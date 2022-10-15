Who Is Tulsi Gabbard? Let’s Know About Her Political Career

Tulsi Gabbard, who ran for president of the United States of America in 2016, has announced that she will be leaving the Democratic Party. She has criticised the party for racializing every issue facing the country and has referred to it as a “elitist cabal of warmongers.”

In a video that she shared on Twitter, Gabbard revealed her decision, which she had already stated. The former representative made the announcement that she would no longer be a member of the Democratic party, which she had been a part of for the previous 20 years, citing the party’s anti-white bigotry as the reason for her decision.

Towards the beginning of the 116th Congress, Gabbard was chosen to serve on both the Committee on Armed Services and the Committee on Financial Services.

Before making the political decision to run for a seat in the US House of Representatives, he had previously held positions on both the Honolulu City Council and the Hawaii House of Representatives.

Who Is Tulsi Gabbard?

Mike and Carol Gabbard gave birth to Tulsi on April 12, 1981, on Tutuila, the largest island of American Samoa. She was one of five children reared in the family, and she had three brothers and one sister when she was little. Her family relocated to Hawaii when she was two years old.

Former U.S. representative from Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district and politician Tulsi Gabbard is a member of the US Army Reserve. Tulsi was raised in Hawaii, the daughter of a senator from the Democratic Party, and spent the majority of her formative years at home.

She volunteered to enlist in the Hawaii Army National Guard in 2004, and she was later sent to Kuwait after being initially deployed to Iraq. She was chosen to represent the 43rd district in the Hawaii House of Representatives in 2002 at the age of 21. She declined to run for re-election because of her dedication to the military.

She was elected to the United States House of Representatives from Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district in 2013 after serving on the Honolulu City Council and the Democratic National Committee. She held the office until the 2020 presidential elections, during which she briefly ran as a member of the Democratic Party’s primary.

Later, she backed Joe Biden’s campaign. She was formerly against LBGT marriages, but in the 2010s, she changed her mind. She also opposes war. She adheres to Hinduism wholeheartedly and respects the Bhagwad Geeta’s teachings.

Tulsi Gabbard Early Career

She worked for the Alliance for Traditional Marriage and Values in the late 1990s, an anti-gay marriage group. This anti-gay marriage action committee was started by her father, and she became a very active member. For the most of her early life and career, she had a strong anti-gay attitude.

She also worked with the Stand Up For America organization, which her father also started following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In the late 1990s, she started working as a martial arts instructor as well. She was elected to the Hawaii House of Representatives in 2002 while still employed there as a legislator.

As a result, she was elected as a representative from the 42nd House district at the youngest age ever. She joined the Hawaii Army National Guard in 2003, and in order to volunteer for the Army National Guard service in Iraq, she decided not to run for re-election to the House in 2004.

She served as a specialist with the medical company during her 12-month deployment in Iraq. Additionally, she worked in Anaconda, the Logistical Support Area. She completed the Accelerated Officer Candidate School of the Alabama Military Academy while serving in Iraq and worked as a legislative assistant for Daniel Akaka, a senator from Hawaii.

She was an Army Military Police Officer from 2007 until her promotion as a second lieutenant. She worked as a trainer for the Kuwait National Guard in Kuwait from 2008 to 2009 for a whole year. She made history by being the first female recipient of a Kuwait National Guard award and the first female to set foot inside a Kuwaiti military installation.

She was elevated from captain to major in October 2015, and she remained in the Hawaii Army National Guard until 2020 with the rank of major. 2020 saw her move to the United States Army Reserve’s Civil Affairs Command.

Tulsi Gabbard Political Career

After returning from the Middle East in 2011, she won a 6th district Honolulu City Council seat. From January 2011 to August 2012, she worked there.

Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district Democratic incumbent announced her retirement in 2011. Tulsi announced her candidacy. Tulsi departed from Honolulu City Council in August 2012 to focus on her congressional candidacy. She became the first Hindu congresswoman.

In 2012, she was a strong Senate candidate. Despite substantial backing from Democratic leaders, she was not designated one of the three Democratic contenders for the seat. She presented the ‘Helping Heroes Fly Act’ in May 2013 to improve airport security for wounded American war veterans. President Obama signed the bill after it cleared Congress.

She became DNC vice-chairman in 2013. She resigned in 2016 after supporting Bernie Sanders for president. In 2014, Tulsi retained her House seat. She sponsored a bill requesting a Congressional Gold Medal for Filipino Allies in World War II. Congress passed and Obama signed the bill.

She also introduced ‘Talia’s Law’ to combat child abuse and neglect on American military posts. Congress and the president also passed it. She remained in Congress until 2020, when she launched her candidacy. In the same year, she pushed for Edward Snowden’s charges to be dropped.

She’s the first female combat veteran to run for president. She attended 2020 Democratic primary debates. She was not invited to the third debate after participating in the first two, thus she attacked the DNC’s process as lacking openness. After the first, second, and fourth debates, she was Googled most.

Hillary Clinton alleged in 2020 that Russia was secretly preparing a female third-party candidate to help Donald Trump win the election. She was referring to Tulsi. Tulsi rejected joining another party. She was backed by many Democrats and sued Hillary Clinton, but later dropped it.

I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are… pic.twitter.com/oAuTnxZldf — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 11, 2022

Tulsi advocated a’single-payer plus’ plan, or two-tier universal healthcare. She backed UBI. While she was once anti-gay marriage, she changed her mind and in 2012 announced she wanted to abolish the Defence of Marriage Act.

In March 2020, she stepped out of the run and endorsed Joe Biden. Biden became president in 2020. In January 2021, she created a podcast called This is Tulsi Gabbard. She’s won the John F. Kennedy New Frontier Award and a County Alumni Award from the National Association of Counties.

