Is Cole Sprouse dating Lili Reinhart?

Prepare to meet the woman who is Cole Sprouse’s girlfriend. Fans have been waiting eagerly ever since the Riverdale star broke up with his co-star Lili Reinhart to find out who he will choose to date after she (even if some are still hoping that Bughead gets a second chance IRL).

Now that the time has arrived, it has been stated that Cole is seeing a new woman. Ari Fournier is her name, and she is a model and an influencer that is based in Canada. Continue reading down below for everything that we know about her, and while you’re here, take a look at Cole Sprouse’s dating history prior to him dating her.

Who Is Cole Sprouse Dating?

Archie can’t handle the stress of his personal life. The Riverdale cast members who have had off-screen romances that made news include Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinart, Camila Mendes, and Vanessa Morgan. Fans of the CW’s 2017–2018 romantic drama Betty and Jughead, starring Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, couldn’t get enough of the adorable on-screen couple. A lot of people were relieved to find out in July 2017 that the rumors about them hooking up were true.

The co-stars broke up in 2020 after dating on and off for over two years. During an Instagram post in August of 2020, Sprouse revealed, “Lili and I originally split in January of this year, agreeing to more permanently divorce in March.” It was an amazing chance, and I’ll be eternally grateful for it. In the future, I hope for nothing but love and happiness for her. That’s all I’ll say about the subject, and anything else you hear is completely beyond the point.

The Chemical Hearts starlet revealed that she “felt like she was dying” after the split. When asked about the experience that month, she told Refinery29, “It was f—king horrific, and there’s no other way out but through it.” “I’ve seen many individuals try to fill the gap of heartache, depression, and breakups with sex, cocaine, food, and booze, but the void persists. By alone, I navigated the back roads and coped with my problems. Ultimately, I must face my own pain.

It’s not just Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart who socialized off-set from Riverdale. Mendes dated Charles Melton in 2018 and 2019. He told Us Weekly in 2019: “I send letters to my partner.” “I don’t know whether that’s the most romantic thing I’ve done for her, but sometimes it’s the little things that mean the most.”

Relationships are another area in which the cast supports one another. In May of 2019, Madelaine Petsch told Us exclusively that she and Mendes were “officially double daters.” Many of the actors on the show went on to start families with their significant others. KJ Apa and his partner Clara Berry had a son named Sasha in January 2021, and Morgan and Michael Kopech had a daughter named River in the same year.

Lili Reinhart

In July of 2017, the Hustlers star and Sprouse were first linked after they were spotted showing PDA at Comic-Con. In July of 2018, Reinhart told Harper’s Bazaar that she was “not OK discussing about my relationship,” and the couple did not publicly discuss their romance. Several reliable sources informed Us of the couple’s split in July of this year. Lilli Reinhart claims they resumed broadcasts in September of 2019.

They “initially split in January of this year, and opted to more permanently divorce in March,” the Disney Channel alum revealed in August of 2020. The actress’s on-again, off-again relationship with Sprouse coincided with her June 2020 coming out as a “proud bisexual lady.”

Alyson Stoner

Actress and dancer Alyson Stoner was once referred to be Sprouse’s “girlfriend” in a 2004 Access Hollywood interview. As of late, he has been linked to Bree Morgan, Victoria Justice, Sophie Oda, Katelyn Pippy, Erin Barr, and Maiara Walsh.

She dated Reinhart on and off from July 2017 till March 2020. Relationship rumors between Sprouse and model Kaia Gerber surfaced in April 2020, prompting him to talk about his private life for the first time.

Ari Fournier

Following a sighting of the two of them holding hands when they were out in Vancouver, Canada, in the month of February 2021, speculation began to circulate that the former Disney Channel star was dating model Ari Fournier.

Also Read :

In July of 2021, Cole confirmed that he and Ari were romantically involved by posting a photo of Ari to his Instagram account with the comment “Tippi and the burds.” When the two individuals were caught having lunch together in Vancouver, Canada, in February of 2021, fan speculation began to circulate that the two individuals were romantically involved with one another.

FAQs – People Also Ask

Is Cole Sprouse dating Lili Reinhart?

Cole Sprouses’s rumored girlfriends, hookups, and exes might vary widely due to the fact that many celebrities value their privacy and avoid discussing their personal lives, including their romantic relationships. We work hard to ensure the reliability of our date-related data. See Cole Sprouse’s current relationship status down below. The American actor, now 30 years old, is presently dating the actress, 30 years his junior.

Are Cole Sprouse and Lili Weil still together?

They were an item for two whole years. People initially dismissed the rumors that Cole and Lili had broken up when they saw them on social media. In March of 2020, however, Cole announced on Instagram that the couple had split up. They broke up, and it was then that Lili decided to reveal her bisexuality. He had some complimentary things to say about Lili. He penned,

Who is Cole Sprouse’s wife Sarah Fournier?

When it comes to Sprouse’s career, Fournier is always there to back him up. As Sprouse’s co-star in the March 2022 HBO romantic comedy Moonshot, Fournier attended the premiere with him. She shared an Instagram of herself and Sprouse posing on the red carpet to show her support.

