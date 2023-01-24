Who Is Juanita Vanoy, Michael Jordan’s First Wife? What Caused The Couple’s Two Divorces?

Michael Jordan is widely considered to be the best player in NBA history. He is one of the few athletes to become a member of the billionaire club and has enjoyed a great deal of success both on and off the court. His net worth is currently in the billions.

However, if Jordan had not divorced Juanita Vanoy, his first wife, he would have been able to access far more financial resources than he currently does.

There are a lot of fans who aren’t aware with Jordan’s personal life, therefore they don’t know that his divorce resulted in the highest settlement for a celebrity divorce at the time that it was made public record.

Let’s take a look at Jordan and Vanoy’s marriage, the divorce agreement, and what the two of them have left behind after their time together.

Juanita Vanoy story: Michael Jordan ex-wife and marriage with NBA legend

Juanita Vanoy began her career in the modelling industry when she was still a teenager. After gaining experience there, she went on to become an executive secretary at the American Bar Association. Vanoy rose to prominence as a result of the affair that she had with the legendary NBA player Michael Jordan. In 1987, Michael Jordan and Juanita announced their engagement; however, they later called it off. Despite this, the couple exchanged vows in the year 1989.

Michael Jordan ex-wife and kids

During their time together, Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy became parents to two children. In 1988, they welcomed their first child, a son they named Jeffrey Jordan. Jeffrey was a guest for their wedding in Las Vegas in 1989, which took place. After the wedding, the couple welcomed a son named Marcus Jordan in 1990 and a daughter named Jasmine Jordan in 1992. Both of the couple’s children were named Jordan.

Read More:

Michael Jordan’s divorce settlement was Big

On September 2, 1989, Michael Jordan wed Juanita Vanoy. Their wedding took place. The shooting guard had already spent five years in the NBA and enjoyed a great deal of success on an individual level by this point; nevertheless, his Chicago Bulls team was unable to advance very far in the playoffs.

The couple had three children: two sons and a girl after getting married in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States. The Jordans went through the divorce process not once but twice. The occurrence took place for the first time in January of 2002, in the midst of Jordan’s next-to-last season playing in the NBA.

However, shortly thereafter, Mr. and Mrs. Jordan got back together, despite the fact that they had stated in their divorce petition that they could not overcome their irreconcilable differences.

On December 29, 2006, Michael and Juanita made a second joint petition for divorce. After 17 years of marriage, the couple came to the conclusion that they should separate.

Following the filing for divorce, the pair released a statement in which they stated that “Michael and Juanita Jordan have jointly and amicably chosen to end their 17-year marriage.” “Today, the court decided to end their marriage and enter a judgement to that effect. There will be no more statements made at this time.”

At the time, the divorce settlement that Jordan’s ex-wife obtained was the most costly one in the history of the entertainment industry. It was in the amount of $168 million. This is comparable to 246.2 million dollars in the year 2023. In addition to that, Juanita was given a mansion on seven acres in Chicago.

In addition to the settlement for the divorce, Jordan spent more than 2 million dollars in legal fees. The fact that the six-time NBA champion got $94 million from his contracts while he was playing in the league is one of the things that makes this situation even more interesting.

What happened to his Ex-Wife and Michael Jordan after divorce?

At the time of the divorce, Jordan was already retired from his career as a basketball player, but he was active in a number of business endeavours. A few years after their divorce, he became a billionaire and a part-owner of the Charlotte Hornets (formerly known as the Charlotte Bobcats).

Jordan is still very much involved in the world of business. In spite of the fact that the divorce settlement was somewhat pricey, it is estimated that his current net worth is $2.2 billion.

The former NBA player tied the knot with the Cuban-American model Yvette Prieto in April 2013, and less than a year later, in February 2014, the couple welcomed identical twin children into the world.

On the other hand, it is said that Vanoy is an avid collector of artwork created by a variety of African-American artists. Juanita did not remarry, in contrast to her ex-husband who did so.

The woman who had previously been married to Jordan stated that she desired to live a low-profile existence and was looking forward to things that were more straightforward, such as spending time with her children and close friends. It is anticipated that she would have a net worth of $200 million in 2023.

Author Viraj Patil Viraj is a Content Editor currently working at Whistlernews.com, He intended to write on the most recent developments of Entertainment, Sports to News from his own unique angle. He is a Final Year Engineering student