Spotify Plans To Release Lyrics From Taylor Swift’s Newest Album “Midnight”

Taylor Swift is a genuine source of motivation for a great number of young ladies nowadays due to the widespread popularity of her music as well as the achingly beautiful melodies and lyrics that accompany her songs.

She was given the trite titles of Artist of the Year and Artist of the Decade in 2020 as a result of the large number of “Swifties” who supported her.

There are only two more days left for Swifties to wait until the release of Taylor Swift’s Midnights, and the pop artist is building up the anticipation by sending fans cryptic clues and tidbits to locate before the album’s debut.

This includes the enigmatic billboards she has begun installing in random places all over the world in cooperation with Spotify. These billboards are designed to release one lyric at a time from the new record at precisely 12 o’clock in the morning.

Who Is Taylor Swift?

The 13th of December 1989 saw Taylor Alison Swift’s birth in Reading, Pennsylvania, to Andrea Gardner Swift and Scott Kingsley Swift. Her mother, a homemaker, raised Taylor and her younger brother, Austin, while her father, a stockbroker, worked outside the home.

Taylor Swift, a singer-songwriter and celebrity of the country-pop genre, is living the dream of every adolescent. She altered the way the current generation thought about country music despite being a small-town girl at heart. Swift was only sixteen when she released her debut album, and she has been likened to such renowned country musicians as Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson.

Not only is she a fantastic singer, but she also plays the guitar, piano, and ukulele expertly. The only female musician to receive two Grammys for “Album of the Year” is she. She gained worldwide fame because to her number-one singles “Love Story” and “You Belong with Me.”

She beats her previous record with each album’s release. A number of aspiring artists look up to her. She is not only ranked among the artists whose albums have sold the most platinum, but she also exemplifies compassion because of the unwavering support she has given to numerous charity organizations.

What Did Taylor Swift Reveal On Billboard?

Midnights, Taylor Swift’s tenth studio album, is another example of how she is skilled at hiding easter eggs that contain hints about next projects. The first fresh lyrics from Swift’s next album Midnights were unveiled on a massive Spotify billboard in Times Square, New York City, at the stroke of midnight on October 17. Spotify revealed the billboard via a TikTok video.

It said, “I should not be left to my own devices.” Before Midnights is formally launched on October 21st, they posted a picture with the message “Where to next?” implying that further lyrics will be unveiled on billboards all around the world, probably at midnight.

Spotify stated in a statement that Taylor’s music and lyrics have always been a source of solace after midnight and beyond, through all of life’s victories, joys, and challenges. This is the reason that, in the run-up to the release of her new album Midnights, Taylor and Spotify have partnered to exclusively unveil lyrics from that album around the globe.

Swift also released the Midnights release week itinerary, or “Midnights Manifest,” at the same time as the song’s lyric reveal. During the third quarter of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video the night before Midnights releases, a teaser trailer will be shown, kicking off the celebration.

The schedule also includes appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Graham Norton Show, the debuts of two new music videos for the song “Anti-Hero” and an unidentified song, as well as a “special very chaotic surprise” that will be unveiled immediately following the release of Midnights at 3 a.m. ET.

In her TikTok series “Midnights Mayhem With Me,” Swift previously teased the release of Midnights by releasing the album’s track list one at a time. It just so happens that Swift started the series by revealing the title of Track 13, “Mastermind,” which is also her fabled lucky number.

The album has 13 tracks in total. The release sequence continued in random order until she unveiled the fourth song, “Snow on the Beach,” which includes Lana Del Rey.

According to Swift in an Instagram video, “the fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honour and a privilege,” and “the fact that she would be so kind as to cooperate with us on this song is something I’m going to be grateful for life.”

Best Taylor Swift Songs

All Too Well

Last Time (Gary Lightbody)

Begin Again

You Belong With Me

Today Was A Fairytale

You Need To Calm Down

Lover

I Knew You Were Trouble

Love Story

I Don’t Wanna Live Forever

Back To December

Wildest Dreams

Everything Has Changed

The One

Look What You Made Me Do

You Belong With Me

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

Our Song

I Bet You Think About Me

Sparks Fly By

