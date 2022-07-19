Who Is Megan Thee Stallion Dating in 2022: Megan Thee Stallion Dating Rumours 

The American rapper Megan Pete, better known by her stage name Megan Thee Stallion, was the first female rapper to sign with the American record label 300 Entertainment. Pete is better known by her stage name Megan Thee Stallion.

The young woman from Texas initially rose to prominence thanks to the coverage she received in digital media when she was enrolled in college. Since then, Thee Stallion has utilised the digital platform in order to make their way into the mainstream music market.

By posting videos and photos to the photo- and video-sharing website Instagram and drawing attention to her freestyling skills, she has successfully built up a sizeable following for herself. Since she first achieved widespread fame in 2017, she has issued two extended plays and a large number of singles that have been commercially successful.

Thee Stallion has also made cameo appearances in the music videos of other well-known artists, such as Danielle Bregoli and Olubowale Victor Akintimehin, best known by his stage name Wale (known as Bhad Bhabie). The year 2019 marked the release of her first studio album, which was given the moniker “Fever.”

Career of Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper Thee Stallion, who began her career when she was a teenager and frequently included explicit sexual references in her songs, is known as “Thee Stallion.” She was a student at Prairie View A&M University in Texas when she was involved in a “cypher battle” with a group of male students, which garnered a lot of attention on social media.

After what had happened, she made considerable use of digital media and came to the realisation that the platform had the power to set her on the route to success. She began producing her own rap videos and utilising her Instagram account as a means of communicating with her fanbase.

The effectiveness of the digital platform was demonstrated by the rapid growth in the number of her followers, which occurred almost immediately. She began establishing a reputation for herself on the network after she began uploading recordings of her freestyle performances on her account.

Her debut mixtape, titled “Rich Ratchet,” was made available to the public in the year 2016. It featured well-known songs such as “Like a Stallion,” amongst others. In the year 2017, Thee Stallion published her first extended play titled “Make It Hot,” and she was met with an incredible reception on digital media.

On YouTube, the music video for the tune ‘Last Week in H TX’ has been viewed close to six million times. She then gave performances at a number of music events, one of which was South by Southwest, after signing a contract with the record company 1501 Certified Ent.

According to her, her second extended play, which goes by the moniker “Tina Snow,” was named after her alter ego. The extended play (EP) consists of ten individual singles and has been met with favourable reception from all aspects of the media. In 2018, Thee Stallion made history by becoming the first female rapper ever to be signed to the record company 300 Entertainment.

Within a short period of time, she was able to break into the top 100 of the Billboard Hot charts with the single ‘Big Ole Freak.’ She worked with the artists Wale and Bhad Bhabie on the tunes “Poledancer” and “Bestie,” respectively.

Who is Megan Thee Stallion dating?

Following a brief flirtation on social media in the early part of the year 2021, Megan and Pardison Fontaine became the subject of online rumours that they were romantically involved with one another.

A face mask from Megan’s Fashion Nova range was seen on Pardi, and she was also seen carrying shopping bags from Chanel. A short while afterwards, the singer of “Savage” posted a picture of a Chanel purse to her Instagram account, which led many of her admirers to believe that it wasn’t merely a coincidence.

During an Instagram Live session in February 2021, the singer of “Hot Girl Summer” announced her relationship with Pardison Fontaine. Since then, the two have shared lovely images of one another on their respective social media accounts.

However, as a result of the uproar on social media around the potential of a divorce, fans’ curiosity regarding the native of Houston’s personal life has intensified. Despite the fact that Megan’s personal life has recently been a topic of discussion, her fans should not assume that she will reveal any time soon the names of any of her previous partners.

As of 2022. There have been rumblings that Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine are no longer an item as a couple.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, the fact that Megan did not acknowledge Pardi’s birthday and that she deleted a few photographs of the couple from her Instagram account caused many individuals to believe that the couple had ended their relationship.

Fans are certain that there is strife in paradise despite the fact that Megan’s page contains a slideshow of photographs that appear to show the couple spending time together.

The relationship status of another person is not something that should be determined using social media. After all, well-known persons frequently get rid of their old photographs. Not to mention the fact that there are countless images of Pardi and Megan that can still be found on his Instagram profile.

On his own, Pardi has put an end to a number of the rumours that were circulating about the pair.

On Twitter, he has communicated with a small number of admirers in a quite informal manner. When asked by his admirers about the sexual relationships in his life, he almost always denies the rumours.

Who exactly is Pardison Fontaine?

It is vital to gain an understanding of who he is as a person before delving into the facts of how Megan and Fontaine met and how their relationship got started.

The name Jorden Kyle Lanier Thorpe was given to Fontaine when he was born, although he is better known by his stage name, Fontaine.

Similarly, to Megan, Fontaine is also a rap artist. He is responsible for writing all of his own lyrics and was born and raised in Newburgh, New York. In 2018, he recorded the popular song “Backin’ It Up,” which included Cardi B, who would subsequently work with Megan.

The song was released under his own name. In the United States, “Backin’ It Up” climbed all the way to position number 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Other well-known songs written and performed by Fontaine include “Shea Butter,” “Take It Down,” and “Oyyy.”

In what year did Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine begin their relationship?

In February of 2021, Megan decided to come clean about her connection with Fontaine. A supporter asked her during an Instagram live stream about her plans for Valentine’s Day, and she proceeded to disclose all of the juicy details about the evening.

It was rumored that Megan and Fontaine were fighting in a video, but she addressed the rumours as they were airing live on the stream. Her description of Fontaine was that she was peaceful and pleasant.

He took her by full surprise on Valentine’s Day by gifting her a trip on a private plane, replete with an enormous floral arrangement.

It is possible that Megan and Fontaine were dating previous to February 2021; nevertheless, it was not until that month that they felt comfortable telling the rest of the world about their relationship.