dark Hours: Typee.

During the Covid-19 outbreak, he produced and co-hosted a horror fiction podcast. Screenwriting, football, drumming, dancing, snowboarding, ice hockey, and soccer are among his further talents, according to his Backstage.com profile.

Brandon Quention Adams AKA Q

After dating for less than a year, rapper Q and Eilish broke up. She even made an appearance on the album cover for the 24-year-old rapper’s Bleaupro. It is unknown how they first met, but they began dating towards the end of 2018.

She stated: “I just wasn’t happy” in the Apple TV documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. It’s not fair for him, in my opinion, that I didn’t desire the same things that he did.

In a relationship, “I don’t think you should be overly enthusiastic about things that the other person couldn’t care less about.”

Who Is Billie Eilish Dating Now?

Billie Eilish is single as of 2022. Although it had been rumored that the two had been apart for some time, ex-boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce, 30 years old, officially acknowledged their breakup. Cuffing season is here, and Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford appear to be growing closer and closer as the temperature drops.

The two performers were spotted eating together last night in Los Angeles according to recent TMZ images. Even on the pavement in front of the restaurant, they were seen giving each other a hot kiss.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford aren't hiding it anymore, locking lips in public and letting the world know they're together. https://t.co/r97a32o5Ls — TMZ (@TMZ) October 19, 2022

Billie and Jesse have been spotted together previously. On October 13, they were seen kissing while out on a date at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles, according to People. They aren’t trying to hide their love, that much is clear!

The celebrities were seen holding hands earlier this week at Halloween Horror night at Universal Studios, according to a fan-taken video. How charming! Although there has been no confirmation as of yet, based on the numerous dates and kisses the two have been photographed enjoying, Jesse Rutherford appears to be Billie’s new guy.

According to People, Billie once dated rapper Rapper Q, real name Brandon Adams, and she also allegedly had a romance with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce.

Following the breakup of her relationship with Matthew, there were several accusations of infidelity; however, on May 30, 2022, the actor refuted them on Instagram. “Nobody committed infidelity. Relationships end. It’s that easy “the People.

From 2015 until 2021, Jesse dated Devon Lee Carlson, a model and businesswoman, according to Newsweek. This duo was even referred to by GQ as “2019’s most 2019 couple.” Although I’m unsure of the requirements for that position, it’s reasonable to say that their six-year relationship was pretty serious.

