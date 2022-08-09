Who Is David Dobrik Dating

Since his rise to fame thanks to his YouTube channel, fans have wondered if David Dobrik is single. People love him because he has such an adorable demeanor, a great sense of humor, and an amazing smile.

When you consider how often YouTubers go out of their way to promote their channels, his love life is anything from conventional. One of YouTube’s most endearing stars, the Slovak vlogger has amassed a whopping fortune while being hilarious and giving to his fans.

Despite all of David’s charisma and charm, it’s surprising to learn that he’s either single or keeping his relationship a secret from the world. His previous candor regarding relationships makes it doubtful he’ll keep silent now as well. In August 2019, he told J-14 at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood that he was “very single” and “very, very far from being in a relationship again.” When he hosted the Teen Choice Awards later that month, he walked the red carpet alone.

Who is David Dobrik?

If you haven’t heard of David Dobrik, here are some facts about him. Originally from Slovakia, he now makes his home in the United States as a 25-year-old. He’d become a household name thanks to his videos on YouTube. He began making videos for Vine first, but soon moved on to YouTube. He now boasts a fan base of almost 23 million people. Pranks, challenges, and vlogging are just some of the things he is known for. In addition, he founded the Vlog Squad, which has amused a lot of people on the site..

David Dobrik has had his share of troubles throughout the years. Despite having millions of YouTube subscribers, this is still the case. In spite of the fact that many people have found his personality charming and amusing, he has been accused of sexual misconduct and bullying. Videos of him have been taken down from YouTube. Even videos of him apologizing have been released. Many individuals, however, are displeased with him and believe that his persona may be merely staged to gain attention.

Who has David Dobrik Ever Dated?

Since David Dobrik, like many other celebrities, wants to keep his personal and love life secret, we will continue to post new dating news and speculations to this page. Therefore, be sure to check back frequently. Therefore, if you are interested in marrying David Dobrik, there is still time for you to do so. But before you try to get into his direct messages, you should investigate his past relationships to see what information you can unearth about him.

Natalie Mariduena (Rumored)

When David Dobrik’s new assistant, Natalie Mariduena, first emerged on the scene a year ago, it was clear the two were head over heels in love. Childhood buddies who grew up together in a Chicago neighborhood appear to be inseparable on “Vlog Squad” videos on Instagram. Now that they’re quarantining in Dobrik’s LA home for the duration of the epidemic, the question of whether their affection is platonic or romantic is being debated.

Dobrik, despite their charming origin tale and clear affinity, has denied that the two are in a romantic relationship.

“Executive Assistant at David Dobrik LLC,” the name of David’s childhood friend and present assistant, has been linked to her “job.” When David’s fans worry whether David and Natalie are more than just friends and employees, they don their trusty magnifying glasses and go all Sherlock Holmes on the matter.

After joking that they were hooking up during the coronavirus outbreak in May of 2020, David clarified that nothing was happening between them and that nothing will ever happen in their relationship.

The fact that Natalie and I will never get together should be self-evident by now, he reasoned. It doesn’t matter how long the pandemic lasts or how isolated we are from the rest of the world. In the end, “It will never happen.”

Lorraine Nash (May 2019 – June 2019)

In one of the most bizarre YouTube shenanigans of 2019, David married the mother of his BFF and fellow YouTuber Jason Nash. No, this was not a staged event. To begin with, why did this occur in the first place? As a sarcastic expression, “challenge accepted” springs to mind. The joke that Jason told David was so funny that David decided to fly to Boston to marry Lorraine in spite of the fact that no one would ever f*cking marry him. The outcome was that David, who was 22 years old at the time, became Jason’s father-in-law, replacing his biological father, who was 45.

They got hitched in Sin City and honeymooned in Hawaii, but their marriage quickly fell apart. It cost him “around $30,000,” he stated on Live with Kelly and Ryan. The dedication!

Liza Koshy (2015–2017)

In June 2018, their two-year romance came to an end in a public breakup that was widely reported. David confessed in the video that Liza had dumped him six months prior to its release. As of September 2019, over 56 million people had viewed the video.

Liz broke up with David because she felt like they had become distant due to our hectic schedules, David said in the confessional, “and for the time being, it wasn’t good for us to continue together.” Period. Despite my reluctance to admit it, I was experiencing the same emotions. Both YouTubers have indicated that they remain good friends.

It appears that David and Liza’s split was amicable, since he said in a recent video that Liza was his “all-time favorite collaborator.”

Olivia Jade (Rumored)

Olivia Jade is a YouTuber who was involved in the college admissions cheating incident earlier this year. Despite the fact that they’re merely pals, some fans believe they’re dating or have dated in the past. Olivia was reportedly seen hanging out with David and other members of the Vlog Squad at David’s house party shortly after the incident surfaced. Refinery29 was notified by YouTuber Heath Hussar and a representative for David that the female in the video was Madison Beer, not Olivia.

