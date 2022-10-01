Who Is Evan Peters Dating Now? Is He Still With Emma?

Evan Peters is widely regarded as one of the most talented performers working in Hollywood today. It was his work on American Horror Story, WandaVision, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Mare of Easttown that brought him the most recognition. His most recent appearance was in an episode of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a limited series that was streamed on Netflix.

When it comes to the private life of the Hollywood actor, it is important to note that throughout the course of his career, he has been romantically associated with a few stunning ladies who work in the entertainment sector. Keep reading to find out the current status of Evan Peters’ relationships and to discover more about his personal life in general, including his romantic endeavors.

Is Evan Peters Single Or Ready To Mingle?

It would appear that the actor who played Jeffrey Dahmer in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is currently unattached. You read that correctly; Evan Peters has not been photographed with any lady in public this year. This is a first for the actor.

Even though Evan attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2022 on his own, he was seen having a conversation with a woman while the awards were being presented; nonetheless, it does not appear that there was anything romantic between the two of them at the time. Our working hypothesis is that he is currently available for romantic involvement.

What Does Evan Peters Look For In A Partner?

The star of American Horror Story revealed his ideal spouse in a 2015 interview with Cosmopolitan. I guess girls who give me a chance, you know?” he told the reporters at the time. She doesn’t mind if I mess up, say the wrong thing, fumble, or get s—- all over my shirt.

Evan continued, “She’s cool with it, and she’ll give me another chance to say the correct thing and overcome my anxieties and insecurity. In fact, many women today would rather not do that. However, there are a large number of attractive women that do, and those are the only ones I have any interest in. To succeed, I’m going to need more than one shot.

Who Has Evan Peters Dated In The Past?

Emma Roberts (2012-2019)

AHS costar Emma Roberts was Evan Peters’s first high-profile girlfriend. In 2012, the two finally connected for the first time in real life. Meeting each other occurred during the production of the 2012 John Cusack comedy drama Adult World.

Later that year, Emma and Evan began dating, and the following year, Peter proposed to Roberts. The Sun reported in January 2014 that the Mare of Easttown actor had proposed to Emma over the Christmas break.

It was nine months after Emma and Peters reconciled before they decided to end their relationship again. On March 20, 2019, their sporadic connection finally ended. At that point, Emma started dating Garrett Hedlund, who played Eric Taylor on Friday Night Lights. Both Roberts and Evan have moved on from their relationship, yet they still have a son together.

In the same issue of Us Weekly, a source said, “Emma and Evan were heading for a separation and now are simply friends.” Further, the insider stated, “Evan has left. The breakup wasn’t terrible. Although Garrett and Emma have known each other for some time, their relationship is quite fresh, casual, and recent.

Also Read: Is Johnny Depp Dating His Lawyer? What Was His Longest Relationship?

Halsey (2019-2020)

After breaking up with Emma, Peters found new love with the singer Halsey. In September of this year (2019), Evan and Halsey were seen holding hands and holding court while out on a date at Six Flags.

The next month, Halsey and Peters declared their love for each other publicly. The celebration celebrating American Horror Story’s 100th episode was the first time the two were seen together in public. They both wore outfits with disco influences to the gathering.

There has been no explanation for Halsey and Evan’s breakup. The Could Have Been Me singer removed all photos of herself and Peters off Instagram shortly after the couple broke up.

Do you believe that Emma Roberts and Evan Peters were made for each other? Please share your opinions on the aforementioned duo in the space provided. Don’t miss out on breaking news and other information straight from Hollywood by not checking in with us regularly.

FAQs – People Also Ask

Is Evan Peters still with Emma?

Despite their continued on-and-off relationship, Roberts and Peters broke off their engagement in March of this year. An insider informed Us that Emma and Evan were about to split up but are now simply friends. A new address means that Evan is no longer living here. To be honest, the breakup wasn’t all that horrible.

Did Evan Peters and Halsey have a baby?

After a month, paparazzi caught Halsey and Peters out and about in Santa Monica. The tabloids speculated that Halsey was pregnant since in one of the images they were both touching her stomach. However, the performer resorted to Twitter to set the record straight. She tweeted, “Still not pregnant.”

To Know More, Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews.com