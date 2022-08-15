Who is Maya Hawke dating in real life?

Maya Hawke is a talented actress who is on the rise in Hollywood. Maya Thurman has become well-known because to her recurring role as Robin in Stranger Things, which airs on Netflix. She was born to actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. Maya, who turns 23 this year, has been in the acting game since she was born on July 8, 1998. She entered the world on American soil, specifically the state of New York.

Maya’s romantic status, or lack thereof, and other details regarding her personal life are hotly anticipated by Stranger Things’ legion of devoted followers as the show enters its fourth and final season. However, Maya does have a romantic interest in real life, which is in stark contrast to her lovelorn TV persona.

Who Is Maya Hawke Dating?

Maya, like many other celebrities, likes to keep the public’s view of her private life out of the picture as much as possible. On February 14, 2022, she simply cannot resist the urge to display some public displays of affection with her lover, Spencer Barnett. The Daily Mail took a few images of the couple as they were making their way through the streets of New York City kissing and generally having a nice time together.

Past Relationship

In July of 2020, Maya started a romantic relationship with Tom Sturridge, who was featured in the movie Sandman. Due to the significant age gap between them, this romance generated quite a bit of controversy. While Hawke was only 22, Sturridge was already into his 30s. Up until the beginning of January 2022, the couple was frequently spotted in the city of New York.

Before she started dating Tom in February, it was rumored that Maya was seeing Gus Wenner, who is the president and chief operating officer of Rolling Stone. Maya had posted a cute snapshot of the couple on Instagram at the time, but fans quickly discovered that they were no longer together after she revealed that they had broken up. She also gave hints that references to her personal struggles in her marriage would be included on her upcoming album, which is titled “Blush.”

About Spencer Barnett?

In 2015, the talented pop singer and composer Spencer Barnett made his debut with cover songs. In 2017, he released the first single off his debut studio album, titled “Whatever.” Barnett was born in the state of New York in 2002, and he is the son of Roger Barnett, the CEO of Shaklee Corporation, and Sloan Barnett, a former district attorney in Manhattan. He spent his childhood in both New York City and the San Francisco Bay Area.

He started writing his own songs while he was in his early teens and was heavily influenced by musicians such as Death Cab for Cutie and Bon Iver, amongst others. He had always had a strong interest in music. During this period, he became acquainted with Stephan Jenkins, the vocalist for Third Eye Blind and a good friend. Mr. Jenkins took him under his wing and helped him with the composition of his songs.

Barnett and Jenkins collaborated on an early covers EP, and Jenkins encouraged Barnett to join him onstage for a number of his performances. During the subsequent three years, Barnett balanced his time between attending classes, creating music, and going on tour. 2017 was the year that the music was made available.

What Is Maya Hawke’s sexuality?

The fact that Maya’s character on Stranger Things, Robin, is a lesbian was a nice surprise for the audience in the year 2019, when it was revealed. She said in an interview with Indie Wire that Robin’s sexuality evolved over the course of filming. “During the course of filming, we had the impression that she is homosexual and that she should not be together with [Steve]. Even when I go back and rewatch older episodes, I can’t help but think that this is the most obvious choice that could possibly be made.”

She continued, “It wasn’t really until we were shooting episodes four and five, I suppose, that we made the final decision,” she said. “The Duffer brothers, Shawn Levy, and I had a lot of conversations throughout the shooting, and it was around that time that we made the final decision.” “I’m very, really delighted with the way that it went, and the fact that it was kind of a collaborative conversation is one of the reasons why.”

Maya did not provide any commentary regarding her own sexuality during that period; however, she did say, “There are times when we are able to empathize with characters on film that we typically wouldn’t be able to empathize with in real life. If there is anything that I can have faith in, it is that some people will fall in love with Robin, and that this will help them fall in love with girls who love girls and guys who love boys. This is my greatest wish.”

FAQs – People Also Ask

