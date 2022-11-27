Who Is Nick Fuentes? Know Everything About The White Supremacist Leader And Organizer And Podcaster

American political analyst and live streamer Nick Fuentes is a member of the far-right and white supremacist movements. He was once a YouTuber, but in February 2020, YouTube permanently suspended his channel for using hate speech.

As an American patriot, Christian conservative, and paleoconservative, Fuentes has claimed to hold anti-Semitic beliefs. Only a few days after dining with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago property, Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes has flipped against Donald Trump.

Fuentes advocated for a new far-right contender to “outflank” Trump in 2024 in a series of Telegram postings while also raising concerns about what “Christian Americans” would gain from a Trump presidency.

Kanye West, then known as Ye, invited Fuentes, who despises establishment Republicans, to a dinner at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Tuesday night.

Who Is Nick Fuentes?

A political analyst and live streamer from the United States named Nicholas Joseph Fuentes is a far-right white nationalist and white supremacist Christian nationalist. On August 18, 1998, he was born. In Illinois, he attended Lyons Township High School.

Fuentes was chosen to lead the student council. He then left Boston University after participating in the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017. He submitted a petition to Auburn University in the fall of 2017 for transfer admission.

He is of Italian and Hispanic descent and a devoted Catholic. Before the US Capitol was stormed in 2021, Fuentes frequently spoke at protests and rallies. His opinions and point of view are extremely controversial and quite much to the right.

Fuentes is a fervent opponent of immigration, which he regards as a demographic danger to the US. He has expressed his opposition to the so-called “LGBT agenda.” For breaking its hate speech regulations, YouTube permanently shut down his channel in February 2020.

He used to be a YouTuber. As an American patriot, a devout Christian conservative, and a paleoconservative, Fuentes has identified himself.

Outside of a TPUSA event in West Palm Beach, Florida, in December 2019, Fuentes accosted Ben Shapiro, a conservative political journalist who was present at the time with his family.

Shapiro had been criticized by Fuentes at a Stanford University address, and Fuentes had confronted Shapiro to find out why. A video of the encounter surfaced, and Fuentes came under fire.

Nick Fuentes Career

On a small radio and television station run by his high school, he started making political remarks. He started to lean more mainstream and conservative at this point. He is currently Nicholas J. Fuentes’ co-host on the episode-based live broadcast America First.

Everything started in 2017. The stream features his consistent use of ironic humour to appeal to Generation Z while also providing a convincing refutation of his usually extreme opinions. On a number of subjects, he remained consistent in 2017. The vast majority of them were abhorrently hateful and disagreeable.

The First Amendment, in Fuentes’ words, “was not created for the Saudi Royal Family.” RSBN, the show’s former publisher, expressed regret. The statements, they all agreed, were “inappropriate” and “unacceptable.”

Due to these and other remarks, as well as news reports about his participation in the Unite the Right march, Fuentes resigned from RSBN in August 2017. He and fellow white nationalist James Allsup co-hosted the Nationalist Review podcast until January 2018. The two got into a brief public argument.

As a result of one of his videos breaking YouTube’s hate speech policy, Fuentes’ YouTube channel was later demonetized in January 2020. His YouTube channel was shut down in February 2020, and he has already received bans from Twitch and Reddit.

Following that, he changed to the DLive streaming site, which has come under fire for allowing Fuentes to use it. As of 2021, he appears to have been banned from all social media sites with the exception of Twitter.

At a pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., in December 2020, he encouraged attendees to abstain from voting in Georgia’s special Senate runoff election by leading a crowd in screaming “Destroy the GOP.” He is also charged with stirring up the populace to attack the White House.

Nick Fuentes Hate Speech

Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist, has had his You Tube channel blocked for using hate speech. Fuentes is the leader of the Groyper Army, a group of young far-right militants trying to sway traditional conservatism in the direction of white nationalism.

He disputes the number of Jews who perished during the Holocaust and thinks Israel has a negative impact on American foreign policy. Fuentes informed his 86,600 Twitter followers about his channel on Saturday.

On DLive, a blockchain-based live streaming platform, he declared that his YouTube show would resume the following week. The word “white nationalist” is avoided, according to Fuentes, who stated this in 2018.

The reason Fuentes wouldn’t use the term “white nationalist” isn’t that she doesn’t believe it is important for white people to have a homeland and a nation.

The reason, according to him, is that “I believe that kind of terminology is used almost entirely by the left to disparage, and I believe that the terminology and labels that we use, I don’t think that we can look at them outside of the context of their implications in America.”

Jewish Telegraphic Agency was the first to report that the white nationalist Nick Fuentes’ YouTube channel has been blocked for hate speech.

Trump, West And Fuentes

Throughout a large portion of Trump’s presidency, Fuentes and the Groypers criticized the GOP, particularly the former president’s support for Israel. Fuentes, however, also appeared on January 6 in the Capitol, urging citizens to seize control of the government, and he has been outspoken in his support of Trump ever since.

Fuentes called for “a white insurrection” to install Trump at the beginning of 2022. He advocated for the United States to “stop having elections” so that the former president could maintain his dictatorial rule over a white civilization. Fuentes livestreamed the speech given by Trump when he declared his intention to run for president in the 2024 election on Cozy.tv.

Trump has been open about his willingness to associate with everyone who supports him for years, including white nationalists. However, he made an effort to separate himself from the gathering by claiming he was not familiar with West’s visitors.

In contrast, West has made numerous antisemitic claims that contain the same strong concoction of Christian nationalism and conspiracy claims about Jewish control for which Fuentes is renowned. The Anti-Defamation League’s response to West and Kyrie Irving’s words was criticized by Fuentes in a lengthy video that he broadcast to his Cozy.tv website.

Fuentes only published a video publicly threatening Jews two weeks ago. He remarked in a video that was similar of West’s recent comments, “The Jews had better start being nice to people like us,” “Because what comes out of this will be much uglier and more terrible for them than anything that’s being said on this broadcast,” the speaker continued.

“Even though I’ve been bullied by the Jews, level though I’ve been oppressed, slandered, lied about, and assaulted by the Jews, I’ve been perfectly precise, for the most part, and even-handed and nuanced,” he remarked. The Jews will look at individuals like me and America First and say, “Damn, I miss when it was just that hilarious guy.”

