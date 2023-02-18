The Kardashians on Hulu is a brand-new reality series featuring the Kardashian-Jenner family. Together with “momager” Kris Jenner and the Kardashians’ close friends and family, including the sisters’ romantic partners, the five famous sisters have returned.

The Kardashians on Hulu stars Scott Disick, a fan favourite on the Kardashians’ previous reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians and numerous of its spin-offs. However, things are unavoidably different now that he and Kourtney Kardashian are no longer together.

In actuality, Kourtney and Scott haven’t been formally dating since 2015 (I’m serious!). Things are still a touch awkward between the former pair, as evidenced in Episodes 1 and 2 of The Kardashians.

Despite both of them moving on with other people (Kardashian is reportedly engaged to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker). This is especially true when Scott isn’t invited to a family Barbeque.

Why Did Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Break Up?

Kourtney finally revealed the reasons why she and Scott called it quits after almost 20 years of dating after years of speculation following their break-up.

Scott was present at a Kardashian family reunion when Kourtney decided to tell the world about the intimate details of their relationship. In typical Kardashian fashion, the event was captured on camera.

The Kardashian-Jenner family (including Scott) participated in an Andy Cohen reunion special after Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended in the summer of 2021. When Kourtney was asked if she and Scott had ever rekindled their relationship after their breakup more than six years ago, she responded: “People find it hard to believe, but we haven’t. in fact.”

Scott responded by making a joke, “How annoying!”

When asked by Cohen why they had broken up in the first place, Kourtney responded that Scott’s substance abuse, not his infidelity, was to blame.

Scott and Kourtney’s relationship came to an end in July 2015 after nine years of dating.

Many people at the time speculated that their breakup was due to images of Scott getting close to stylist Chloe Bartoli in Monte Carlo, but as Kourtney herself has confirmed, it was Disick’s substance abuse.

Disick entered rehab in October 2015 to address his problems with alcohol and drugs.

“The infidelity, I only found out at the very end, so I think the drug abuse was the deal-breaker,” Kourtney said.

Kourtney’s admission prompted Scott to come clean: “I don’t want to offer any justifications for my actions. It was all wrong, and I definitely wouldn’t have done these things if I had been sober. To be honest, I simply assumed it to be normal.”

When host Cohen questioned whether their relationship would have endured if they had not shared so much on the show, Kourtney responded with a bittersweet “probably.”

Added her: “Everything, in my opinion, happens for a reason. That was the intended outcome.”

In 2006, Joe Francis of Girls Gone Wild hosted a party in Mexico where Kourtney and Scott first met.

They had an on-and-off relationship for a while before reconciling and welcoming their son Mason into the world in December 2009.

They then welcomed a daughter, Penelope Scotland Disick, in July 2012, and a son, Reign Aston Disick, in December 2014.

Kourtney and Scott have been co-parenting their three kids ever since their breakup, moving on in completely different relationships.

The most well-known people Kourtney dated were Younes Bendjima, Sofia Ritchie, and subsequently Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Amelia Gray.

She is currently engaged to Travis Barker, and it’s thought that Scott is seeing model Rebecca Donaldson.

Kourtney discussed the drama surrounding her split from Scott and her new relationship with Barker in an interview for The Kardashians on Hulu.

Kourtney claimed in a confessional that she and Scott had been estranged for seven years and that she had given him her love “ten years before that,” adding, “Let’s not hate on a girl who knows what she deserves.

Why Is Scott Jealous Of Kourtney?

During the month of April 2021, an episode of ‘KUWTK’ aired in which Scott admitted to Kourtney that he was envious. With the end of his relationship with Sofia, he began to experience feelings of jealousy towards Travis and Kourtney.

Even while he hasn’t totally overcome his jealousy, it’s clear that his life has been profoundly changed as a result of Kourtney and Travis’s marriage.

As of right now, Scott is gaining his footing while simultaneously working towards the goal of establishing a meaningful partnership in order to put an end to his romantic pursuits. Nonetheless, Scott may find it tough to move on due to the support of his supporters.

Just before Kourtney revealed that she was engaged to Travis Baker, he published on one of his posts a shot of all of his automobiles with the message “Hey gals, I am home.”

People began to make fun of Scott by writing things like, “Where is Kourtney? Oh my goodness, she just announced her engagement! Someone else on the forum stated that having “one EXCELLENT MARRIAGE is better than having a number of females.”

