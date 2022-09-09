Why Didn’t Queen Elizabeth Meet President Lyndon B. Johnson?

The words of Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of former President Lyndon Baines Johnson, were heard on Thursday in the wake of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Elizabeth II was Britain’s longest-reigning queen and the second longest-reigning monarch in verifiable human history, after King Louis XIV of France.

During their tour to Texas in May of 1991, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, stopped by the LBJ Library, where Luci Baines Johnson gave her speech.

The meeting took place in the Presidential Suite, where Luci, her mother Lady Bird Johnson, and her sister Lynda Bird Johnson Robb met with the royal couple and exchanged gifts, according to the LBJ Library.

Several framed and signed portraits of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were presented to the former First Lady by the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II was the first queen of the United Kingdom to visit the state of Texas. She travelled to Austin, Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio among other cities.

According to the library, Queen Elizabeth II did not meet President Lyndon B. Johnson while he was in office, making him the only president she did not meet throughout her term as monarch.

Since the Queen ascended to the throne in 1952, she has met all 13 presidents of the United States, starting with Harry Truman and ending with Joe Biden.

Why Did The Queen Not Meet Lyndon B Johnson?

Many theories have been put up as to why Queen Elizabeth II was unable to see former President Lyndon Johnson while he was in office.

According to the archivists working at the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library, “President Johnson and Queen Elizabeth corresponded from March 1964 until July 1967.”

“It’s nothing serious, just a note of condolence after Churchill passed away, some birthday greetings, and congrats on the births of new babies,” the message read.

“Queen Elizabeth never sent an invitation to President Johnson to visit Great Britain. And, President Johnson never sent an invitation to the Queen to visit the United States. “However, the White House Historical Association explained there was a plausible explanation for the Queen being unable to meet with President Johnson: she was pregnant. “Queen Elizabeth never sent an invitation to President Johnson to visit Great Britain. And, President Johnson never sent an invitation to the Queen to visit the United States.”

Due to the fact that she was expecting Prince Edward at the time, Queen Elizabeth II was unable to attend the funeral of John F. Kennedy and did not have the opportunity to meet President Lyndon Johnson while he was in office.

Who was Lyndon B Johnson?

Lyndon Baines Johnson, who was born on August 27, 1908, became the 36th President of the United States of America after the killing of President John F. Kennedy in November 1963.

Johnson took the oath of office on January 20, 1964. Johnson, who is also known by his initials LBJ, initiated a set of changes that promoted “rugged individualism” with the intention of creating a “Great Society” for all Americans.

Today, President Trump meets with Queen Elizabeth. We've received questions on whether President Johnson ever met with the Queen. In short, it's complicated, but to our best knowledge, LBJ and the Queen never met.



Our archivists have provided some more details. Please see below. pic.twitter.com/jnH23FdvhF — LBJ Library (@LBJLibrary) July 13, 2018

LBJ’s presidency was marked by his failure in Vietnam, during which he sent more than 500,000 young warriors, the majority of whom were students at various educational institutions.

As a result of this, protesters began to chant the rhyme “hey, hey LBJ, how many kids did you kill today?” throughout the demonstration.

After his departure from Washington in January 1969, the military presence of the United States in Vietnam continued for another four years.

