Who Is Pamela Anderson Married To Every Thing You Need To Know

Pamela, who played C.J. Parker on Baywatch and whose life is the subject of the 2022 biopic series Pam & Tommy on Hulu, has been married five times between 1994 and 2022. Her two sons, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger, are with her first husband, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. In the years following her split from Tommy, Pamela tied the knot with four different men: singer Kid Rock for four months in 2006, poker player Rick Salomon for two months in 2007 (and a year from 2014 to 2015), producer Jon Peters for 12 days in 2020, and bodyguard Dan Hayhurst for a year from 2021 to 2022.

Pamela admitted to having no ideal relationship criteria in a 2015 interview with Parade. Everyone has their own idea of what a husband should be, what a modern relationship should be, and what an old fashioned relationship should be, she said. “Even though I’ve been madly in love and have been with wonderfully incredible creative interesting people,” she said. “It’s about realizing what makes a happy marriage for me and for us.

And I certainly can’t say that I finally have it figured out. She went on, “But I try to apply it to my life, as I do with everything I learn.” Moreover, it encompasses every aspect of my life, from being an effective activist to raising a family and a loving spouse. The pain of ending a relationship is something I wish didn’t have to be accepted as part of life. However, considerable recovery can result from a heart’s breaking. And I believe that is also the womb from which compassion emerges.

She also shared her experience with the site, which taught her that it is acceptable for a relationship to evolve. Nothing or no one is perfect. There is no such thing as a perfect couple. “Love is tragic and tough,” she reflected. “If there’s one thing I’ve taught my children, it’s that you can stand up to bullying and violence. Unlike what you may think, you are not trapped.

Even the current academic and professional path selections they are making. As I keep telling them, “make a decision. What the heck, let’s give it a shot. Not necessarily indefinitely. That college or career choice you’re making right now doesn’t have to define the rest of your life. On, she elaborated, Amount of times we’ve all changed our minds: Perhaps your goal in dating is to settle down with the person you end up spending the rest of your life with.

Tommy Lee (1994 – 2001)

Tommy Lee, the drummer for Mötley Crüe, was Pamela Anderson’s first husband. Pamela and Tommy first connected on New Year’s Eve 1994 at the Hollywood club Sanctuary. She told Movieline in 1995, “He came up, grabbed me, and licked my face.” I found him to be an interesting and pleasant companion. I offered him my contact info.

Tommy then accompanied Pamela on a photoshoot to Cancun, Mexico, six weeks later. Four days into their vacation, the couple eloped and got each other’s names tattooed on their ring fingers. After their trip to Mexico, Pamela and Tommy decided to make Malibu their permanent residence. Pamela and Tommy had their first child, a son named Brandon Thomas, in June of 1996, a full year after their wedding. Another son, Dylan Jagger, was born to them in December 1997.

On February 28, 1995, Pamela divorced Tommy after he was arrested for domestic violence and child abuse. Pamela filed for divorce from Lee, citing irreconcilable differences, and asked to have sole custody of their two sons, Brandon (20 months old at the time) and Dylan Jagger (2 months old). On February 24, 1995,

Tommy was taken into custody after his wife Pamela reported that he had kicked her three times in the back while she was holding their 7-week-old son Dylan. His arrest and this incident happened on the same day. Tommy was originally charged with spousal abuse, child abuse, and unlawful possession of a firearm; in exchange for his no contest (effectively a guilty) plea to the spousal abuse charge, the other charges were dropped, and he was sentenced to six months in prison. Tommy and Pamela divorced in 1998, but dated intermittently for years until they finally broke up in 2001 after Tommy’s release from prison.

Pamela described Tommy as her “life love” in a 2015 People magazine interview. Tommy was the last person standing. I loved him more than anything in the world. She explained, “Our beginning was too wild and crazy for the both of us. There was instantaneous attraction between us.

We dated for a total of four days before I proposed marriage to him. “I had beautiful children with him,” she continued. My children know they are lucky to have been conceived with love. I was putting together the pieces of the puzzle that were everything else. She also mentioned her friendship with Tommy to the magazine. She remarked that the couple had become good friends and that they were making progress in their efforts to raise their children together. I’m grateful for his support and our cordial relationship.

Kid Rock (2001 – 2006)

Songwriter and musician Kid Rock was Pamela Anderson’s second husband. After breaking off her engagement to model Marcus Schenkenberg after a year of dating, Pamela began dating Kid, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, in the spring of 2001. After getting engaged in April 2002, Pamela and Kid Rock called it quits in June 2003. They reunited in St. Tropez, France, on a friend’s yacht in July 2006, and their romance quickly blossomed. This past July, on a friend’s yacht in St. Tropez, they reconnected and began dating again. Kid rock said to People at the time, “It was like we’d never been apart.” The end result was fantastic. It was wonderful that she brought her children along. As the saying goes, “I die trying to make her happy.”

On July 18, 2006, Pamela revealed that she and Kid Rock were engaged to be married in a now-deleted blog post. It’s as if “I’ve been stuck in a time warp,” she wrote. Afraid to part with MY family photo… Isolating, depressing, and maddening, to say the least… I’ve been raising my kids by myself with the help of prayer.

