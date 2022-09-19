The viewers of RHOA urged Shereé to find someone better to date when Tyrone failed to show up for a date they had scheduled in Philadelphia. And it would appear that the supporters may have gotten what it was that they sought. Sheree Whitfield, a cast member on the reality television series The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has stated that she is currently dating Martell Holt, a cast member on the reality television series Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

There have been reports of the two of them being seen together in Atlanta. Because of recent posts on Instagram, many of their admirers were still speculating about the status of their relationship before she cleared the air with TMZ.

Who is Sheree Whitfield Dating?

Sheree Whitfield is reportedly in a relationship with Martell Holt, a reality show personality and businessman who is featured on the show Love & Marriage Huntsville. Holt is forty years old. It’s possible that they started feeling anything for one another a few months ago.

During an interview with TMZ, Sheree Whitfield revealed that she and Martell were put in touch with one another by mutual friends. She went on to say that she has also introduced Martell to her other friends and several members of her own family. Sheree explained that they had been “just hanging out,” and she went on to say that she was “enjoying life right now.”

Shereé Whitfield Confirmed She’s Dating Martell Holt

Martell, the man she is dating now, is a co-owner of Holt Custom Homes and a father of five. He has been a part of Love & Marriage: Huntsville since its debut season in 2018. Even a cursory background check reveals that his reputation isn’t stellar.

While still married to the mother of his four children, he had a long-term affair with another lady. Despite Martell’s mistress Arionne Curry said they broke up, she released photos of the two of them enjoying a concert in June. There’s a really easy way to figure out that he was dating Sheree at the time.

Kandi Burruss Is Afraid Sheree Whitfield’s New Boyfriend Martell Holt Is Using Her

Some people aren’t fond of Sheree Whitfield’s current boyfriend, Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt. Co-star of Sheree’s on Real Housewives of Atlanta and 52-year-old Kandi Burruss has spoken out about her concerns about the couple just days after they made their romance public.

The singer and reality star, now 46 years old, made the comments during a radio interview in the Atlanta area on July 29: “I don’t want her to be in a situation where it feels like she’s being used for publicity.”

She went on to describe an alleged date that Martell had in her restaurant, Blaze, with an unnamed “family friend” who is also a reality TV star. “[My] friend asked me out on a date to Blaze earlier this year and said, ‘Oh could you have another table open for us because we’re going to have somebody recording our pictures and film so they can publish it,'” she recalled.

FAQs – People Also Ask

Who does Sheree Whitfield date?

As far as we can tell, Whitfield is seeing Martell Holt, a 40-year-old businessman and reality star from Love & Marriage Huntsville.

Is Martell and Sheree still together?

Last year, Sheree and her ex reconnected after he was released from prison. For wire fraud, he received a 10-year prison term. After he accused her of trying to make him look bad on TV, she and he quickly drifted apart.

