Who Is Michael B Jordan Dating: Timeline Of His Girlfriends

Actor and heartthrob Michael B. Jordan have made a point of keeping the majority of his dating life private. In actuality, Jordan’s romance with Lori Harvey was his first in front of the public. (There will be a moment of silence for their alleged split.) Jordan has chosen to keep his personal life relatively quiet, but devoted fans have never stopped trying to find out who he was seeing. Tl;DR: You’re not the only one who could be curious about Jordan’s past relationships.

Sadly, there is a complicated answer to that question. Over the years, Jordan has been connected to numerous different women, including Catherine Paiz and Kiki Layne. He was pictured with many potential romantic partners, but he never publicly acknowledged any of them.

His Alleged Lovers. Naturally, Everything Changed When He Met Entrepreneur And Model Lori Harvey In November 2020.

When the couple announced their breakup, Jordan explained why he had no problem letting the world know about their relationship. “I’m not sure if I could have handled the barrage of criticism and being pulled apart while still being aware of what the other person was going through when I was younger. It takes a certain kind of individual to deal with that,” he said in December 2021 to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sadly, it appears that it was not meant to be. Sadly, it appears that the two are no longer dating. There is no better moment than now, as we grieve the passing of the power couple. the present to review Jordan’s previous relationships. Here is a list of everyone he has ever been associated with.

2014 January: Catherine Paiz

According to Just Jared, Jordan was allegedly seen in Miami with an unknown woman in January 2014. Later, it was revealed that the woman was YouTuber Catherine Paiz. The possibility of a relationship between Jordan and Paiz went unmentioned, and reports about it rapidly died down. In 2015, Paiz began dating Austin McBroom, who is currently her husband.

2019 January: Kiki Layne



Jordan was reportedly seen getting close to fellow actor Kiki Layne in January 2019 at a Sundance Film Festival after-party in Park City, five years after his rumoured beach date with Paiz.

Michael and Kiki, according to a source for People, “were really flirtatious all night.” “He talked and concentrated on her for virtually the entire night.” According to a source for Us Weekly, the two “left together in the same car.” Similar to Paiz, neither of the actors ever confirmed or disputed a possible relationship, and nothing else was spoken about the hypothetical couple.

2019 May: Cindy Bruna



A few months after allegedly canoodling with Layne at a club in May 2019, Jordan allegedly had dinner with Victoria’s Secret model Cindy Bruna in New York City. The dinner, which reportedly lasted more than four hours and took place just days after Jordan and Bruna were seen together at an after-party after the Met Gala. Again, neither party made any comments about the potential dinner date, and it is said that this was their final public appearance as a couple.

June 2022 To November 2021: Lori Harvey

Jordan and model Lori Harvey were photographed by TMZ in Atlanta together in November 2020. Rumors of a romance soon began to circulate. For several months, the pair remained silent, until finally. Jordan, though, made their relationship known by posting adorable photos on his Instagram in January 2021. The couple exuded a strong sense of affection. Harvey’s father even made a marriage-related allusion on a January 2022 appearance on The Ellen Show. The couple apparently split up in June 2022, though. Lori wasn’t prepared to commit. She concentrates well.

on her career. When they were preparing for the future, [she] discovered they weren’t on the same page, a source told People. Michael gained a lot of maturity during their relationship and was prepared to make a long-term commitment. With her, he let down his guard and experienced his first emotional opening in a romantic relationship. Both of them stopped following one another on Instagram, and Harvey cleared her feed of all references to Jordan.

As far as fans are aware, Jordan doesn’t appear to be dating anyone right now, but considering that he was once named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, I assume it won’t be long until the actor’s relationship status changes. Who knows?

