Is Emily Wickersham Leaving NCIS? The Cast Of NCIS Has Suffered Another Loss

Emily Wickersham has announced that she would be leaving her role on NCIS. Wickersham’s character, Ellie Bishop, was dispatched on a top-secret undercover assignment during the conclusion of the 18th season of the hit crime drama on CBS, which aired on Tuesday (May 25).

However, followers were taken aback when they saw the celebrity declare on Instagram that her character will be exiting the procedural series permanently because of this assignment.

The vast majority of viewers were under the impression that she would complete the mission and then come back to the group when the show resumes airing in the fall; however, it has been revealed that this will not be the situation. In May, Wickersham published a statement that suggests the leaving marks the beginning of her departure from the series.

Why Did Emily Wickersham Leave NCIS?

In the concluding episode of season 18, Emily’s character, Agent Bishop, announces her intention to leave the force. After she resigned, she even agreed to a mission that required her to assume a cover identity, giving her devoted followers reason to believe that she might yet make a comeback.

However, this was not to be, and in May of 2021, Emily announced on Instagram that she would no longer be appearing on the show.

In her letter, she stated, “Hanging this hat and jacket up. What an exciting journey this has been so far! Both the cast and the crew on this show are extremely talented. I’ve had the privilege of working with this group for almost eight years now, and we’ve produced 172 episodes. I don’t know how else to express how much I admire them.” Emily continued by expressing her appreciation for the opportunity that was provided to her to be a part of the show, and she thanked CBS as well as the cast and crew of ‘NCIS.’

However, in her lengthy farewell post, the actress did not explicitly mention any reason for her unexpected departure from the industry. In addition, fans had a hard time understanding why Emily would choose to move on from such a successful series given that she did not have any new known projects on her plate at the time.

In the following months, in July 2021, Emily announced her pregnancy to the world via Instagram. The audience members immediately put two and two together and began to theories that this might be the reason why the actress quit her role on ‘NCIS.’

On the other hand, there were those who held the opinion that the events may not be all that they seemed to be. Regardless of the outcome, it is important to keep in mind that the true explanation is still a mystery, as the one presented here is merely one of the hypotheses that has not been proven.

Emily Wickersham: Where Is She Now?

Fans are particularly interested in finding out how Emily is doing after ‘NCIS,’ as they are inquisitive as to how the actress is doing because she did not provide an explanation for her unexpected leave. It would appear that she has taken some time off from her acting career in order to spend some quality time with her family.

In addition, considering that Emily was expecting a child, it appears that she desired to spend more time on her own. Emily’s partner, the actor James Badge Dale, announced in September 2021 that she is in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

This information indicates that the talented actress will become a mother to a little boy before the winter holidays. Additionally, it is possible to observe Emily taking pleasure in life with her companion, and the two of them are not bashful about sharing their feelings for one another on social media.

Even though Emily Wickersham does not appear to be working on any projects at the moment, we are keeping our fingers crossed that we may be able to witness one of her performances in the not-too-distant future.

What Do NCIS Fans Want?

Then there are the viewers who would adore seeing Ellie Bishop and Ziva David appear in some scenes together while pursuing criminals abroad.

As NCIS viewers were mostly teased when Cote de Pablo returned for a few episodes last year, it would be interesting to see what they could accomplish on screen together.

In actuality, a new actress will probably take over the episodes and the part that Bishop has played for years. Agent Jessica Knight has the ability to appear in additional episodes of the show, thus we might have already seen who that character is going to be in Season 19.

For the time being, Ellie Bishop is no longer a part of NCIS, so we will all have to watch this autumn to see where the show goes from here.

FAQs- People Also Ask

What caused Mark Harmon to quit NCIS?

That question currently has a negligible response. It makes sense that the actor would wish to pause his work in the entertainment industry. Since Mark Harmon, who played Mark Gibbs on NCIS, is still an executive producer, the actor has a lot of influence over how the upcoming seasons will pan out.

Does Bishop and Nick ever date?

Before Ellie Bishop’s heartbreaking departure in NCIS season 18, agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Ellie Bishop (Emily Bishop) were never romantically linked.

Has Bishop left NCIS for good?

After it was discovered that Eleanor Bishop (Emily Wickersham) had released an NSA document ten years earlier, she resigned from her position at the conclusion of the Season 18 NCIS finale. But in reality, it was just a ruse to make her appear to be a disgraced agent in order for her to embark on a covert mission.

