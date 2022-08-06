Who Is Zooey Deschanel Dating: Is She Dating Someone From Same Profession?

You might be familiar with Zooey Deschanel as the leading lady in rom-coms like the Netflix series New Girl and the movie 500 Days of Summer. However, the actress has also experienced notable real-life relationships. Twice married and divorced, the 40-year-old actress just discovered love again with her 42-year-old partner, Jonathan Scott. In an Instagram post at the beginning of 2020, the Property Brothers actor praised Deschanel, writing, “Once in a lifetime you find someone who changes everything.”

Who Is Zooey Deschane?

Zooey Deschanel has a net worth of about $25 million as of August 2022. American actress, model, singer, and musician Zooey Deschanel hails from Los Angeles. For her sardonic comedic turns in “The Good Girl,” “The New Guy,” “Elf,” “Yes Man,” and “500 Days of Summer,” Deschanel is best known. She portrayed Jessica Day in the Fox sitcom “New Girl” from 2011 to 2018, for which she was nominated for an Emmy Award and three Golden Globe Awards.

Childhood Zooey Claire Deschanel was born in Los Angeles on January 17, 1980. Mary Jo and Caleb Deschanel are the parents of Deschanel. Additionally, Emily Deschanel, her older sister, is an actor. She attended the Santa Monica school “Crossroads,” California. She became friends with Jake Gyllenhaal and Kate Hudson there.

Career Deschanel made her acting debut in the 1999 film “Mumford” after landing her first guest spot on the television series “Veronica’s Closet.” She appeared in a variety of supporting roles in various films throughout the course of the following two years, including “Manic,” “Abandon,” and “The Good Girl.” She and Samantha Shelton started their jazz cabaret act, “If All the Stars Were Pretty Babies,” about the same time.

She made one episode of “Frasier” from the 10th season in 2002. She watched a movie about the band “Suburban Funk” in the same year, which she saw on “The New Guy.” She portrayed the lead character in “All the Real” in 2003.

Relationships & Married Life of Zooey Deschanel

Deschanel met artist Ben Gibbard, the frontman of Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service, in December 2008. On September 19, 2009, they got married near Seattle, Washington. They announced their separation on November 1, 2011. On December 27, 2011, Deschanel filed a legal separation petition, citing “hostile contrasts.” On December 12, 2012, the separation was completed.

Deschanel committed to filmmaker Jacob Pechenik in January 2015, and the two wed in June of that same year. Elsie Otter, born in July 2015, and Charlie Wolf, born in May 2017, are their two children. In September 2019, Deschanel and Pechenik announced their separation. The divorce was finalized on June 1, 2020.

Let’s examine Deschanel’s Relationships And Marriages In More Detail.

A timeline of Jonathan and Zooey’s history

When the Scott Brothers and the Deschanel sisters were pitted against each other on the set of Carpool Karaoke, Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel first became acquainted. The four of them appeared to get along well because Zooey and Jonathan both posted pictures from the episode on Instagram and addressed one another as “friends.” The two were clearly flirting from the start, but the general public was unaware that Zooey was still married.

This material was downloaded from Instagram. On their website, you might be able to find the same material in a different format or more details. According to a publication, People, following the concert, the two became friends and “began talking as friends and discovered there was more to it.” The insider added that Zooey connected with Jonathan’s sense of humor and that they became friends since they had similar interests. Jonathan and Zooey were seen holding hands in September 2019

According to reports, Zooey and her husband, Jacob Pechenik, had supposedly been apart for a few months before announcing their separation (now it makes more sense why they sold their Manhattan Beach house over the summer). A week later, Jonathan, 42, and Zooey, 40, were seen holding hands. Love finding out what your favorite HGTV celebrities are doing? Same. Together, let’s follow them.

April 2020: Jonathan and Zooey Went On Their First Official Date In Public.

The two went to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Zooey can be seen comfortably in his arms in the group photo that they shared on Instagram. The following morning, Jacob Pechenik formally filed for divorce from Zooey and requested shared legal and physical custody of their two children, Charlie Wolf, 3, and Elsie Otter, 5. According to court documents that Us Weekly was able to get, he listed the split date as January 8. This material was downloaded from Instagram. On their website, you might be able to find the same material in a different format or more details.

January 2020: Zooey and Jonathan Acknowledged Their Romance on Instagram.

Jeremy and the public finally received what they sought from Zooey: their initial joint selfie! This material was downloaded from Instagram. On their website, you might be able to find the same material in a different format or more details.

Zooey listed her three-story Manhattan Beach property for $5.975 million in November, according to Variety. Nearly two years prior, she and her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik paid $5.6 million for the house.

Jonathan and Zooey Celebrated The Holidays Together in December of 2019

At the El Capitan Theater’s premiere of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, the couple made their red carpet debut. It was a double date with Property and Jonathan’s twin brother. Drew Scott, a brother and co-host, and his wife Linda Phan.

By decorating holiday sugar cookies together, Jonathan and Zooey got into the spirit of the season. The cookies had their names written in icing on their elf hats. They were also captured on camera posing alongside David Copperfield, a well-known magician.

FAQs: People Also Ask

Did Jonathan and Zooey have a child?

After spending a lot of time together while in quarantine with her two children, who she co-parents with Pechenik, their relationship grew during the epidemic. The pair reached a major turning point in their relationship near the end of 2021 when they decided to jointly purchase their “forever house.”

Are Jonathan and Zooey planning a wedding?

In September 2019, as romantic rumors about her and Jonathan Scott were circulating, Zooey Deschanel announced her divorce. Soon after Jessica and Scott worked together on Carpool Karaoke, the New Girl actress made an announcement about their separation and impending divorce.

