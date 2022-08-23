Who Is Scott Disick Dating?

It is easy to assume that Scott Disick has followed a pattern throughout his whole history of dating, with the sole exception of Kourtney Kardashian. Over the course of the past few years, the reality TV personality has been connected to a number of younger women.

Fans were initially introduced to Disick, who was born in 1983, as Kardashian’s boyfriend on the first season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired in 2007. Keeping Up With the Kardashians began airing in 2007. Despite the difficulties in their relationship, the couple went on to have three children: Mason (born in 2009), Penelope (born in 2012), and Reign (born in 2014). (2014).

In 2015, after dating on and off for the better part of a decade, Disick and Kardashian decided to end their relationship for good. After they broke up, the star of Flip It Like Disick was seen with a number of different women. He later referred to himself as a “fucked up, horrible sex addict” after being confronted by Kourtney, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian for secretly inviting a woman on their family trip to Costa Rica in 2017.

During an episode that aired in May 2017 of the series, Kourtney stated that she “certainly feels relieved that we had that chat at dinner, and now I can move forward.” “For the past ten years, everything has been complete foolishness, like going up and down, so this is like the final door being closed. We’re done.”

Scott Disick’s Dating History

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney and Scott Disick first crossed paths in Mexico in 2006 at a party hosted by Girls Gone Wild producer Joe Francis. In spite of the fact that the creator of Poosh stood by his side during his struggles with mental illness and substance addiction during their relationship, the two broke up for real in July 2015 when he was seen getting intimate with Chloe Bartoli. According to insiders who spoke to Us Weekly, Kourtney and Scott Disick are only coparenting their children, despite the fact that they are frequently seen engaging in romantic behavior on social media.

Chloe Bartoli

During a break that Scott Disick took from Kourtney in 2006, rumors began to circulate that he was seeing Chloe Bartoli, who is seven years younger than he is. A little over nine years later, in 2015, he had a one-night stand with the hairstylist. Two years later, the couple was caught kissing in Cannes, but their relationship didn’t continue long since Disick began dating Richie, who is employed by Bartoli’s twin sister, Marie-Lou Bartoli. In an interview with Us magazine that took place in June 2018, Chloe stated that there was “no ill blood” between the two women.

Bella Thorne

In May of 2017, while celebrating his 34th birthday in Cannes, Scott Disick was seen getting intimate with one of the females, a former Disney star who is 14 years younger than him.

“Scott embodies the very definitions of kind, lovely, and charming. I don’t drink, yet he goes through a lot of alcohol every week. And it just ended up … I just couldn’t get into it, “She mentioned in an interview with Complex magazine that June. “I was like, ‘I’ve got to get out of here.’ I enjoy going out and having fun, and I absolutely adore dancing, but I just don’t party as hard as that, and it was way too much for me to handle. I love to go out and have fun. “Woah, this is not how I live my life, bruh,” I thought to myself at that moment.

Bella Banos

In 2017, there was a fleeting rumor that Disick was dating Banos, who is thirteen years his junior. Following the breakup of his relationship with Richie in 2020, he was observed having supper with the model in October of that same year.

Who Is Scott Disick Dating?

After his breakup with Hamlin, it seemed for a while as though Disick was still hung up on his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. However, it appears that that is no longer an issue. In April 2021, not long after Kardashian and Barker sealed the marriage in Las Vegas, photographers captured photos of Disick and Rebecca Donaldson enjoying themselves together in public.

The couple has not made their relationship official on Instagram. Despite this, things were serious enough for Disick to bring Donaldson with him as his date to the premiere of The Kardashians. Hulu will soon begin airing a new reality program based on the Kardashian family called The Kardashians. On April 14, the first episode of the series will become available on the streaming service provider.

FAQs People Also Ask

Who is Scott Disick’s girlfriend?

Find out more about Scott’s current relationship and the reasons why his previous ones, which included the daughters of two famous people, ended in failure. Their first public outing as a couple was on April 5, 2022, when Scott Disick and his new girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson were observed holding hands.

Who is Scott Disick’s wife Kimberly Stewart?

The 39-year-old reality personality was seen hand-in-hand with Kimberly, daughter of music legend Rod Stewart, as they celebrated her 43rd birthday in Santa Monica. Kimberly looked glamorous in a black plunging catsuit, while Scott dressed casually in a checkered shirt and blue baseball cap.

Is Scott Disick still with Kourtney Kardashian?

Since then, he’s had other women claim to be his life partner, but he remains on good terms with his children’s mother, Kourtney Kardashian. Scott Disick, a real estate developer’s and a housewife’s only child, was born on May 26, 1983, in Eastport, New York.

