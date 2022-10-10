Who Was The Prince That Was Promised In Game Of Thrones? The Largest Prophecy Revealed In Game Of Thrones

Even though House of the Dragon is set a full century before the events of Game of Thrones and A Song of Ice and Fire, there are a few allusions to them and brief glimpses of what is to come.

In House of the Dragon, the prophesy of The Prince That Was Promised has taken on a new significance. The Prince That Was Promised, according to George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire books, is based on the story of Azor Ahai, the Lord of Light’s champion who would reincarnate to battle a powerful darkness.

Even though The Prince That Was Promised was only a minor character in Game of Thrones and never really took centre stage in the storyline, book readers continued to look for signs that Azor Ahai might have played a significant role in the battle against the Night King.

House of the Dragon: Reference

In a pivotal sequence that takes place near the end of the fourth episode of House of the Dragon, Viserys reveals to Rhaenyra a Valyrian steel knife that was formerly owned by Aegon the Conqueror. Previously, this blade had been in Aegon’s possession.

When the dagger is heated by fire, words that pertain to a prophecy and dream that Aegon was said to have had by Viserys in episode 1 can be seen imprinted along its blade. These words may be viewed when the dagger is heated by fire.

The words that are carved into the blade of the dagger read as follows: “From my blood comes the Prince That Was Promised, and his will be the song of ice and fire.”

Who Is The Prince That Was Promised?

Daenerys Targaryen, a major player in the drama that unfolds on Game of Thrones, is the one who is most likely to turn out to be The Prince That Was Promised.

At the end of the fourth episode of House of the Dragon, Viserys has a brief conversation with Rhaenyra regarding the prophesy, despite the fact that it does not appear to be of any importance in this series.

It is unknown where the prophesy came from, but based on what we have learned from the books and the television show Game of Thrones, we can deduce that the Prince that Was Promised will be “born of salt and smoke” and that “his is the song of ice and fire.”

Throughout the course of Game of Thrones, there have been a large number of potential candidates for the role of the foretold saviour. Melisandre at first thought it was Stannis Baratheon, but once Jon Snow was brought back from the dead, she shifted her suspicions to focus on him.

On the other side of the Narrow Sea, there was another Red Priestess who was under the impression that it was Daenerys. Later on, Maester Aemon comes to believe that Daenerys was the Prince that Was Promised as well. He reasons that dragons are neither male nor female and that the language of the prophesy had led them astray for a very long time. Dragons are neither male nor female.

In the final episode of the first season of Game of Thrones, Daenerys had also quite literally risen from the ashes, and the birth of the dragons demonstrated that she was the foretold saviour of Westeros.

She eventually forms an alliance with Jon Snow and uses her dragons to save the world from the threat posed by the White Walkers; nevertheless, she ends up going a little power-crazy towards the conclusion of the series, which leads to her death at the hands of Jon.

When it comes to the identity of The Prince that Was Promised in House of the Dragon, that is all the information you require. Be sure to search for Twinfinite in order to discover additional news and facts regarding the show, such as the reason why Daemon cropped his hair, as well as the real identity of the White Worm.

The Prince That Was Promised: Candidates

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are the two people that come to mind first when considering who might be the Prince That Was Promised. Due to the fact that Daenerys is a Targaryen and a descendant of Aegon the Conqueror, she is an obvious candidate for the position of ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.

In addition to this, she is in possession of dragons, the births of which coincide with the red comet. This is something that longer versions of the prophesy speak to in relation to the struggle against the White Walkers.

In the meantime, Jon Snow may at first appear to be improbable; however, when you keep in mind that Ned Stark’s cretin is in fact the son of Rhaegar Targaryen (Daenerys’s brother) and Lyanna Stark after they secretly wed, this reveals that Jon Snow is also a Targaryen and that his real name is Aegon.

It is possible that the prophecy refers to both Jon and Daenerys. The song of ice and fire could signify the fire of Daenerys’s Targaryen ancestry and Jon’s icy Stark blood. The prophecy states that the Night King can only be defeated if Jon and Daenerys work together to unite humanity against the Army of the Dead.

