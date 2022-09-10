Who Makes Kirkland American Vodka? (Secret 2022)

Costco’s house brand, Kirkland Signature, sells everyday things at reasonable pricing.

But it doesn’t have its own warehouse where it makes the products it sells. Instead, it hires other well-known brands to do that work for it. Costco doesn’t usually say where its alcohol and other goods come from, which is a shame.

But sometimes this information gets out, so if you’ve ever wondered who makes Kirkland Signature American Vodka, this article is for you!

What Is The Origin Of Kirkland Vodka?

For a long time, people thought that Grey Goose made Kirkland Signature American Vodka. But in 2022, it was proven that this wasn’t true.

Kirkland Vodka is probably made by a company in California called LeVecke, which sells and distributes alcohol. But we won’t know for sure until Kirkland shares this information.

Kirkland’s French vodka is made with water from the same Gensac Springs in the Cognac region of France that Grey Goose uses.

Read More: Is Costco Vanilla Extract Good?

Even though the more expensive brand says it uses an “exclusive” well and mills its wheat in a special way. Munchies also mentions that Grey Goose and Kirkland are both distilled about 800 kilometers apart.

In the case of Kirkland’s French vodka, Levecke may only be in charge of bottling and distributing it, since it seems clear that the spirit itself is made in Europe.

No one has looked into Kirkland’s American vodka as thoroughly as this, but it may be made and bottled in Mira Loma as well.

LeVecke Corp: Who Are They?

TTB has only given label approval to LeVecke Corp., so they are the only ones who can make and sell Costco Vodka.

The company got its start as a small family business that sold beer in 1949.

LeVecke Corp made spirits and wine for stores like Supervalu, Safeway, Kroger, and Costco after many years of hard work and business partnerships.

LeVecke Corp makes the only pineapple vodka in the world, which is PAU Maui Vodka.

Read More: Drew Barrymore Abruptly Cancels The Season 3 Premiere Of Her Troubled Daytime Talk Show

Does It Matter In The End Who Makes Kirkland Vodka?

In blind taste tests, Kirkland’s French vodka usually does better than Grey Goose. Even if you choose the cheaper American Kirkland vodka, it is still thought to be one of the best liquors that Costco sells.

FAQs Frequently Asked Questions

Does Titos Produce Kirkland Vodka?

No, the certificate says that the brand is made in Mira Loma, California, by a company called the LeVecke Corp.

Is Kirkland Vodka made of wheat?

Is Kirkland Lake gluten-free vodka? The only vodka that is gluten-free is the kind you buy at the store. Gluten-free vodka is made with just vodka and no other ingredients. If it has a flavor, you should check twice to see if it says it is gluten-free.

What is Kirkland Vodka similar to?

People think that Kirkland vodka is just as good as Grey Goose as B&J Ice Cream. People think it’s the same thing, just sold in a different way and for less money.

To Know More Latest Updates You Can Visit Our Website:TheWhistlerNews.com