Max Johnson, LSU’s Starting Quarterback, Has Announced His Intention To Transfer, But Why?

In December of 2006, shortly after Brian Kelly took over as the head coach of Cincinnati, he completed a remarkable feat in just over a month’s time. During the course of one season, Kelly emerged victorious against the same foe while coaching two distinct clubs.

After leading Central Michigan to a victory over the Broncos back in November, Bearcats head coach Brian Kelly led his team to a victory over Western Michigan in the International Bowl on January 6, 2007.

Players from Cincinnati celebrated their victory in the bowl game by emptying the contents of a Gatorade cooler on their new head coach. These days, something like that is quite unlikely to take place.

Kelly will not coach LSU (6-6) against Kansas State (7-5) in the Texas Bowl on January 4, despite the fact that the Tigers recently hired Kelly away from Notre Dame. Bowl games do not hold the same significance as they once did.

Kelly is concentrating on mining the transfer portal, roster retention, and recruiting in addition to employing a staff.

One of the many interim coaches who will lead a team in a bowl game this winter is Brad Davis, who will lead his team in the Texas Bowl. Davis was the offensive line coach who remained from Ed Orgeron’s staff.

After making the announcement on Tuesday that he will be entering the transfer portal, Max Johnson’s status as LSU’s starting quarterback for the bowl game is still unknown.

Max and Jake both announced their decisions through Twitter at the exact same time, which was 7:13 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), on Tuesday night. Jake Johnson mentioned that he still has the intention of registering early at his subsequent location.

Given the timeline, there is a chance that Max Johnson will also be able to transfer to a new school in time for the spring of 2022, and it should not be difficult for the two brothers to end up in the same place.

This news comes a week after the Tigers announced that Brian Kelly would be taking over as head coach, succeeding Ed Orgeron, who had won a national championship.

LSU, Thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here. I have made strong relationships that will last a lifetime with coaches, staff and especially my teammates! With careful and prayerful consideration, I am entering the transfer portal. — Max Johnson (@MaxJohnson14) December 8, 2021

Tommy Rees, the offensive coordinator for Notre Dame, declined an opportunity to head the offence in Baton Rouge in order to remain in South Bend.

During the turbulent 2021 season, LSU finished with a record of 6-6, but Max Johnson established himself as a notable performer in the Tigers’ offensive scheme. Johnson had a completion percentage of above 60 percent, which allowed him to throw for 2,815 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only six interceptions.

It is reasonable to expect him to rank among the more capable quarterback transfers currently available on the market.

Due to his choice, there is now a vacancy in the quarterback position on the depth chart. Former starting quarterback Myles Brennan sought a transfer after suffering a fractured arm during the 2021 season and being forced to miss the entire season.

True freshman Garrett Nussmeier served as the team’s backup quarterback. In four games, he threw for 329 yards, completed 50.9% of his passes, scored two touchdowns, and threw two interceptions. He was able to keep his redshirt despite these numbers.

Walker Howard, a five-star quarterback recruit hailing from Lafayette, Louisiana, is anticipated to be the only other scholarship quarterback to make it onto the roster in 2022.

Former quarterback Brad Johnson, who won the Super Bowl as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and led his team to victory in Super Bowl XXXVII, is the father of Max and Jake Johnson. Brad’s college football career was spent at Florida State.

In addition, both brothers received their high school education at Oconee County High School in Georgia, which is located within 13.1 kilometres of the University of Georgia.

Jake has received scholarship offers from some of the nation’s most prestigious universities, such as Florida, Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, and Michigan.

Although Geoff Collins has failed to lead the Yellow Jackets above the three-win mark in each of his three seasons in charge, bringing in Max and Jake Johnson could help the club turn things around in the competitive ACC league.

Jordan Yates was able to step in for Jeff Sims due to injuries last season, when Sims completed only 59.9% of his throws for 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Yates also threw two interceptions and completed 59.9 percent of his throws while scoring six touchdowns.

Max Johnson, who attended Oconee County High School in Watkinsville, Georgia, may be the quarterback Georgia Tech is seeking for to transfer to Atlanta. He would be a significant improvement at the position and would go right into the starting position.

There is some offensive skill there, and both running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receiver Malachi Carter are probably going to return. Dylan Leonard, who caught 11 passes for 112 yards as the leading tight end receiver, should be able to provide Jake Johnson early playing time.

