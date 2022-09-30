Who Is Kirk Herbstreit? Is He Leaving ESPN?

On ESPN’s College GameDay, Kirk Herbstreit is a well-known analyst. He also served as a color commentator for ABC and ESPN’s broadcasts of college football games.

Early Life And Biography Of Kirk Herbstreit

Celebrated Name: Kirk Herbstreit Real Name/Full Name: Kirk Herbstreit Gender: Male Age: 53 years old Birth Date: 19 August 1969 Birth Place: Centerville, Ohio, United States Nationality: American Height: 1.93 m Weight: 65 kg Sexual Orientation: Straight Marital Status: Married Wife/Spouse (Name): Alison Butler (m. 1998) Children: Yes (Chase Herbstreit, Zak Herbstreit, Jake Herbstreit, Tye Herbstreit) Dating/Girlfriend

(Name): N/A Profession: American analyst for ESPN’s College GameDay

Kirk’s date of birth is noted as August 19, 1969, in Centerville, Ohio. Centerville High School was where he graduated from school. Herbstreit was a quarterback for his college team and was named Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year in his final year. But that’s not all: Kirk also excelled as a college baseball player.

He was the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes for a decade, from 1989 to 1993. In 1992, Herbstreit became a part of history when he was named captain of the team. Both he and his father, Jim, were captains of the Ohio State team in 1960, making them only the second father-and-son duo in school history. He graduated from Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1993.

Age, Height, And Weight Of Kirk Herbstreit

As of the 30th of September 2022, Kirk Herbstreit will be 53 years old, having been born on the 19th of August, 1969. His stature is 1.93 meters, and he weighs 65 kilograms.

Career Of Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk begins his career in broadcasting by joining the analysis team of College GameDay alongside Desmond Howard, Lee Corso, and Race Davis. He has been seen on this program talking about the day’s college football games. Each week, the broadcasting crew traveled to different universities in the United States to film previews of upcoming football games.

He also shared the role of analyst with Chris Fowler at ABC Sports. In addition, he is a regular contributor to ESPN The Magazine and ESPN.com. In addition to co-hosting the radio show “The Kirk & Michael Show” on 97.1 The Fan with Michael Wilbon and Keyshawn Johnson, Kirk is a contributor to numerous radio stations.

Personal Life Of Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk and Allison had a single marriage ceremony. His future wife was a cheerleader at Ohio State, where he also attended. They met and married in 1998. The Herbstreits’ four sons are named Jake, Tye, Zak, and Chase. Two of them are identical twins studying and competing in sports at Nashville’s Montgomery Bell Academy. At the moment, he is based in Nashville, Tennessee, where he resides with his family.

Awards & Achievements Of Kirk Herbstreit

Herbstreit’s football and broadcasting careers have been marked by numerous nominations and awards. For the 1987–88 Ohio State football season, he was honored as the team’s Gatorade Player of the Year. The Emmy for Outstanding Sports Personality-Studio Analyst went to Kirk in both 2010 and 2011. In 1998, 2006, 2007, and 2014, he was also nominated for the same award.

In addition, he had been nominated for an Emmy Award three years in a row (2014, 2015, and 2016) in the category of Outstanding Sports Personality-Sports Event Analyst.

Net Worth & Salary Of Kirk Herbstreit In 2022

According to sources, Kirk Herbstreit has a net worth of $6 million as of September 2022. This sportscaster earns $2 million per year. Over the past two decades, he has amassed this fortune as a sports analyst. Herbstreit and his family live in a home he owns in Nashville. The true price of this home has not been determined as of yet.

High school football player and current ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has had a successful career. People from all over the United States tune in to hear his commentary. He’s still young enough that we expect Kirk to provide insightful analysis for some time yet.

FAQs – People Also Ask

Is Kirk Herbstreit leaving ESPN?

Even though Herbstreit has a five-year contract to continue calling college football games for ESPN and a five-year contract to call Thursday night NFL games for Amazon, he is sad that he will no longer have the opportunity to call games at his alma mater on a regular basis after this season.

Did Kirk Herbstreit play professional football?

Was Kirk Herbstreit a professional football player? Despite popular belief, Kirk did not have a professional football career. Instead, he played quarterback only for Ohio State University’s Buckeyes.

