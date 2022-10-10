Who Is John Boyega Dating? The Racial Twist!

English actor John Boyega. After playing the role of Soses in the 2011 film Attack the Lock, he rose to prominence in the United Kingdom. His breakout role as the stormtrooper Finn in the Star Wars film series is widely regarded as the catalyst for his success.

Aside from Pacific Rim: Uprising, his filmography also includes Half of a Yellow Sun, 24: Live Another Day, Imperial Dreams, The Circle, and the original Pacific Rim.

Having the good fortune of being young, talented, attractive, and Black. Whether you’re looking for a Michael B. Jordan or a Kofi Siriboe, you’ll find plenty of eligible bachelors in the Hollywood industry.

These fine men have entertained audiences and drawn admiring glances for decades. British actor John Boyega has joined the ranks of Hollywood’s hunkiest men as the industry’s newest hot commodity.

John Boyega’s Current Dating Preferences

This holy work was accomplished by Angela Yee, Charlamagne tha God, and DJ Envy. John was asked about his personal life by the three hosts of The Breakfast Club on September 16, 2022, and he revealed that he is currently single.

The star may be single, but he has some specific requirements for a potential life partner.

“It’s all about personal taste. John proudly announced to his audience that he prefers African American women. Beyond any political statement or another context, it’s simple, they’re fine as hell, man. You need to have a melanin percentage of 75% or higher.

Read More: Who Is Michael B Jordan Dating: Timeline Of His Girlfriends

Some degree of thickness is required. You can’t skip out on fashion. There must be a common humor base among us. We need to get down to the same beat. To put it simply, there must be a flow.

According to John’s comments in the article, he only dates people of African descent. So then it comes down to chemistry, personality, and shared ambitions. Do we have any common ground? May I be of assistance? Can you lend a hand?

He elaborated, “Because you’re in the spotlight, they think it’s best if you have a wife and kids. The PR campaign couldn’t be better.

To counter that, my parents have been married for over three decades. Nothing in this world could possibly force me to find my motivation anywhere other than in my parents.

Who Is John Boyega Dating?

As of 2022, John Boyega is single, but he has expressed a desire for a committed relationship with someone he could live out the rest of his days with. The actor seems to be a hopeless romantic and wants his relationship to be like his parents. Additionally, he plans to have kids in the future.

The Star Wars actor may have difficulty finding love, but he is lucky to have many female friends. Boyega declared he wants to date a Christian woman.

He dated an unnamed woman in 2015 who was meant to be his girlfriend, but she dumped him when she found out he was a significant Star Wars actor. He spoke about this incident in an interview, saying:

“Many ladies behave in this way. Loud music bothers them. I’m totally broke when it comes to love. I’m doing okay financially, professionally, spiritually, and in terms of affection. If it were money, I’d have roughly £320.

John Boyega Says He Only Dates Black Women

In an interview with GQ, he said that there are particular characteristics he looks for in a partner and that, at the age of 30, he is making an effort to be more forthright and honest with the people he dates.

He said, “I only date Black people,” right away. The final factors are chemistry, personality, and goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Could you help me?

Read More: Selena Gomez Relationship Timeline

Boyega claimed that when he was younger, he was much more of a playboy. Come on, I’m Yoruba, he said, referring to his Nigerian heritage. When I was in college, I was the guy.

The importance of love in his life is rapidly increasing as he gets older. “I’m 30 now. I have concentrated on finding peace and getting myself together since I was 28 years old.

Move with honesty and sincerity. No deception. Never lie. And accomplishing whatever I say I’ll do, he added. On the field, of course, but mental preparation.

Final Thoughts

The British actor, 30, has delivered a superb performance. John Boyega has a $6 million net worth. John Boyega’s net worth, salary, and income are covered in numerous sources, however online estimates of his fortune are inconsistent. Please be aware that celebrities rarely reveal their precise net worth.

Before his career took off with his 2015 Star Wars debut, Boyega sought dating advice from none other than Robert Downey Jr. and Orlando Bloom.

Boyega said to GQ in 2017, “It was time for me to sit down with someone who’s gone through the extremes of Hollywood and to be given some pointers as to how to stay steady,” adding that the talk rapidly veered to women.

As a star, “they also urge you to find someone who doesn’t care about your work,” Boyega said.

That view was rejected by the British actor, who told his new teachers: “She has to care about it to understand it.”

To Know More Latest Updates You Can Visit Our Website: TheWhistlerNews.com