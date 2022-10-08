Who Is Jack Harlow? This Rapper Is Rapidly Gaining Fame, Moving From TikTok To The Billboard 200

Jackman American rapper Thomas Harlow, better known by his stage name Jack Harlow, was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky. He is best recognised for his work under the moniker Jack Harlow. Because of his low-key attitude, which is a mix of humility and swagger, he has been able to break through to the forefront of a genre that is predominately African-American.

2015 was the year that Harlow launched his career in the music industry. Over the course of his career, he has distributed a number of extended plays (EPs) and mixtapes, and in 2018, he was eventually signed to the record label owned by Generation Now, which is an imprint of Atlantic Records.

Don Cannon and DJ Drama are also associated with the label. There is evidence that points to Harlow being one of the individuals who initially established Private Garden. An article published by Vox referred to Harlow’s music using phrases such as “breezy” and “simple to listen to.”

Also Read: What Happened To Lil Uzi Vert? Is He Dead Or Alive?

Jack Harlow Early Life

Jack Harlow was born on the 13th of March in 1998, making his age about 24 in the year 2022. He was born and raised in the United States city of Shelbyville, Kentucky, in a family that belonged to the upper middle class.

It is common knowledge that he adheres to the Christian faith and is a citizen of the United States of America. His French and Irish ancestry is a blend, and he was born in Ireland.

He attended Atherton Middle School and Atherton High School, where he received his early education and graduated from Atherton High School in 2016 to complete his high school education.

As a result of the fact that his mother like rap music and would often listen to it, he took an early interest in music even when he was a very young child. When he was 12 years old, he moved from Shelbyville to Louisville and began his career as a rapper.

Jack Harlow Career

Harlow released his debut commercial album in November 2015, an EP named “The Handsome Harlow“. Harlow performs regularly. In high school, he played sold-out gigs at Mercury Ballroom, Headliners, and the Haymarket Whiskey Bar. Harlow opened for Vince Staples in March 2015, XXL reported.

Harlow graduated high school the next year and released his next mixtape, 18. It was the debut album for Private Garde, Harlow’s own label and music collective. Harlow performed at South by Southwest, Forecastle, and Bonnaroo. Harlow followed “Routine” with “Dark Knight” and accompanying music video in October 2017. The song was the lead track on Harlow’s November mixtape Gazebo. Harlow toured 14 cities to support Gazebo, with “The Homies” opening.

The next year, Harlow opened for the popular indie rock band ‘Portugal. The Man‘. MTVreported Harlow came to Atlanta in 2018 and worked at Georgia State University’s Chick-fil-A. Harlow was signed to DJ Drama and Don Cannon’s Generation Now label, which collaborates with Atlantic Records. Harlow released a music video for his tune “Sundown” to commemorate, Billboard said.

In August of same year, Harlow released his debut major-label mixtape, Loose, followed by a month-long North American tour. 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards Best Mixtape nominee.

“Whats Poppin” was the lead song from Harlow’s second EP, Sweet Action. The music video for the song surpassed 135 million views, according to the New York Times and Billboard. Harlow launched the EP on his birthday, March 13, 2020.

Harlow’s next song was a duet with G-Eazy on “Moana,” followed by a remix of “Whats Poppin” with DaBaby, Lil Wayne, and Tory Lanez, which peaked at number two on Billboard’s Hot 100.

XXL’s 2020 Freshman Class includes Harlow before his debut album. “Tyler Herro” is the main single from Harlow’s debut album, That’s What They All Say. The song’s music video includes Miami Heat player Tyler Herro and was praised by the New York Times for its “easy, weightless magnetism”

“Way Out,” the album’s second single, was released in December 2020. “Whats Poppin” and its remix were featured. Harlow performed a mashup of “Tyler Herro,” “Whats Poppin,” and “Same Guy” on Saturday Night Live for promotion. Harlow also sang an NFT-themed parody of Eminem’s 2002 hit ‘Without Me’

The next year, Harlow collaborated with artists who helped him break through. The first collaboration was with Eminem and Cordae for a remix of “Killer,” Eminem’s 2020 song. The second collaboration, “Industry Baby,” with Lil Nas X, was Harlow’s first number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Nail Tech” is the lead single from Harlow’s upcoming second studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. The song debuted at number 18 and was praised by Kanye West, who requested Harlow to participate on “Louie Bags” from Donda 2.

Come Home the Kids Miss You is Harlow’s second studio album, set for release in May 2022. “First Class,” the second single from the album, went viral on TikTok and became Harlow’s second number-one hit. Harlow had to Facetime Dua Lipa to acquire her permission to include the song on the album, according to Cosmopolitan.

Harlow stated in March 2022 that he will make his acting debut in the remake of Calmatic’s White Men Can’t Jump. Harlow is philanthropic and socially active. Forbes claimed Harlow raised $1 million for Louisville organisations and HBCUs.

Harlow has received Grammy and Billboard Music Award nominations. He’s modelled for GQ, Spin, and Complex. He was named Variety’s “Hitmaker of the Year” and Forbes’ 30 Under 30.

Most of Harlow’s $5 million came from brand endorsements, according to Cosmopolitan. Louisville rapper called KFC deal “poetic justice.” He endorses New Balance, Buffalo Wild Wings, Call of Duty, Venmo, Tommy Hilfiger, and Cheetos.

Read More: Who is Ashton Kutcher Married To? Who Is He?

Jack Harlow Dating Life

We cannot trace or find any evidence of Jack Harlow’s girlfriend or any connection with the girls if we look at his social media sites, such as Instagram and Facebook.

He only ever appears in images and videos that he posts, either taking them of himself, his friends, and admirers, or with odd music video models. From this, we may infer that he is a man who is extremely committed to his work and career.

Perhaps this attractive rapper’s dedication to his career caused him to avoid commitment-based relationships. Additionally, Mr. Harlow is quite private about his personal life and prefers to keep it that way.

The American Tik Tok celebrity and social media figure Addison Rae, who is named by a number of online outlets, is the subject of speculations that he is dating.

Addison and Jack were observed getting to know one another while spending a lot of time together at the Jake Paul versus. Nate Robinson Triller Fight Club boxing match in November 2020.

One supporter even tweeted a photo that Jack Harlow had uploaded in which Addison Rae looked to have her hand on him while being out of frame. In June 2021, Addison posted to her Instagram story and tagged a photographer in the process, which sparked new online rumours.

None other than Jack Harlow’s close buddy and photographer Urban Wyatt was the photographer. The possibility that they have continued to meet up is limited, although it has been rumoured that Harlow has been in Los Angeles and has gone to events that Addison has. The two haven’t, however, officially declared that they are dating or not.

Jack Harlow’s Net Worth

It is estimated that the musician’s net worth is currently around $4 million at this point. On December 11, 2020, he released his debut album, which is titled Thats What They All Say, and as of December 2020, he had over 17,000,000 weekly listeners on Spotify.

His track “What’s Poppin” reached its highest position on the Billboard Hot 100 at number eight, which was his big break. Throughout the course of his career, Jack has worked along with well-known musicians including as Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, and Chris Brown.

In 2021, he was a featured artist on “Industry Baby” by Lil Nas X. This song became Harlow’s most successful single to date, as it topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts and became his highest charting single overall.

For More Trending & Entertainment Related News, Do Visit:- TheWhistlerNews.com