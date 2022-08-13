Who Is Logan Paul Dating: His Dating History, Current Relationship, And Many More

The popular YouTuber and social media personality Logan Paul. He is also an actress who has made appearances in a variety of movies and television programmes. The social media star has also dabbled in sports, appearing on WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown as well as competing in a boxing match! Even though he is a social media sensation, Paul is one of the most contentious figures in the entertainment industry. However, we’ll be talking about Logan Paul’s girlfriend Josie Canseco in this article.

It comes as no surprise that Paul has dated in the past given his fame. Paul’s romantic relationships have been as complicated as his outward behaviour. In this post, let’s find out more about his most recent partner, Josie Canseco.

In 2022, who will Logan Paul be dating?

Logan Paul and Charly Jordan have just become connected through social media. The model and DJ have 4.5 million Instagram followers and 6.1 million TikTok fans. Some people wondered if Jordan and Jake Paul were dating when she went to Jake Paul’s fight with Ben Askren in April.

The TikTok cutie tagged a few of Paul’s closest friends in her posts as she provided behind-the-scenes footage from the weekend. She allegedly then accompanied Paul on a vacation to New York City.

Neither party has openly acknowledged their relationship. However, they seemed to be getting closer to formalising things early this month. InIn the following video, they kiss:

Logan Paul Relationship

They may be proceeding cautiously because of Jordan’s recent separation. In March, she and her ex-boyfriend Tayler Holder made an odd YouTube appearance. As the two discussed their split in front of the audience, Holder was left sobbing in front of the camera.

When they both went to see Jake Paul fight a few weeks later, they found themselves in a strange situation. Holder tweeted a message that many see as referring to Jordan’s recent relationship.

In 2021, is Logan Paul still dating?

The YouTuber-turned-boxer appears to be single at this time. Because the majority of the internet revealed his previous romances. Paul also speaks openly about his romantic relationships.

Who has Logan Paul previously dated?

Paul had some open relationships with women. The aspiring boxer has dated Instagram models, YouTube stars, and actual actresses. And that excludes liaisons like the one he had with podcaster Alex Cooper from Call Her Daddy. Take a look at a chronology of Paul’s most notable connections.

Jennifer Kopf

Paul dated YouTuber and Instagram model Corinna Kopf in 2019. The influencer, who was born in December 1995 in Palatine, Illinois, has more than 1.76 million subscribers to her YouTube channel, where she publishes vlogs, beauty tutorials, and lifestyle videos. She and Paul were spotted holding hands during a LA Lakers game in 2019. game, leading to allegations that they were seeing each other.

Toby Bennet

Logan’s Identity John Dating Creeto claims that Paul and actress Chloe Bennet met while working on the Valley Girl adaptation in 2019 and that they started dating in 2018.

Chloe Wang is most known for playing Daisy Johnson on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Chloe Wang was born in Chicago, Illinois (2013-2020). In July 2018, after they were captured kissing while on vacation in Hawaii, their romance was made public. According to Distractify, they lasted just three months. Chloe is single right now.

Amanda Cerny, Dating Logan Paul

Actress, YouTuber, director, and model Amanda Cerny hails from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. her YouTube account is the most well-known for her, which has 2.78 million subscribers. The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020), Rim of the World (2019), and The Deleted Scene all featured her as the lead (2019). (2016).

In 2016, Cerny and Paul started dating, and they posted about their relationship on social media (of course). The relationship has all but disappeared by 2017.

FAQs: People also ask

Does Logan Paul currently have a romantic partner?

Nina Agdal, who is the face of Sports Illustrated, has most recently been connected to Paul. In July 2022, the two were seen out to dinner in London, sparking rumours that they were dating.

Logan and Chloe parted ways when?

Just a few months after they restored their romance, the two then announced their separation in October 2018.

Why did Chloe and Logan split up?

Paul blamed Majlak for their breakup, which Mike later verified by telling Josh Peck, a special guest, that he didn’t think Bennet was the best match for Paul. Paul declared, “Mike is solely to blame for the demise of my relationship.”

