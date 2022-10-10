After Viserys’ Death, Who Become The “Rightful King?”

After House of the Dragon episode 8 ends, The Dance of the Dragons begins formally as King Viserys’ doom finally transpires. Most of House of the Dragon season 1 featured the frail King Viserys I Targaryen, whose survival over the past 16 years has surprised many.

He was constantly on the point of demise. But House of the Dragon episode 8 suggests that the sick Viserys has finally been taken by the Stranger and reunited with his first wife, Aemma, during a farewell dinner celebration of both Targaryen factions.

The Targaryen civil war is introduced in the final few minutes of House of the Dragon episode 8, “The Lord of the Tides,” which has a number of twists. With the coming Targaryen generation further splitting the heirs of King Viserys, Alicent’s green party and Rhaenyra’s black party have been progressively forming over the years.

The violent Dance of the Dragons will finally begin now that King Viserys appears to be going down in the eighth episode of House of the Dragon. Viserys’ last words were unintentionally what spurred the historic act of treason to occur, therefore House of the Dragon had to throw in one final surprise before revealing the King’s tragic destiny.

Also Read: Game Of Thrones: Who Is The Prince That Was Promised?

Is King Viserys Dead?

The King is declared to be dead in episode 8, even though Viserys already staged his demise in House of the Dragon episode 5. Viserys likely expended all of his energy on making one more ascent to the Iron Throne, hosting a large meal for his family, and communicating to “Rhaenyra” his belief in Aegon’s prophecy and his knowledge that she must continue the Song of Ice and Fire dream.

After receiving milk of the poppy once more, Viserys reaches out and says, “My love,” at which moment House of the Dragon episode 8 goes to darkness, indicating that the King has passed away. In House of the Dragon episode 8, Viserys addresses Rhaenyra’s mother, Aemma Arryn, with the words “my love.”

Because of his illness and unwavering love for her, Viserys unintentionally called Alicent “Aemma” in House of the Dragon episode 1.

The King never stopped loving his first wife despite her horrific death. By extending his hand and uttering “my love,” Viserys is implying that he has passed on and been reunited with Aemma, with neither of them having to endure the sorrow of their responsibilities any longer.

Despite the fact that these were Viserys’ actual last words in House of the Dragon, Alicent is of the opinion that they were considerably different. In the last moments of the eighth episode of House of the Dragon, Viserys misidentifies Alicent as Rhaenyra as she comes to visit and serve him tea.

The previous night, Viserys’ daughter paid him a late visit and questioned him about his belief in Aegon the Conqueror’s dream and his opinion that she should be the one to carry it. The King finally responded to her questions to Alicent the following evening.

The White Walkers emerging from the North and the Prince That Was Promised unifying the realm against the cold and the dark are two elements of Aegon’s dream that Viserys claims he does believe in. Viserys states that Rhaenyra is the one who must “do this” and bear the burden of Aegon’s prophecy, mistaking her for Rhaenyra.

Read More: Netflix Cancels The Resident Evil Season 2

House of the Dragon: Who Will Become The King?

Who will govern once King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) passes away has been the most popular topic of discussion ever since the first episode of House of the Dragon aired.

At first, it appeared as though his younger brother, Prince Daemon, who was played by Matt Smith, might take his position. This was because of the setup, which demonstrated that Rhaenys Targaryen (played by Eve Best) was the person who was the closest to succeeding King Jaehaerys I.

However, because to the fact that she was a girl, she was passed over, and Viserys was chosen instead. However, Daemon has a tendency to fall on the side of the Targaryen coin that favours lunacy and violence, and because of this, he was exiled back to the Vale after mocking the death of Viserys’ eldest son.

After that, Viserys designated Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), his daughter, to be his legitimate heir. Now, in Episode 3 of House of the Dragon, it has been revealed not only that Viserys has remarried but also that his new wife, Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), has produced a son, Aegon, who is now two years old. Aegon was born to Viserys and Alicent in the previous year.

Although the monarch continues to maintain that Rhaenyra is his legitimate heir, there are a growing number of people who believe Aegon should take her position as ruler. Although it has been established as a precedent that male heirs are preferred when it comes to royal succession, Viserys has made the decision to change that precedent.

And when other people doubt his rationale, he doubles down on who is the next person in line. Due to the fact that Aegon is just two years old at the moment, it makes perfect sense for one of their much older siblings to take their place as heir.

However, many people in the realm think that Aegon is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, and this belief is likely to generate strife if Viserys continues to hold Rhaenyra in low esteem.

What Will Happen To House of the Dragon After King Viserys Death?

King Viserys’s death is the trigger that finally permits the race to start, since the greens and blacks of House of the Dragon have been waiting at the starting line for quite some time.

As the greens and blacks can now make the decisive move by establishing Viserys’ successor, the death of King Viserys heralds the start of the Targaryen civil war in the House of the Dragon.

By usurping the Iron Throne, the greens would be formally declaring war on Rhaenyra if they were to crown Aegon first. If Rhaenyra receives the crown before Aegon, the greens will decide to rebel and claim that Aegon is more deserving of the throne.

War is now imminent because neither side will renounce what they think they are due. Since the only people in King’s Landing who are aware of the King’s passing and have access to the Iron Throne, the Conqueror’s crown, and an anointing septon are Alicent and the greens, Aegon has an advantage over the other candidates for the throne.

For More Trending & Entertainment Related News, Do Visit:- TheWhistlerNews.com