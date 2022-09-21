Who is Larray’s boyfriend?

James Charles is a famous YouTuber from the United States who became popular after posting makeup tutorials. Charles’s makeup tutorial videos on YouTube have amassed 24 million subscribers. Furthermore, he is followed by 30.three million people on the video-sharing platform TikTok.

Known by his stage name Larray, comedian Larri Merritt has become a popular figure online thanks to his humorous videos. After achieving success on Vine, he sought new audiences on YouTube. He or she has amassed an impressive TikTok following of 19.6 million from their time in Hype House.

TikTok influencers frequently work together to increase their viewership. Fans have long speculated that there may be more than just professional chemistry between Larray and James Charles, since the two often work together. In this piece, we’ll take a look at how Larray and Charles got together.

Who is Larray Dating?

Larray has been in a relationship for a considerable amount of time, in contrast to the majority of his TikTok best friends, who have experienced multiple public romances and breakups.

Since April of 2019, Larray has been in a relationship with the model Brady Potter, however the two only announced their relationship many months later.

In the summer of 2019, Brady revealed to the public that he was bisexual, and by October of that same year, he revealed in a YouTube video that he had been dating Larray.

Since that time, Larray and Brady have frequently posted content together on various social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Larray Celebrated His Anniversary With Boyfriend

The fact that Larray is already in a relationship with Brady Potter has prevented rumours of a romance between James and Larray from gaining greater currency. Brady and Larray first crossed paths in April 2019, and they started dating six months later. Larray celebrated their anniversary on October 4, 2020, by releasing a series of images of the couple to Instagram with the caption:

It’s been a year and six months, and despite all the ups and downs that come with being in a relationship, you still manage to put up with me. John Smith, the white man, happy anniversary!

It seems unlikely that Larray and Brady have split up. Both of their social media profiles still feature images of each other. The likelihood that Brady and Larray are still together is thus extremely strong.

Did Larray Break Up With Brady?

Although Brady and Larray have been a relatively low-profile couple (at least by TikTok standards) for quite some time, the two have been stoking breakup rumours through their various social media platforms. Brady uploaded two pictures to Instagram on March 2. I forgot to forgive you was the caption for one of the photos in which he stuck out his middle finger.

Larray, for his part, has also alluded to some tension in the pair’s relationship. As for Nailea Devora, the TikToker kept referring to her as his girlfriend on both his channel and Instagram.

Posting a selfie of himself and Nailea on March 2 (the same day as Brady’s own cryptic post), he asked, “Who want to come to the wedding?” in the caption.

FAQs – People Also Ask

Who is Larray’s boyfriend?

Brady Potter is Larray’s long-term boyfriend. In April of 2019, Larray began dating Brady Potter, another viral star.

How long have Brady and Larray been dating?

Brady and Larray first crossed paths in April 2019, and they started dating six months later. Larray commemorated the couple’s anniversary on Instagram on October 4, 2020.

