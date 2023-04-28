Who Kelsea Ballerini Has Been Dating Now? Total Dating Timeline!

The First Time was the first studio album by country singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini, released in 2015. Since then, she has released three additional studio albums: Unapologetically (2017), Kelsea (2020), and Open to Change (2022).

She has been productively occupied with her many pursuits since 2014. She has won many awards, including two CMAs, a CMT Music Prize, and a Forbes Women in Music Award.

The 29-year-old has worked with the likes of Dan+Shay, Rascal Flatts, Graham Urban, Kelly Clarkson, among others and the Jonas Brothers, and has performed four tours himself. Keep reading to learn about the artist’s romantic past and current romantic status.

Five Years Of Wedded Bliss

Ballerini’s ex-husband, Morgan Evans, is an Australian country artist. Following their initial meeting in March 2016 as co-hosts of Australia’s Country Music Channel Awards, the two began dating. At the after-party, they immediately connected.

Ballerini and Evans first appeared together on the red carpet at the 2016 CMA Awards. They posed for pictures together while wearing matching clothing.

The country music industry’s power couple exchanged vows on Christmas Day. The singer shared the news in a two-part, heartfelt Instagram post that included a throwback video and a snapshot of the couple wearing a beautiful engagement ring.

Evans proposed that morning, nine months into their relationship. He went down on a single knee in the kitchen. To be loved by him is the best thing that has ever happened to me. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and now I gets to do it forever,” Ballerini captioned the photo.

They were married on December 2nd, 2017, in the resort town of Cabo San Lucas, the nation of Mexico, in front of a hundred of their friends and family. As a nod to the unconventional beginning of their relationship, they kicked off the celebrations with an infusion of tequila.

Kelsea Ballerini Says Ex Morgan Evans Gave Her Choice of Giving Up Half the House or Paying Alimony pic.twitter.com/7JpxcvXhDV — People (@people) February 22, 2023

The newlyweds jetted out to Mexico for a romantic and carefree honeymoon not long after exchanging their vows. They sent each other pictures of themselves having fun in the sun, swimming, and each other’s company, which was quite endearing.

They recorded music together, including a song called “Dance With Me” in October 2018, and paid regular respect to other people on Instagram during their marriage. They moved in together for the first time in 2020.

The ‘Blindsided’ singer filed for divorce from husband Evans after their marriage of around five years. They filed for divorce in August of 2022, and it was completed on November 15 of that year.

The Present State Of My Relationships

Ballerini is now in a relationship with actor Chase Stokes. The couple was first linked by rumors in January 2023, when they were seen attending a football game together.

Stokes first played diplomatic with TMZ when asked about the dating rumors, adding, “She is a lovely girl. To sum it up, we are enjoying ourselves. The pair finally made their red carpet debut together at the 2023 Cma Awards, making things seem more official.

American actor Stokes, 30 years old; known for his role as John Geoffrey Routledge in the hit Netflix drama series Outer Banks. In addition to Stranger Things, he has guest-starred on Daytime Divas, The First, and Tell Me Some Secrets.

Conclusion

Kelsea Ballerini, a country singer-songwriter, has been setting the standard in the Hollywood business and reaching new heights of success throughout her career. The report is about her new relationship after she divorced her spouse.