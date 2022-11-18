Mexican officials Are Investigating The Shanquella Robinson Murder Mystery: Know What Happened

As more people discover about Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old from Charlotte who passed away while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month, social media posters calling for justice have gone viral. Numerous posts include the hashtag “#JusticeforShanquella” and related variations.

Robinson and a few buddies reportedly travelled for Mexico on October 29 according to The North Carolina Beat. Robinson reportedly didn’t feel well owing to alcohol poisoning less than 24 hours later, and he eventually passed away, according to the site.

She allegedly died of alcohol intoxication, according to her father, although an autopsy revealed that she had suffered damage to her neck and spinal cord prior to her death. She was discovered unconscious in the living room, and the autopsy just reported that she had suffered injuries, dying within 15 minutes. There was no mention of alcohol in the report.

What Happened With Shanquella Robinson?

In the investigation into their daughter’s death, Bernard and Salamondra Robinson want to know the truth. In order to travel to Cabo, Mexico, with friends, Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 28. She passed away a day later.

Salamondra said to WBTV 3 in Charlotte on Friday, November 11, that she initially believed her daughter had alcohol poisoning while visiting Mexico. “We had a conversation Friday night. I last spoke to her when she was eating dinner, claimed the devastated mother. “They contacted on Saturday night to say she wasn’t feeling well and they were going to call a doctor.

She said, “And when they called, the doctor hadn’t shown up yet, but they stated she had alcohol poisoning. They reportedly left Shanquella’s body in their rented property and went back to their homes in the United States. “

We got the autopsy report on Thursday, and it said that she had a back spasm and a fractured neck after they said it was alcohol poisoning. The spinal chord of her had a crack in it, her parents told WBTV.

Shanquella Robinson was at a villa in Mexico for a friend’s birthday. 24 hours later, she wound up dead



Her friends claimed it was due to alcohol poisoning but authorities said she had a broken neck & spinal injuries. Now, her family is seeking answers:https://t.co/u9bnaFzA1U pic.twitter.com/SGWQdN2baQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 16, 2022

That raised the stakes significantly because it seemed that she had been attacked, they said. The inquiry into the young woman’s death in Mexico is being conducted by the U.S. Department of State. We are familiar with these reports. One of our primary objectives is ensuring the welfare of American nationals abroad.

We have no other comments at this time out of respect for the privacy of those concerned, they said in a statement. Yesterday, a portion of the interview with Robinson was shared on social media (Nov. 15).

Since then, a video that purports to be cell phone footage of Shanquella getting beaten severely by one of her companions in a bedroom of their vacation rental in Mexico has surfaced online. There were at least two other people there when the argument occurred, and one of them is heard telling the other to “fight back.” The Robinson family has spoken with the Charlotte FBI office, according to WBTV.

Shanquella Robinson FBI Investigation

The recent death of an American tourist in Mexico is under investigation as a femicide by Mexican officials, and the FBI has begun an investigation into it. With six companions, Shanquella Robinson, 25, of Charlotte, North Carolina, travelled to San Jose del Cabo, a resort town on the Baja California peninsula in southern Mexico, on October 28.

In a recent interview with Charlotte ABC affiliate WSOC-TV, Robinson’s parents revealed where they stayed: a rental villa in Fundadores, a posh gated enclave with vacation houses and a private beach club. Robinson’s parents received a panicked phone call the following day from their daughter’s friends informing them that she had passed away.

Sallamondra Robinson, Robinson’s mother, told WSOC-TV, “They stated she wasn’t feeling well and that it was alcohol poisoning.” Robinson’s cause of death is listed as “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation” on her autopsy report and death certificate, which ABC News was able to get. Alcohol is not mentioned in either document.

A box indicating whether the death was “accidental or violent” was checked, and the record also notes that there were roughly 15 minutes between the injury and the death. Robinson was discovered unconscious in the living room of a house on Padre Kino Avenue in San Jose del Cabo on the afternoon of October 29, according to the document, which was dated Nov. 4.

A video that ABC News was unable to independently verify recently appeared online and reportedly showed Robinson being attacked by a woman. According to Robinson’s mother, who spoke to WSOC-TV, the individuals in the video are the friends who travelled with her daughter to Mexico, and she thinks the footage was captured on that trip.

For them to beat that girl like that and tell her to fight is just disgusting. Just broke my heart. This is why I put the phone down for days at a time. Tears. #shanquellarobinson — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) November 16, 2022

If Robinson “could at least fight back,” someone can be heard asking in the video. The video’s capture date and location are unknown. “It was never physical. She did not contend. When they attacked her, “WSOC-TV was told by Sallamondra Robinson. She was not deserving of that treatment.

In a statement released publicly on Thursday, the State Attorney General’s Office of Baja California Sur stated that “an investigation was initiated for femicide,” which is a type of gender-based violence. A “public security member” called the office on October 29 at around 6:15 p.m. local time to report the death of a foreign woman in a room of a home in San Jose del Cabo’s Fundadores Beach Club neighborhood, according to the office.

According to the office, investigators were called to the scene and are still gathering “more evidence to achieve the accurate clarification of the events, without ruling out any hypothesis.”

When contacted for comment, Fundadores Beach Club general manager Karla Ponce responded via email to ABC News on Thursday stating that “the group of vacationers related to the case never visited this beach club facilities during their stay” and that the club “has nothing to do with the Villas Management/Operation nor the Development Operation.”

Ponce continued, “We sincerely regret this unfortunate circumstance and trust it will reach a satisfactory conclusion. In an email to ABC News on Friday, Shelley Lynch, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Charlotte, North Carolina, field office, said the organisation has launched an investigation into Robinson’s death but declined to provide any additional details due to the ongoing investigation.

The staff at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City informed ABC News in an email on Wednesday that they were “aware of Shanquella Robinson’s death and are providing consular services to her family.” Robinson’s parents characterized their late daughter as a hardworking business owner with a “great heart,” despite the mystery’s depth and the many unanswered questions.

