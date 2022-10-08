The Killer Is Revealed In The Season 2 Finale Of ‘Scream,’ Which Also Honors Wes Craven

Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson collaborated on the 1997 American slasher film Scream 2. It features Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jamie Kennedy, Laurie Metcalf, Jerry O’Connell, Elise Neal, Timothy Olyphant, Jada Pinkett, and Liev Schreiber as well as other well-known actors.

Less than a year after the original Scream movie, Dimension Films published this second entry in the series on December 12, 1997. Scream 3 (2000), Scream 4 (2011), and Scream 5 (2014) were its three sequels (2022).

After two years have passed since the events of Scream, the sequel picks up with Sidney Prescott (Campbell) and the other victims of the Woodsboro massacre at the fictional Windsor College in Ohio, where they are the target of a copycat killer going by the name of Ghostface.

Like its predecessor, Scream 2 parodies the trope of movie sequels while incorporating the gore of the slasher genre with aspects of comedy, satire, and “whodunit” mystery.

Who Is The Killer In Scream 2?

Mickey is revealed to be the first murderer. Mickey, who was portrayed by Timothy Olyphant in an earlier iteration of his “Justified” role, has given off the vibe from the beginning that he is guilty.

According to TV Tropes, he possesses a tendency for a Kubrickian look, which, combined with his movie addiction and his “don’t trust me” hairdo from the 1990s, gives him the appearance of a typical creeper.

This was all done on purpose. Mickey’s goal is to get apprehended so that he can blame movies for his violent temperament and become a cause celebre among those who support Tipper Gore. After the highly publicised and well-known trials of O.J. Simpson and the Menendez brothers, Lyle and Erik, “Scream 2” was finally released in theatres.

This was also around the time that Court TV debuted. In the 1990s, there was a never-ending supply of crime-related media. It didn’t make a difference whether the murders were unsolved, like the ones of JonBenet Ramsey, Tupac Shakur, and The Notorious B.I.G., or if the culprit was obvious, like in the case of Selena, who was killed by Yolanda Saldivar.

In this day and age, when even Judge Lance Ito from the O.J. Simpson trial can become a star, it is not surprising that Mickey would view murder as an easy way to get fame. But in order for Mickey’s scheme to succeed, he needed another person to foot the bill for his schooling.

Enter Mrs. Loomis. Mrs. Loomis, who is portrayed by Laurie Metcalf of “Lady Bird” and “Roseanne,” spends the majority of the film being referred to as Debbie Salt. Debbie, posing as a local reporter, befriends Courteney Cox’s character, Gale Weathers, and relentlessly teases her about how behind she is on the story.

It is not until Debbie Salt had a conversation with Sidney that her true identity is disclosed. In the movie “Scream,” Mrs. Loomis is the name of the absent mother of Billy Loomis, the main antagonist. She holds her sister, Sidney, responsible for the death of her son, and she holds her mother responsible for the breakdown of her marriage.

Because Sidney’s mother had an affair with Mr. Loomis, Mrs. Loomis was forced to leave the neighbourhood. According to Billy, this was the primary driving force behind his decision to murder Sidney’s mother, friends, and even Sid herself if he had gotten away with it.

The intended course of action for Mrs. Loomis was to blame Mickey for all of the murders, kill him, and then emerge from the wreckage as the lone, innocent survivor.

Sidney Prescott, it should come as no surprise to any Ghostface, puts up quite a struggle before succumbing to his foes. Sidney, together with Gale and Cotton Weary (played by Liev Schrieber), is ultimately successful in bringing Mrs. Loomis to justice for what she did to her son.

Scream 2 Plot

Windsor College seniors Maureen Evans and Phil Stevens attend a sneak preview of Stab. Ghostface kills Phil there. The audience thinks Ghostface’s fatal stabbing of Maureen is a publicity stunt until she dies.

Local journalist Debbie Salt visits Windsor College, where Sidney Prescott studies with Hallie McDaniel, Derek Feldman, Randy Meeks, and Mickey Altieri. Police officer Dewey Riley and reporter Gale Weathers arrive to defend Sidney.

Gale and her new cameraman, Joel Jones, try to arrange a confrontation between Sidney and Cotton Weary, who is trying to acquire renown after his exoneration for Maureen Prescott’s rape and murder.

Sidney and Hallie attend a sorority party that evening. Ghostface kills Cici Cooper at a sorority. Ghostface attacks Sidney after partygoers depart. When cops arrive, Ghostface flees after injuring Derek. Gale believes the new Ghostface targets pupils with the same names as the Woodsboro murder victims after learning Cici’s real name is Casey.

Randy thinks the killer is someone Sidney knows and is copying a movie sequel. In Joel’s media van, Ghostface kills Randy. Joel flees, fearing he’ll be next. Ghostface assaults Dewey and Gale as they watch the tape of Randy’s murder. Ghostface kills Sidney and Hallie on the way to the police station. Ghostface is knocked unconscious but recovers to kill Hallie.

Sidney discovers Derek bound to a cross on campus (consequences of an earlier fraternity hazing ritual). Mickey Ghostface arrives and kills Derek. Mickey plans to kill Sidney and be arrested so he can blame movie violence during his trial.

Sidney sees Debbie Salt as Mrs. Loomis, who betrays Mickey and shoots him; before collapsing, Mickey automatically shoots Gale. Mrs. Loomis seeks retribution against Sidney for killing her son Billy, but Sidney points out the absurdity of her desire, as she abandoned her own son, turning him into a serial killer.

Cotton stops Sidney and Mrs. Loomis’ fight. Mrs. Loomis tries to coax Cotton into killing Sidney, but he shoots her during an interview with Sidney and Diane Sawyer. Gale and Sidney fire down Mickey after he reappears. Sidney shoots Mrs. Loomis to kill her.

When the police arrive, Dewey is revealed to be alive, and Gale hops into the ambulance with him rather than reporting to Joel, demonstrating she cares more about Dewey than publicity. Sidney tells the reporters to focus on Cotton, giving him the recognition, he craves while diverting the spotlight from herself.

Scream 2 Cast

Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott

David Arquette as Dewey Riley

Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Cici Cooper

Jamie Kennedy as Randy Meeks

Laurie Metcalf as Debbie Salt

Elise Neal as Hallie

Jerry O’Connell as Derek

Timothy Olyphant as Mickey Altieri

Jada Pinkett as Maureen Evans

Liev Schreiber as Cotton Weary

Lewis Arquette as Louis Hartley

David Warner as Gus Gold

Duane Martin as Joel

Rebecca Gayheart as Lois

Portia de Rossi as Murphy

Omar Epps as Phil Stevens

Marisol Nichols as Dawnie

Nancy O’Dell as reporter

Joshua Jackson as film class guy #1

Tori Spelling as herself and Sidney Prescott

Luke Wilson as himself as Billy Loomis

Heather Graham as herself as Casey Becker

Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface

Scream 2: Hit Or Flop?

Scream 2 began screening in 2,663 theatres and earned $32.9 million in its first weekend at the box office, $27 million more than Scream. It went on to earn $101.1 million in the United States and $172.4 million globally over the course of its whole theatrical run.

Until December 2000, when What Women Want broke it, its debut set the December opening weekend record (2000). Until Titanic overtook it, it also had the largest December weekend box office for two weeks.

Despite its quick production and problems with script rewrites, Scream 2 achieved financial success on par with Scream, coming close to matching the $173 million total gross of the original movie.

With Scream still in front of it, Scream 2 is currently the third-highest-grossing slasher movie. Despite competition from blockbuster movies like Titanic and Men in Black, Scream 2 had the 21st-highest box office earnings in 1997.

