Figuring Out Who Agent 3 Is In Splatoon 3: So There Are Two Of Them Now!

Splatoon 3 features a large cast of playable characters, both new and returning favourites. Now that the game has its own story mode, there will be a large number of characters who you will interact with and need to keep in mind as you progress through the game.

Nintendo created and released Splatoon 3, a third-person shooter game, for the Nintendo Switch. The game features both a single-player campaign and competitive online multiplayer (PvP and PvE), just like earlier instalments in the Splatoon series.

On 17 February 2021, it was revealed via Nintendo Direct, then on 24 September 2021, more information was released.

On 9 February 2022, information regarding the co-op mode was released. On September 9, 2022, the game was launched, and critics largely gave it positive reviews.

The backstory of Splatoon is fairly extensive, and the single-player campaign of Splatoon 3 features quite a few significant characters that players will need to keep track of.

Agent 3 is one of these characters, however gamers who are already familiar with the first two Splatoon games could find this to be a little bit of a mystery.

To cut a long tale short, there are two people with the same name, both of which are referred to as Agent 3: your player character and an NPC.

Splatoon 3 Characters

Agent 3 (Splatoon 3)

Smallfry

New Squidbeak Splatoon

Squid Sisters (Callie, also known as Agent 1, Marie, also known as Agent 2)

Captain, the former Agent 3 from Splatoon as the new leader of the group

Craig Cuttlefish

DJ Octavio

Octarians

O.R.C.A.

Judd and Li’l Judd

Deep Cut

Shiver

Frye

Big Man

Mr. Grizz

Sheldon

Gnarly Eddy

Nails

Jel La Fleur

Mr. Coco

Harmony

Murch

Crusty Sean

Off the Hook

Pearl

Marina

Inklings

Octolings

Salmonids

Zapfish

Super Sea Snails

Figuring Out Who Agent 3 Is In Splatoon 3

In Splatoon 3, you are Agent 3 if you still haven’t figured it out. As soon as the game begins in Alterna, Craig Cuttlefish will assign you that title (number). Throughout the narrative, you will always be called Agent 3.

Though you are not the franchise’s original Agent 3, Agent 3 was also present in the original Splatoon game, but she was later elevated to the post of Captain, putting Agent 3 (you) in need of a new assignment.

Due to the fact that it is fully up to you, Splatoon 3 never specifies a specific gender. However, the game does make note of Agent 3’s age, which is roughly 14, and his ancestry, either inkling or octoling.

The player character from the original Splatoon game on the Wii U is depicted in the previous Agent 3 persona, far up top. This Inkling was chosen by Cap’n Cuttlefish to join the Squidbeak Splatoon in the Hero Mode of Splatoon.

Agent 3 later prevented the Octarians from capturing the Great Zapfish. The figure doesn’t appear in Splatoon 2’s Hero Mode, but they do return as a boss in the Octo Expansion after being “sanitised,” or momentarily brainwashed.

Five years later in Splatoon 3, Agent 3 and the Squid Sisters Callie (Agent 1) and Marie can be found as NPCs, and Agent 3 is now the leader of the New Squidbeak Splatoon (Agent 2). This Agent 3’s personalised appearance from the Octo Expansion will be retained if your Splatoon 2 data was imported.

The New Agent 3 In Splatoon 3

The very first time you play Splatoon 3, you’ll customise your own new Agent 3. Unlike the old Agent 3, who could only be an Inkling, your new Agent 3 can be either an Octoling or an Inkling.

Like Rey in Star Wars, this character scavenges in the Splatlands and frequents Splatsville to participate in Turf Wars.

When your character first encounters the New Squidbeak Splatoon, he or she receives the title of Agent 3, such as someone might receive the codename 007 from James Bond, for instance.

Given that you played as Agent 4 in Splatoon 2, this third game appears to maintain the number 3 as a theme rather than choosing Agent 5. This is the character you’ll control in Salmon Run, Hero Mode, and multiplayer.

Splatoon 3 Gameplay

The third-person shooter game Splatoon 3 is similar to its forerunners in that it emphasises online multiplayer ink battles between eight players split into two teams of four.

Players can change between their humanoid form, in which they can use weapons to spread ink and splat opponents, and their swim form, which has an octopus or squid appearance.

If they enter their team’s ink while in this form, they can swim through ink at a faster rate, up walls, recharge their ink tank more quickly, and hide from opponents.

In order to block strikes and increase the variety of possible attacks, players have access to additional mobility techniques.

Both the Squid Roll and the Squid Surge have a brief period of invincibility and allow the squid to leap and spin out of its ink. The Squid Surge also allows the squid to swim fast up ink-covered walls and jump out at the top.

At the conclusion of multiplayer games, medals are now given out for a variety of achievements, such as inking the most and splatting the most.

Players use spawner drones to enter the battlefield in Splatlands online battles. Players can aim at the deployment point they want to use within that team’s spawn region using this floating object that floats above the stage behind each base.

Players are sent there in squid or octopus form, much like a Super Jump, by the spawner drone after deciding where to deploy. A splatted player will respawn in the spawner drone and launch just like a battle does.

A companion for the player in narrative mode is Smallfry, also known as “little buddy.” It can be hurled at Octarians to assault them, used to interact with devices to work out riddles, and used to get rid of dangerous Fuzzy Ooze.

Splatoon 3 Storyline

The action of the game is set five years after the events of Splatoon 2 in Splatlands, a scorched desert home to battle-hardened Inklings and Octolings, and Splatsville, a chaotic city that has grown quickly since the last Splatfest of Splatoon 2, Chaos vs. Order. As a result of the Splatfest’s results, the game’s design has a chaotic vibe.

“Return of the Mammalians” is the title of the Splatoon 3 single-player story mode. The main antagonists are still octarians, but this time around, most of them have mutant brown fur and purple eyes. However, others, like DJ Octavio, still have their previous looks.

The action of the story takes place in Alterna, a brand-new setting with a sizable, snow-covered landscape full of dangerous Fuzzy Ooze and abandoned constructions.

It also has a rocket ship, a mobile lab (where Callie, Marie, and the captain arrive), a mirror-dark city, and a neon-lit area with traditional Japanese objects floating in the distance.

The player controls an Inkling or Octoling who has been chosen by the New Squidbeak Splatoon (particularly the Squid Sisters and the Captain) to serve as the group’s new Agent 3; Cuttlefish has retired, making the former Agent 3 from the previous games the captain.

