Who Is Kristin Chenoweth Dating?

According to PEOPLE’s sources, the 53-year-old Broadway legend has popped the question to her boyfriend, actor Josh Bryant. On the rooftop of New York City’s Rainbow Room on a Wednesday night, Bryant proposed with a three-stone Halo ring from De Beers Forevermark by Rahaminov. Later that night, the couple went to Fresco by Scotto for a celebratory meal. Chenoweth laughs, “I’ve been the runaway bride.” “I won’t let him go away now that I’ve found him. I’ll make haste to the altar to meet him there.”

Bryant elaborates, “I asked out my closest buddy, and she said yes! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Kristin since she is my everything.” Bryant wore a suit jacket from the Collection Michael Strahan as he dropped down on one knee, and the couple looked just stunning. Initially, Chenoweth wore a black Balmain dress with matching Louboutins to dinner with her new fiancé, but she later changed into a yellow Alex Perry outfit.

Who Is The Boyfriend Of Kristin Chenoweth?

The connection that Kristin has with her boyfriend, Josh Bryant, is one that is robust and in good health at the moment. Josh is a professional musician in his field. The couple began dating in 2018, and their first outing together took place in Boone, North Carolina, on August 3, 2018. Since they discovered that they loved each other, the pair makes no effort to hide the fact that they are in love on social media.

Because of this, Josh thinks of himself as a very fortunate guy to have a girlfriend like Kristin, and he never misses an opportunity to express his gratitude to her for the way that she has brightened his life with her smile and her heart.

In a similar vein, Kristin is overjoyed to have Josh as part of her life. In an interview that took place in June 2019 at the 73rd annual Tony Awards, the actress stated that she does not necessarily need to get married to Josh in order to be happy because she already has the commitment from her boyfriend.

This interview took place during US Weekly’s coverage of the Tony Awards. The two people who have fallen in love are very supportive of each other and of their individual endeavors. The couple has been able to successfully enjoy the benefits of their relationship despite the fact that both of them have demanding job schedules.

Why Hasn’t Kristin Got Married?

If I had to guess, the most of you are probably wondering why Kristin has not yet tied the knot despite having been in a few of significant relationships in the past. Kristin, who calls herself a “runaway bride,” has three engagements to her name but has never been able to follow through with any of them. Her most recent fiancée, the producer Dana Brunetti, was the one with whom she broke off their engagement.

In an interview with Redbook that took place in the year 2014, Kristin claimed that although she is a believer in marriage, the reason why she has been delaying getting married is because she has been searching for the ideal partner to spend the rest of her life with.

She looks up to a number of other women, including Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock, who began a new chapter in their lives when they were her age. Along with the passage of time, Kristin has also come to the realization that it is in her best interest to move on rather than continue focusing on the same things if they are not producing the desired results.

In addition, she is already in a committed relationship with the singer Josh Bryant, with whom she has been involved for some time.

Kristin Chenoweth Said Her Sex Life With Josh Bryant Is ‘Great’

Back in May 2020, Kristin Chenoweth made a guest visit on “Watch What Happens Live!” with Andy Cohen. During that appearance, she divulged a bit too much information (TMI) about her personal life, despite the fact that she didn’t say very much at all. According to the Daily Mail, Cohen questioned Chenoweth about her sexual relationship with Josh Bryant, and she reacted by saying, “I don’t talk about that.” “It’s been wonderful, even though ladies aren’t supposed to discuss topics like that. But don’t get the wrong idea; it’s been wonderful! “— I quote her.

Chenoweth and Bryant remained in close proximity to one another during the duration of the coronavirus quarantine, which Chenoweth acknowledges was not without its challenges. She explained to People magazine how she and Bryant truly got into TikTok while being safe at home by saying, “We managed to stay creative and still have a wonderful time.” She said this in response to a question about how they did this

. However, the two were in desperate need of some time apart. “You just can’t be with someone 24/7,” Chenoweth said to the site when asked about the two of them going on separate walks. “I did the same thing,” she said. “Indeed, that is the case. Despite this, we were still able to make it work in some way “Additionally, she said.

It would appear that things are progressing rather nicely between Chenoweth and Bryant as of late as well. On September 2, which was Bryant’s birthday, Chenoweth posted a picture to Instagram showing herself being held by her boyfriend. She captioned the picture with the following: “You brighten up my life @joshbguitar happy bday!”

