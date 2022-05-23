Home News WHO To Start A New Organisation On Republic Division

May 23, 2022

The World Health Organization (WHO) has welcomed its newest member – the Republic of Kosovo.

The decision was made at the 69th WHO World Health Assembly, which was held in Geneva, Switzerland, from 16-24 May 2017.

Kosovo is the 192nd member of the WHO. It is the first country to join the WHO in the Western Balkans region.

In a statement, the WHO said that it looked forward to working with Kosovo “to improve the health of its people and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals”.

Kosovo’s health system is in need of reform, and the WHO has said that it will work with the country to improve access to healthcare, reduce child and maternal mortality, and combat non-communicable diseases.

