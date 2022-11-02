The Rumors Are All Over The Place About Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Engagement: Know The Truth!

Taylor Swift’s romantic life has been a hot topic in the world. It is only reasonable to wonder what exactly is going on in Tay’s romantic life given that she consistently produces hits and even short films about her relationships. And the fact that she has kept her current six-year relationship a closely-guarded secret makes that all the more challenging.

Taylor has been romantically linked to Joe Alwyn for quite some time (really, since 2016), and there have been numerous rumours that the two may even be secretly married.

Taylor has maintained a strict code of secrecy regarding her romantic relationships since since the media flurry that followed her connection with Tom Hiddleston, so it makes complete sense that she would want to keep this one to herself.

Following the release of Taylor’s latest album, Midnights, fans are scouring her lyrics for any hints that might indicate that she and Joe are genuinely engaged. Everyone is aware of Taylor’s penchant for including Easter eggs in her albums, or, if you’re not familiar, hidden content.

Also Read: Know About Taylor Swift’s Latest Album “Midnight”

When Did Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Start Dating?

In October 2016, Swift and Alwyn began dating. Many people think that they met at the same Kings of Leon concert, which is when their romance supposedly started. But at the time, nobody knew anything. This included the 11-time Grammy winner, who attended the Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk premiere. Finally, the media learned that they might be dating in May 2017.

The first time they were photographed together was a month later, and this finally proved they were dating. Some people think that the two first connected during the Met Gala in May 2016. Fans even believed that the singer’s 2017 album Reputation’s Dress, a song, was about the experience.

Flashback to when you first met me, with your buzz cut and my hair bleached, says the chorus. The singer of the hit song “Love Story” had bleached hair at the time. Alwyn attended the Met Gala that year as well, but nobody has ever said with certainty whether he ran across Swift.

Another point is that at the time, Swift was dating Calvin Harris. After the gala, they split up quickly. The next summer, she temporarily moved on to Tom Hiddleston. For her album Reputation, Swift held a private listening session in October 2017.

According to reports, she told her followers that Alwyn is the subject of the song Gorgeous. On Tumblr, a follower commented, “Basically Taylor made us all pledge that if anyone made any claims of who this song is about, we tell them it is 100% about her angel lover of one year.”

“This is not a surprise. She asked us to inform others.” During Ed Sheeran’s performance at the iHeartRadio Jingle Bell Ball in New York City two months later, the couple shared some passionate kisses.

Read More: Black Adam’ Draws Negative Reviews Due To Poor Character Development

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Engagement Rumours

Engagement speculations have followed Joe and Taylor closely ever since they were initially connected in 2016. Fans have closely watched the couple’s movements.

For instance, when Taylor made an appearance in the Netflix film Miss Americana in 2020 while sporting what appeared to be a sizable diamond on her left hand, many speculated it was an engagement ring right away.

When Life & Style published an article claiming that they had been engaged covertly at the start of this year, engagement rumours started circulating once more. After the couple spent three days in Cornwall, England, the news was confirmed, according to the publication, by “several sources.”

Other publications released reports matching the emotions expressed in Life & Style’s statements. Only those in their tight circle, according to a source who spoke to The Sun. Basically, close relatives and trusted, lifelong friends, they stated. Additionally, everyone has been pledged to confidentiality.

The insider also clarified the reason that Joe and Taylor are said to be concealing their engagement from the general public. The well-known pair reportedly wants to celebrate the significant milestone alone, shielded from prying eyes.

The source added that their next nuptials will probably follow a similar secrecy pattern. They said that they tried to keep their love hidden from the cameras. Only for them is this. There won’t be any Vogue, Rolling Stone, or Hello! magazines present when they exchange vows, if and when they do so. It will be understated and refined, just like them.

Taylor’s New Song Lavender Haze

In an Instagram post, Taylor stated that “my romance of six years” served as some of the inspiration for the album’s opening track, “Lavender Haze.” In the video, Taylor explains, “Lavender Haze” is a phrase she came up while watching Mad Men.

She looked it up because she thought it sounded cool. In the 1950s, people frequently used this expression to simply express their love for one another. I found that to be extremely lovely since being in the lavender haze meant being in that all-pervasive loving glow.

They keep asking me if I’m going to be your bride, Taylor sings in the second stanza of the song, hinting at the couple’s current situation. They only come across one-night stands or wives as girls. It makes me nauseous,

It’s still incredibly unclear whether they’re actually engaged, even though she’s talking about marriage here. Despite the engagement, the lyrics of another brand-new song, “Sweet Nothing,” reassure everyone that everything is going great with these two.

Staring at the ceiling with you, she sings, “Oh, you never say too much / And you don’t really read into / My melancholy.” “I found myself a-running home to your sweet nothings / Outside they’re pushing and shoving / You’re in the kitchen humming / All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing,” the song goes.

It seems that despite frequent inquiries regarding their status, their connection is still as strong as ever. If Joe placed a ring on it, however, is still up for debate.

Conclusion

From Joe Jonas to Tom Hiddleston, Taylor Swift has been associated with a number of well-known men throughout the years. But few relationships have lasted as long as her marriage to Joe Alwyn. A few months later, it was claimed that the singer was dating the British actor she had allegedly met at the MET Gala in 2016.

The actor and the artist have been dating for over six years, during which time they have taken great pains to keep their relationship a secret while occasionally letting small hints of it slip to the public.

Taylor has kept her relationship very private, although in 2021, when she won Album of the Year for Folklore, she graciously thanked Joe in her Grammy victory speech. She said, “Joe, who is the first person I play every song for, and I had the nicest time making songs with you in quarantine. So, it’s unclear whether or not these two soul mates intend to wed, but you can be sure I’ll keep you posted!

For More Trending & Entertainment Related News, Do Visit: TheWhistlerNews.com