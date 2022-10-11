Who Is Darrell Brooks? Let’s Know About Milwaukee, Wisconsin Rapper Aka MathBoi Fly

MathBoi Fly is a stage name used by the person Darrell Edward Brooks Jr., an African-American rapper. He was born and reared in the city of Milwaukee, which is located in the state of Wisconsin, in the United States. In the past, he has also called Peoria, Illinois, Richmond, California, Sparks, Nevada, and Reno, Nevada his home.

It has been determined that Darrell Brooks is a person of interest and an apparent suspect in the vehicle crash that occurred during the Waukesha Christmas Parade and resulted in the deaths of five persons and injuries to more than 40 others.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson first said that a person of interest had been taken into custody, but he did not disclose any facts connected to the individual who had been detained. Later on, NBC News provided confirmation of the person’s name and claimed that the police were interrogating him at the time.

Darrell Brooks Early Life

A record that was submitted to a court in Wisconsin states that he was born on February 2, 1982, and that he currently resides in Milwaukee. Rapper by trade, he performs under the monikers “MathBoi” or “Fly;” these are also his stage names.

Stoner and rapper are two of the many monikers that Darrell gives himself. Through his Twitter account, it has been established that he is a raised rapper, composer, and producer in addition to being a stoner.

On his Twitter account, which he uses to express his gratitude to other superstars like Kobe Bryant and Juice WRLD, he frequently mentions them. To be fair, Brooks’ purported participation in the Christmas procession has not been verified, so it is still a mystery whether or not he was indeed there. The authorities have not yet made public the identity of the suspect in this case.

Who Is Darrell Brooks?

The police have taken Darrell Edward Brooks Jr. into custody following the horrific incident that occurred at the holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

The man, who is 39 years old and goes by the stage name MathBoi Fly, is rumoured to be a career criminal as well as a rapper.

According to the public records of the courts in Wisconsin, he has been found guilty of a number of serious crimes stretching all the way back to 1999, including possession of illegal drugs, resisting an officer, battery, and jumping bail.

In July of 2020, Brooks was also charged with a felony count of possessing a firearm as well as two charges of using a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime. In addition to this, on November 5, 2021, a number of open criminal accusations were brought up against Brooks.

The courts in Milwaukee charged him with violence, disorderly behaviour, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, and second-degree willfully endangering safety with domestic abuse assessments. Additionally, he was charged with resisting an officer.

On November 19, 2021, it is stated that the alleged killer paid the cash bail amount of one thousand dollars. In one of the videos, you can see a red SUV that seems eerily identical to the vehicle that drove through the crowd at the 58th annual holiday parade in the city.

The police have reported that they have taken into custody one person of interest, and they have also found the vehicle involved in the incident. Law enforcement officials did not make any statements regarding possible motivations or whether or not the incident was tied to terrorism.

Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy

According to reports from the police, a total of at least 23 persons, including 12 children, were sent to the hospital. A member of the community has turned up some photographs that they took of the person responsible for driving through the parade.

However, due to concerns for the safety of the lady who accepted the suspect’s identity, neither the name of the suspect nor the name of the lady who accepted the suspect’s identity have been made public at this time.

The woman who checked the identity of the potential criminal was standing only a few feet away from him when she did so. The woman continued by saying that it was the driver and that she had been standing just a few steps away from him when he spoke to her.

Because gunfire could be heard along the parade route, many witnesses imagined the suspect was being caught with the gun. However, police official chief Dan Thompson stated that he did not believe the rounds were fired from the SUV.

According to him, a law enforcement officer opened fire with his weapon in an effort to bring the suspect’s vehicle to a stop. In addition, he noted that the termination did not result in any injuries to any of the employees or other people.

The authorities have also reported that 11 adults and 12 children were sent to at least six different hospitals in the surrounding area. The most up-to-date status of their health cannot be determined at this time. It is not known whether any of the people have left this world already.

