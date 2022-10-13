Who Is ABC News Political Anchor George Stephanopoulos Married To? 

A well-known American journalist is George Stephanopoulos. He is well-known as a journalist as well as a political pundit, operative, and former advisor to the Democratic Party. At the moment, he anchors and serves as chief correspondent for ABC News.

He also serves as one of Good Morning America’s co-anchors. He actually started his career as a consultant for the Democratic Party before joining the Bill Clinton presidential campaign as director of communications.

Also, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations is Stephanopoulos. Additionally, he served as the model for Henry Burton, a character in Joe Klein’s 1996 book “Primary Colors.”

Given that they have been together for almost 20 years, George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth’s union is one of Hollywood’s most prosperous unions. They fell in love at first sight, therefore their relationship began as a real-life rom-com.

Who Is George Stephanopoulos?

On February 10, 1961, in Fall River, Massachusetts, George Robert Stephanopoulos was born. His father, Robert George Stephanopoulos, is a Greek Orthodox priest and a former dean of the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York City.

His mother, Nickolitsa “Nikki” Gloria, was the director of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and worked for the National News Service. Journalist, political analyst, and former Democratic strategist George Robert Stephanopoulos hails from the United States. President Bill Clinton used him as a Senior Advisor.

He serves as ABC News’ top political correspondent, chief anchor, host of the network’s “This Week,” and co-anchor of “Good Morning America” at the moment. Stephanopoulos additionally fills in as the host for ABC’s “World News Tonight.”

Born to Greek parents Robert George Stephanopoulos and Nickolitsa Gloria in Fall River, Massachusetts, he converted to the Greek Orthodox Church as a young man and thought about becoming a priest. Even after graduating from Columbia University, he pursued theological studies at the University of Oxford.

Later on, St. John’s University in New York City awarded him an honorary doctorate in law. The American journalist is also the creator of Next Generation Initiative, a non-profit that aids students in gaining practical experience and is incredibly charitable and kind-hearted.

At the moment, he is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Alexandra Wentworth, an actress, is Stephanopoulos’ wife. They have two daughters.

George Stephanopoulos Career

After leaving the White House, Stephanopoulos applied for a political analyst position at ABC News. Additionally, he was a correspondent for “This Week,” the Sunday morning public affairs show on ABC, which he now hosts.

He added his name to the show’s title in December 2005 when he was formally introduced as ABC’s “Chief Washington Correspondent” for the programme “This Week.” After competition and the executives thought about replacing George with broadcast journalist Ted Koppel, the show briefly fell to the third, fourth, and occasionally fifth positions in the ratings.

Fortunately, on January 11, 2009, President-elect Barack Obama was interviewed by Stephanopoulos, and the ratings skyrocketed, outperforming “Meet the Press.”

Stephanopoulos co-moderated the final presidential debate for the Democratic Party in the 2008 election. In December 2009, Stephanopoulos received a job offer from David Westin, president of ABC News, to play Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America.

On December 14, 2009, Stephanopoulos started co-anchoring GMA after accepting the new position. Stephanopoulos announced that it will be his final episode as the show’s permanent host in January 2010.

After Christiane Amanpour quit the programme amid declining ratings, it was made known that Stephanopoulos would take over as host of the week in December 2011. He agreed to a $105 million contract to work for ABC through 2021.

George Stephanopoulos: Wife

For more than 20 years, George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth, a former cast member of “Nightcap,” have been happily married. His now-wife was initially sceptical when they first met in April 2001 for a blind date. She had just ended a relationship, and a friend of hers suggested setting up a date with one of her ex-partners, who just so happened to be George.

Fortunately, Wentworth moved to New York City in 2001 and decided to give it a go despite the fact that she had a strong impression that he did not fit her ideal man. Although the American actress has little interest in politics, George must talk exclusively about it because of his profession. In actuality, though, their lunch rendezvous lasted for several hours.

They became engaged in each other to the point where they thought they had been whisked away to another world. After just two months of dating, the pair became so madly in love that they got engaged. On November 20, 2001, the couple exchanged vows at the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of the Holy Trinity in New York City.

His father, the Rev. Dr. Robert G. Stephanopoulos, conducted their wedding. The New York Times reports that he blushingly said to the visitors present, “I knew within 24 hours, I would not dare risk losing her.” They already had two daughters, Elliott and Harper, within the following five years, making them proud parents.

They appear to have made the ideal environment for themselves, engaging in activities such as working together on numerous projects and sleeping together. The couple is a living example of the clichés “love at first sight” and “happily ever after,” and theirs is the kind of romance that Hollywood is made of!

Who Is Ali Wentworth?

An American actress, comedian, novelist, and producer by the name of Alexandra “Ali” Wentworth. Wentworth is most remembered for her appearances on the Fox sketch comedy series In Living Color from 1992 to 1994, where she was well-known for doing celebrity impersonation.

She has served as a correspondent for The Oprah Winfrey Show in the past, and her filmography includes Jerry Maguire, The Real Blonde, Office Space, The Love Bug, and It’s Complicated.

She once co-hosted The Daily Shot on Yahoo with Ali Wentworth and starred in the TV show Nightcap, which she also wrote and developed.

Additionally, she is philanthropic and supports the Child Mind Institute, a non-profit organization whose mission is to improve the lives of kids and families dealing with mental health issues and learning disabilities.

