Why Was Ed Orgeron Fired At LSU? Unexpected Coaching Change Two Years After Tigers’ Championship

Ed Orgeron isn’t exactly hunkering down despite the fact that he is no longer employed. Instead, he’s exploring the world and living life to the fullest. Coach O has lots of money in his bank account and no coaching duties to attend to, so he is free to do as he pleases.

Orgeron, who oversaw the Tigers’ programme from 2016 to 2021, joins the Dan Patrick Show a few months after his final game as LSU’s head coach to discuss the school’s decision to terminate him.

Although no one appreciates losing their job, Orgeron claimed that he had no ill will toward his previous institution and that he understands the reasons why he was let go.

When Patrick questioned Orgeron if LSU had been fair to him, Orgeron responded, “Yes.” “I do concur with that. I didn’t regret leaving LSU, so listen. I was aware that it would eventually occur. You see, it’s against the rules at LSU to have two consecutive losing seasons. We decided on a 15-0 standard. They offered me a generous payout. If I don’t want to, I don’t have to work ever again. To me, they seemed extremely just.”

Orgeron received a buyout of $16.95 million from LSU, which will pay him in instalments through December 2025.

This was undoubtedly fair to Orgeron. So far, he has gotten two payments: one in December for $5.68 million and one in January for $667,000. His next $1 million payment is expected to be made to him in June.

Why is LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Leaving?

Orgeron, who is 60 years old, recently made the announcement that he would step down as head coach of the LSU Tigers at the end of the 2021 season.

According to ESPN, as a part of the arrangement, LSU will pay Orgeron the remaining $16.96 million that was left on his contract.

Orgeron has the second-highest salary of any coach in the FBS, trailing only Alabama’s Nick Saban in that department.

In 2019, he guided LSU to a perfect season record of 15-0 as well as the national championship. Since then, LSU has had some difficulty, as evidenced by their overall record of 9-8 over the past two years.

According to a statement that he released, “LSU has not lived up to its reputation over the past few years.” “But I have no regrets. That’s all you can ask, and I know I worked as hard as I could every day and tried as hard as I could every day, so that’s all I can say.

A Letter from Ed Orgeron pic.twitter.com/eDzbLgBb5V — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 17, 2021

In spite of the difficulties the team has had over the years, he stated that he would stick with them for the remainder of the season.

He stated, “We are going to come to a conclusion.” We are not going to lose our composure. They can count on me to be there with them. Because of this, Scott and I have come to the conclusion that it is best for me to conclude my time with this team.

Orgeron has stated that he will not return to coaching in 2022 and will instead choose to spend his time with his family, friends, and other loved ones.

He responded by saying, “You asked me today, and I guess I’m not going to coach.” “However, this could change in exactly one month from now.”

The search for a new “championship” coach at LSU “begins today,” according to the athletic director of the university, Scott Woodward. Woodward did not comment on any specifics of the search.

Ed Orgeron Tells Recruiting Story To Adrian Peterson

In 2004, Ed Orgeron was one of many coaches who were interested in signing Adrian Peterson. The former LSU coach, who later served as Pete Carroll’s associate head coach at USC, established a close bond with the Palestine, Texas, running back.

Orgeron shared a memory from his time spent on the recruiting trail with the future Hall of Famer during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.

Orgeron stated, “Pete and I head down to see Adrian.” “His mother was an athlete. I got along really well with Adrian. We seemed to be closely bonded, in my opinion.

He once commanded, “Coach, I want you to follow me.” After travelling 30 kilometres, we stopped at this tiny country store. For supper, he purchased a little gingerbread cookie because I was unable to do so. Our next stop was a basketball game.

I questioned “What are we doing?” as we sat in the gym. “See that guard right there?” he asked. Next week, I have to perform for him. I arrived to scout him.

What was the secret to getting you to USC, I questioned him? Bob Stoops visited his father, who is a prisoner, the man remarked, according to the coach.

When Pete Carroll and I sought to visit him, they forbade us from doing so. Adrian remarked, “If I go to Oklahoma, maybe dad will be able to watch my games where he is at.” I made an effort to have the man relocated to Los Angeles. I participated in the contest. I tried, but I couldn’t compete.

Was Ed Orgeron Fired?

Orgeron’s statements of support for former President Donald Trump, whom his Black players claimed to have preached racist ideals and theories, contributed to his losing his squad.

His players believed that Trump’s statements validated their beliefs. In the same vein, his lack of support for players’ demonstrations against racial inequity and injustice before to the beginning of the 2020 season contributed to the problem.

On Sunday, two persons familiar with the matter confirmed to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser, which is part of the USA TODAY network, that LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will not be returning in 2022.