The miracle I was expecting never materialized. And kept coming back, knowing that eventually I’d realize I’d been waiting in vain. Then she said, “I’m moving on. I can breathe now, at last… My heart is full of love. They tied the knot on July 29, 2006, aboard a yacht off the coast of Saint-Tropez. On August 3, 2006, they finalized their marriage in a Beverly Hills courthouse. On August 17, 2006, at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge in Nashville, they exchanged vows a third time.

Pamela and Kid Rock’s marriage lasted only four months before Pamela filed for divorce in November 2006. Pamela’s representative told People, “Pamela filed for divorce last week.” “We didn’t have a very joyful Thanksgiving.” Pamela also wrote a blog post at the time confirming the breakup.

The divorce was finalized on November 27, 2006. Indeed, that is the case. “Impossible, unfortunately,” she emailed. Both Pamela and Kid stated irreconcilable differences in their divorce petitions. Pamela claimed in her petition that she and Kid broke up on November 21, 2006, a day before Thanksgiving. Kid stated that the two of them split up on November 26, 2006. Pamela announced the miscarriage to Us Weekly just days before the divorce was finalized; the movie Blonde and Blonder was being filmed in Vancouver, Canada. Rep for Pamela asked that “Pamela’s privacy be respected at this time” by Us Magazine.

Rick Salomon (2007 – 2015)

Online poker player Rick Salomon was Pamela Anderson’s third husband. After 15 years of friendship, Pamela and Rick tied the knot in 2007 at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, with her sons Brandon and Dylan and celebrities like Tobey Maguire, Lukas Haas, and magician Hans Klok in attendance. Pamela announced her marriage during her Las Vegas magic show. “I can’t focus.

This is a significant day. Quite the day at the office. (Rick, like Pamela, has had a sex tape leak. In 2003, a sexting tape of Rick and Paris Hilton surfaced online. Aside from the Hiltons, he also filed suit against Kahatani Ltd., the distributor of the tape. A year later, Rick began selling and distributing 1 Night in Paris himself through the adult film distributor Red Light District Video.

Pamela and Rick got an annulment just two months after they tied the knot. In January of 2014, they tied the knot for the second time. Pamela filed for divorce 6 months later. After being married to Rick for a year, she initially filed for divorce but later asked to have it dismissed. The couple released a joint statement saying,

“We apologize to our families and friends for any hurt and embarrassment we have caused, and we have come to an amicable agreement and are moving on.” We apologize for any insensitive remarks made out of haste or ill will and recognize the importance of respecting the privacy of individuals and their families. To each other and your families, best wishes.

Pamela filed for divorce from Rick in March 2015 after obtaining a restraining order against him. Pamela stated her fear of “what he is capable of doing to me” in the restraining order obtained by People. Pamela attached several examples of the harassing messages she had received, including one that referred to her as a “serial baby killer with her husbands.”

Jon Peters (2020)

Producer Jon Peters was the fourth husband of actress Pamela Anderson. After meeting for the first time at the Playboy Mansion in the mid-1980s, Pamela and Jon finally tied the knot in the new year of 2020. “They are very much in love and were married yesterday,” Pamela’s representative said at the time. When asked about his feelings for Pamela 35 years after meeting her, Jon said he’d “wanted” her the whole time.

Pamela has never been encouraged to reach her full creative potential. She hasn’t really come into her own yet. You can tell there is more to her than meets the eye, or else I wouldn’t love her as much as I do. There are stunning women in every city. I have had my pick of women for 35 years, but I always come back to Pamela. She drives me crazy, but in a good way,” he elaborated. It’s because of her that I feel motivated. I take care of her and treat her with the respect she merits.

Pamela and Jon’s breakup news came 12 days later. She said, “I was touched by the outpouring of love for Jon and my union.” As we take some space to reevaluate our goals in life and in our relationship, we would greatly appreciate your understanding and support. Both love and life are processes, not destinations. Keeping that timeless truth in mind, we have agreed to postpone registering our marriage for the time being.

Please know how much we appreciate the privacy you’ve given us. When Pamela and Jon got married, a source told The Hollywood Reporter that they weren’t legally married because they never got around to getting a marriage license. Pamela made a similar statement at the time on her Twitter account, confirming her relationship status. According to the statement, “Pamela Anderson was never legally married to Jon Peters.” Jon was described as a “life long family friend” in the release. No bitterness, marriage, or divorce… nothing more than an odd theatrical lunch.”

Dan Hayhurst (2020 – 2022)

In her fifth marriage, Pamela Anderson wed her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst. Christmas Eve of 2020 found Pamela and Dan exchanging vows in her Vancouver Island, Canada, home. In September of 2020, seven months after she and Jon broke up, they began dating. She is very content, a close confidant told People. And the two of them have weathered the entire pandemic together. He has been assisting her in the renovation of her Vancouver Island home, and she is over the moon.

After only a year of marriage, Pamela and Dan reportedly filed for divorce in January 2022, which was confirmed by a representative for Pamela to People. A source at the time told Entertainment Tonight that “Pamela and Dan grew apart” after spending time together during the pandemic. Pamela’s education on Dan’s character began, and it was both enlightening and alarming. And Dan was not the guy she had thought he was, so she broke up with him.

FAQs – People Also Ask

Who are Pamela Anderson’s husbands?

