Who Is Darren Barnet Dating: Everything About This Famous Actor Of ‘ Never Have I Ever ‘

Through his role in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever, Darren Barnet became a teen heartthrob, and the actor is now swiftly gaining further recognition through a number of projects and movies. Given that he is 30 years old and just portrays an adolescent, he also won over the hearts of more adult women.

The third season of Never Has I Ever, which premieres this summer, stars the Florida native as Paxton Hall-Yoshida. You’ve certainly seen Darren in other Netflix productions, such as the holiday romantic comedy Love Hard, which also features Nina Dobrev from The Vampire Diaries.

“Missing Vancouver and being matched with these wonderful individuals onis also a fun-cle and is of two sisters! Darren is a rising star, yet he values his family above all else.

Darren Barnet Is Dating Someone.

Sorry girls, he’s not available anymore! Although Darren doesn’t talk much about his relationship, he occasionally posts pictures of Mikaela Mehrizi Hoover. Although there is no clear timeframe for their relationship, Mikaela also had a part in Love Hard, making it likely that they first met on set.

“Love, happy birthday. The actor posted his July 2021 birthday message to his girlfriend, “Today is for you. They appeared together on the red carpet. while he stood by her during the Suicide Squad 2 premiere as she played Camila in the Marvel movie.

Darren Barnet Takes Pride In His History

Darren is a proud Japanese American who loves his heritage. In contrast, he struggled as a child to integrate with his peers. Even while playing some of his characters, the multi-ethnic actor felt that he wasn’t “Asian enough” or “white enough.”

He told Teen Vogue in August 2021, "I felt like I couldn't fit in anywhere. "Even when I first started acting, I never truly considered embracing my Japanese background because I have this sensation that I'm not Asian enough to succeed," he continued. And I thought there would be a controversy if I were cast in an obviously Asian role.

Darren Barnet Is The First Male Model For Victoria’s Secret.

Darren became the first ever male model for Victoria’s Secret when he declared in April 2022 that he was a brand ambassador for the company’s new gender-neutral line. He captioned his April 20, 2022, announcement, “I am beyond pleased to showcase some of these new styles, but I am even more grateful that I can be a part of a good cause.” “I wish there had been more emphasis on mental health when I was a youngster, and my hope is that we can reach those young people,” Darren Barnet and his mother have a close relationship.

Even as a youngster in high school, the Netflix star claimed that his mother instilled a value of hard work in him. On Mother’s Day, he posts a wonderful tribute to his favorite woman, and, truth be told, it only makes us love him more.

He wrote his May 2020 Instagram post, which included a number of mom-related images, “Here are some photographs from last Mother’s Day and also from the @neverhaveiever wrap party where I took you as my date and we danced the night away.” Actually, if my memory serves me correctly, I had to take a break, and you continued to discuss it with my fellow cast members.

Festival King Daren Barnet

He claims in his Daren enjoys attending festivals in his own time, according to Instagram photos. He also went to Outside Lands in October 2021 and Paris Hilton’s Coachella after-party in 2022.

2022 Darren Barnet’s future spouse

Barnet has not stated anything, but it appears like he split up with Mikaela Hoover in secret. The performers used to post pictures of one another on Instagram, but it appears that they are no longer together since the publication of Love Hard.

Darren Barnet dated the actress in 2021 when she was 38 years old. Barnet has recently been highlighting his professional achievements on Instagram, such as the most recent season of Never Have I Ever.

Popular television programs like Happy Endings, How I Met Your Mother, 2 Broke Girls, and Lucifer have included Mikaela Hoover in their episodes. Following her role in the Netflix romantic comedy Holidate, she made further appearances in The Suicide Squad and Love Hard, both of which also starred Nina Dobrev and Barnet.

FAQs

Mikaela Hoover and Darren Barnet have been dating for how long?

Darren and she had apparently been dating for almost a year. In the upcoming romantic comedy-drama Love Hard, the couple will also be pictured together. Boost Sportskeeda’s coverage of news in pop culture. Now complete the 3-minute survey.

When was Darren Barnett born?

31 years (27 April 1991)

Who is related to Darren Barnet?

Families Darren Barnet (Nationality & Ethnicity) Barnet Jr. and Deborah Barnet are his parents’ names. His mother is said to be a stay-at-home mom and his father is a small business owner. According to sources, Barnet has two sisters. His sisters are Jennifer and Emily Barnet, respectively.

