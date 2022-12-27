Who Is Lucien Laviscount Dating?: Know All The Dating History

Born on June 9th, 1992 in the United Kingdom, Lucien Leon Laviscount is a well-known actor. It was in 2007 when he appeared in the teen drama Grange Hill that he first gained widespread recognition. Later on, he appeared in a number of different television shows, including Waterloo Road on BBC One and Coronation Street on ITV. In 2011, he competed on the eighth season of the reality television show Celebrity Big Brother. Laviscount began his acting career when he was still a child. He made his acting debut in a commercial when he was just 10 years old, and ever since then, he has appeared in a variety of films and television shows.

Laviscount had a recurring role as a character named Earl Grey in the debut season of the horror-comedy series Scream Queens, which aired on FOX in 2015. He had a starring role in the crime comedy-drama Snatch, which aired on Sony Crackle in 2017 and 2018. Laviscount portrayed Alexander Cabot on the television show Katy Keene, which aired on The CW. We first caught a glimpse of him when the second season premiered, and then we saw him once more when the third season premiered on December 21, 2022.

Lucien Laviscount’s Family

Lucien Laviscount was raised in Read, in the Ribble Valley of Lancashire, during his formative years. He was born in Burnley, which is located in Lancashire. His father, Eugene Laviscount, is a bodybuilder from Antigua, and his mother, Sonia Laviscount, is of English descent. Both of his parents are named Laviscount. Louis and Jules are his brothers, and they are his siblings. He attended Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe, where he earned a total of 10 GCSEs and took part in Carol Godby’s Bury theatre workshop.

Is Lucien Laviscount Dating Anyone?

According to what we have gathered, the dashing star of “Emily in Paris” is probably single and looking for a date at the time this article was written, which is excellent news for all the ladies out there. It is clear from Lucien’s dating history, which is rather haphazard, that he has not yet found the love of his life; alternatively, if he has, he has done an excellent job of concealing the fact that he has found her.

Lucien, who is only 30 years old, has a long way to go before he reaches his ideal partner, despite the fact that he has a long history of romantic partnerships. If he so chooses, he still has plenty of time to find the right person. Despite this, we are overjoyed to see Lucien thriving in his career in Hollywood, where he is putting his attention solely on himself and labouring diligently to establish his place among the industry’s elite.

Relationship History of Lucien Laviscount

Sophie Reade

In 2010, as a result of Laviscount’s rising stardom, he was invited to participate in the reality show Celebrity Big Brother. After that, he didn’t wait long to start dating Sophie Reade, who was also a contestant on Big Brother. Reade used the phrase “full package” to describe Laviscount at the time. The relationship didn’t continue very long, however, because in 2011, Laviscount was linked to Chelsee Healey, who played alongside him in the television serial Waterloo Road. Together, they had a recurring role on the show.

Pictures of them making out were discovered by The Daily Mail, despite the fact that their relationship was never officially acknowledged. It would appear that they did not go all the way to the end. In 2015, there were rumours that Laviscount was dating Keke Palmer, another cast member of Scream Queens. The gossip magazines said that they went on a number of dates; yet, if they ever were something, they never acknowledged it in public.

Kelly Osborne

In 2019, there were allegations that Laviscount was dating Kelly Osborne since they were seen holding hands after a romantic supper. The reason for these accusations was because they were seen holding hands. Once again, nothing happened after the photographs were taken, so it’s quite likely that they didn’t stay out for very long.

In the latter half of the year 2021, Laviscount was spotted on a night out in London with Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson not long before the premiere of the first season of Emily in Paris went viral. According to insiders who spoke to the tabloids, it appeared as though the two were getting along well; however, it turned out that they had simply stumbled into each other and had a polite talk. To put it another way, there is nothing interesting to view here.

Hannah John-Kamen

The actor Hannah John-Kamen, who appears in Game of Thrones, has been rumoured to be Laviscount’s most recent probable love affair. In the year 2021, witnesses reported seeing them walk out of the British Fashion Awards hand in hand. This alleged romantic involvement likewise does not appear to have resulted in anything concrete. A year has passed, and Laviscount has not provided any evidence to suggest that he is seeing John-Kamen or anybody else.

Jesy Nelson

When Lucien and Jesy were photographed kissing while out to dinner together in Soho the previous year, romance rumours began to circulate about the two of them. Later, the two were seen taking a romantic rickshaw ride through the streets of central London.

It was said at the time that they finished their night in a club in Mayfair, and the vocalist who sang “Boyz” was said to have been “mortified” over their intimate photos.

Nevertheless, reliable sources stated that they were not dating.

Related Posts:

Final Words

The wonderful news for all of the ladies out there is that the dashing actor who plays the lead role in “Emily in Paris” is currently single and available for dating. It is clear from Lucien’s past relationships that he has not yet discovered the person he will spend the rest of his life with; alternatively, if he has, he has done an excellent job of concealing the fact.

Despite the fact that Lucien has been in a number of relationships, he is still only 30 years old and has a lot of time to find the person he wants to spend the rest of his life with. Nevertheless, it makes us happy to know that Lucien is succeeding in Hollywood, where he is concentrating on himself and making significant efforts to climb the ranks of the industry’s most accomplished actors.