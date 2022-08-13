Who Is Kanye West Dating Everything You Need To Know

Recent events, such as Kanye West’s high-profile divorce from his wife of almost seven years, Kim Kardashian, have brought his romantic life into the public eye. Record producer Ye, now 44 years old and better known by his stage name Ye, has become an internet sensation in recent days after appearing to bury a man who appears to be Pete Davidson, the boyfriend of Kim Kardashian, in the music video for his new single “Eazy.”

The romance between West and Julia Fox has lately come to an end, and the star of Uncut Gems has responded to rumors that she is devastated by the breakup by denying that she is distraught. The 33-year-old woman was observed as she was exiting Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), and it was reported that she was crying as she went through the terminal. Fox, though, responded to the allegations in an Instagram story that has since been deleted.

Now, rumors are circulating that the rapper is moving on with his love life and dating someone new. In March of 2022, who is Kanye West dating, if anyone?

Who is Kanye West Dating?

Some of Kanye’s romantic involvements have been discussed at length in the media, while others have been kept private. Alexis Phifer, a fashion designer, and Kanye West were romantically involved for a period of two years before the “All Falls Down” rapper’s rise to fame following the release of his debut album The College Dropout in 2004. Phifer was the first woman he dropped down on one knee for in August of 2006, and Kim Kardashian was the final woman he did so for in 2014. Who, if anyone, did the rapper date in the years in between each of his marriages?

Kanye West’s Relationship History: A Timeline

Chaney Jones, with whom Kanye West has been spotted on numerous occasions, is said to be the subject of a new book that Kanye West is working on. The pair were first seen together around the time that Ye was having an affair with Julia Fox. They were captured on camera as they left the listening session for Donda 2 held at Nobu in Malibu.

They have also been seen window shopping at the stores in Bal Harbour, which are located in Miami. Ye, who is 44 years old, and Jones, who is 24 years old, went to a Balenciaga store before going to a restaurant. Jones has earned the moniker “Kim look-alike” due to the similarities that exist between her and the rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Julia Fox

Early in the month of January 2022, Kanye West and Julia Fox were first linked together. In Miami, the couple was observed spending time together at a hotel as well as out on a dinner date. In an interview with Interview Magazine, the actress, who is 31 years old, revealed their romantic involvement shortly after the rumors began to spread about them.

The actress penned a 217-word synopsis of her date nights and experiences with Ye up to this point in their relationship. Fox added that they had a “instant connection,” talking about their trip to New York City and their New Year’s Eve excursion to Miami. He was referring to the events that transpired during those two trips.

Yasmine Lopez

Late in the month of December 2021, West spent some time with Yasmine Lopez, who is an Instagram influencer and model. During J Mulan’s birthday party in Houston, she shared a little video of herself with the hip-hop powerhouse with the guests. Even though a number of news organizations were eager to describe the two as a couple, it does not appear that they were genuinely dating, but it is possible that they were romantically linked at some point for a brief period of time. According to sources connected to both Kanye West and Yasmine, the two are not dating, as revealed by TMZ.

After going to J Mulan’s birthday event in Houston, Texas, both Kanye West and the Instagram model Yasmine Lopez, who is 22 years old, were seen getting quite close to one another and having a good time together.

Vinetria

The rapper, who is 44 years old, was seen on a date with the Instagram influencer Venetria during the course of the weekend in Minneapolis, where they were both in attendance for the first game of Ye’s Donda Academy’s basketball season.

The Jesus Walks rapper is said to have been dating the Instagram beauty for a considerable amount of time, as stated by Page Six. Her newfound friendship with Kanye has resulted in a rise in the number of people who follow her on Instagram from 100 thousand to 391 thousand, and on Twitter from 100 thousand to 178 thousand.

Apparently, Vinteria and Kanye were both in Miami at the same time as Kanye was taping his appearance for Drink Champs. Vinteria was also reportedly there at Sunday Service. It is believed that Kanye stopped his relationship with Vinetria in December 2021 in an effort to win back his estranged wife Kim. The couple had been going through a rough patch at the time.

Irina Shayk

In June of 2021, Irina and Kanye were photographed in Paris. Three months after filing for divorce from Kim, Yeezus was linked to supermodel Irina Shayk in romance rumors. Rumors began circulating that Kanye West is secretly dating Irina Shayk, aka Bradley Cooper’s baby mom, after a renowned Instagram gossip account,

Deux Moi, posted a report from a user saying as much. West and Shayk were spotted in Provence, France for his 44th birthday, and a source said they were “100% romantically linked” as of June 2021. Supposedly the pair were caught on camera “looking very much like a couple,” smiling broadly.

In 2010, she was featured in the rapper’s music video for the single “Power,” marking their first public appearance together. At the following year’s Paris Fashion Week, Irina walked the runway for Kanye West’s Yeezy line.

Kim Kardashian

After dating for two years, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian got married in May of 2014.

The couple started dating while the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was still legally married to her ex-husband, Kris Humphries. Kim and basketball player Humphreys separated after barely 72 days of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in June of 2013.

The famous person said, “After my separation, I was feeling quite sad and dejected, and he said, ‘Just come to Paris and attend my design show.'” Upon touching down, I believe I fell madly in love with him and wondered, “Oh, my God, why didn’t I do this sooner?” This is how real life is; full of love and excitement and the willingness to help one another.

North (born in 2013), Saint (born in 2015), Chicago (born in 2018), and Psalm were all born after the couple tied the knot in Italy in May 2014. (born in 2019). (May 2019). They had a rough 2020, and reports have it that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian ended their marriage that year. Reports indicated that the pair had been estranged for some time. Because the couple had been seen throughout town appearing happy, this news came as a surprise to many.

Sources say Kim Kardashian has “had it” with her husband. As one source put it, “Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page for a very long time.” Kim has hired famous divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to help negotiate their settlement, as the “divorce is inevitable,” as reported by Page Six.

Chanel Iman

The “Stronger” rapper was romantically linked to model Chanel Iman in 2010.

The Victoria’s Secret model denied the romance rumors during an interview.

“Spreads of rumor are little more than that. Kanye West is a tremendously gifted musician. The stage seems to be made for him. What she told the media was. I’ve always enjoyed listening to his songs. It’s easy to see why he’s such a successful entertainer. The addition of man. During Paris Fashion Week in 2011, the pair went to see the Givenchy show. Iman also had Kanye West’s backing at her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2011. On September 7, 2016, Iman walked the runway for Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 4 fashion show in New York City. These two were rumored to be having an affair, but neither partner would admit it.

Amber Rose

Rose dated the “Flashing Lights” rapper from 2008 to 2010. For years following their split, Rose claims West “bullied” her. In an interview for No Jumper in 2020, Rose asked, “Isn’t that what narcissists do? You spend two years with someone, taking them on vacations around the world, buying them jewelry, and boasting about how much fun you have together to everyone you meet, and then they decide that this is not the kind of life they want to lead. I’m going to opt out of this one. It’s not the kind of life she wanted, so she proclaimed. That just isn’t who I am.

Rose tried to protect herself from Kanye’s snide remarks during the call. One may say of me, “I have a lot of compassion.” I can relate. A good person, that’s me. It’s because of this that I’ve gained so much respect. This explains why every date I’ve ever had has ended up like me. As in, “I don’t know whether he says things to make his wife feel better, but to slut-shame me and say you needed 30 showers, like, man, you brought me across the globe.” The question is: “When did you need 30 showers?”

