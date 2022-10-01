Who Is Trevor Noah Dating? Why Is He quitting The Daily Show?

What a perfect match they are! The high-profile couple, Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly, began their relationship in stealth mode in September of 2020, and they are still going strong today.

The Daily Show presenter, 38, and the Euphoria actress, 41, appear to be still dating blissfully, despite rumors that the couple broke up after dating for a year in May 2021. The rumors circulated at the time that the relationship had terminated. They were seen on vacation together in St. Barts some weeks after allegations surfaced that they had ended their relationship.

Who Is Trevor Noah Dating?

On August 31, 2020, a reliable source disclosed the fact that Kelly and Noah had begun a dating relationship. An insider told us, “They are quite happy,” and we have to agree. “This is not a casual dating situation at all.”

Before she was linked to Noah, the Friday Night Lights actress dated Jesse Williams, who is well known for his role as Alex Karev on Grey’s Anatomy. The couple broke up in January of 2018. The host of The Daily Show’s most recent public relationship, which he had with the model Jordyn Taylor, came to an end in the year 2017.

How Did Minka Kelly And Trevor Noah Meet?

An anonymous insider revealed to Life & Style in the past that Minka had a “massive crush” on Trevor “for years” prior to the beginning of their relationship.

The informant went on to say that the model and the television host first became acquainted through “common friends,” who had informed Trevor of “Minka’s interest,” prompting him to “reach out” to her. “There’s no question that they mean business and have feelings for each other.”

It was reported that Trevor and Minka were seen together in New York City on September 9th. Since then, they have done their best to keep their relationship out of the public eye as much as possible. Minka did, however, provide a glimpse into the couple’s trips together by saying in the caption of a photo showing the two of them surrounded by friends on a boat that one should “Take a trip to South Africa. Make sure you have buddies like these. Spend your time off having the vacation of a lifetime. Thank you, Mzansi.”

Do Minka Kelly And Trevor Noah Live Together?

People magazine claims that the couple have made their relationship official by moving in together to a mansion in Los Angeles that cost $27.5 million.

In January of 2021, a source mentioned to the publication that the couple was “extremely steady” in their relationship and that they were “making preparations for a future together.” “They’ve been spending time between coasts over the previous year and had been looking for a property in L.A. as a couple.”

Who Did Minka Kelly Date Before Trevor Noah?

The former cast member of Roommate has been romantically linked to a number of well-known actors over the years, including Chris Evans of Captain America, singer-songwriter John Mayer, Donald Faison of Clueless, and Jesse Williams of Grey’s Anatomy.

In addition, from 2008 to 2011, Minka dated Derek Jeter, who is now retired from the MLB. An additional source disclosed to Life & Style that despite dating a large number of men, she has never been able to find “Mr. Right.”

For his part, Trevor was engaged to the South African model Jordyn Taylor for a period of four years prior to the year 2019, when they finally decided to end their relationship. An informant claimed that Minka “had nothing to do” with the couple’s decision to end their relationship. “They simply drifted apart over time.”

At the end of the day, it appears that Trevor and Jordyn do not have any ill will against one another. “More than half of the items in my mailbox are related to Trev. Obviously, I have feelings for him. In January of 2019, she asked her followers in a post on her Instagram Stories, “How could you not adore him?” “Even though I love him so much, we decided to end our relationship around a year ago in the summer,” she said.

FAQs – People Also Ask

Are Trevor Noah and Jordyn still together?

When did Trevor Noah start dating Jordyn Taylor? Over the course of three years, Noah and Taylor were an item. They started dating soon after he relocated to the United States in 2015, but broke up over the summer of 2018.

How old is Trevor Noah?

38 Years

Why is Trevor Noah quitting The Daily Show?

South African stand-up comedian and author Trevor Noah, known as Africa’s most popular TV comedian, has announced his departure as presenter of The Daily Show on Comedy Central in the United States. After seven years in the spotlight, Noah has decided to focus on his stand-up comedy instead.

