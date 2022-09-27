Actor Ryan Grantham Of “Riverdale” Murdered His Mother, But Why?

Ryan Grantham, an actor best known for his roles in “Riverdale” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” was found guilty of the murder of his mother and received a life sentence.

In March of 2020, he entered a guilty plea for murder in the second degree, admitting responsibility for the death of his mother, Barbara Waite.

After entering a guilty plea to a charge of second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of his mother Barbara Waite, 64, while she sat playing the piano in March 2020, the 24-year-old actor who played Archie Andrews on 'Riverdale' and Greg Heffley in 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' will not be able to file an appeal for parole for the next 14 years.

This is because he shot and killed his mother while she was sitting at the piano. On the 31st of March in the year 2020, Grantham, who was then 21 years old, used a handgun to shoot his mother, Barbara Waite, who was 64 at the time, in the back of the head while she was playing the piano.

The heinous act was committed in the residence of the family, which was situated in Squamish, which is approximately an hour’s drive from Vancouver.

Grantham made a video confession shortly after the murder, which he uploaded to YouTube. He admitted to committing the murder.

Later on, he disclosed to the authorities that he had originally intended to assassinate the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, and possibly carry out a mass shooting at a nearby university, but that he ultimately decided against doing so.

According to a report in the Times, he explained to the police that he killed his mother so that she would not have to deal with the aftermath of his failed plots to assassinate Trudeau and open fire in a school.

He told the police that he did this to spare her from having to deal with the aftermath of his failed plots. The purpose of the hearing that took place on Wednesday for Grantham’s sentencing was primarily to determine when he could begin the parole application process.

While the prosecution requested a waiting period of 17 to 18 years, Grantham’s defence asked for only 12 years to pass. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the judge, Kathleen Ker, ruled that Grantham must serve 14 years in prison before being permitted to apply for parole.

Actor Ryan Grantham, Killed His Mother For What Reason?

The actor was reportedly “experiencing cravings to commit harm and kill himself,” as stated by the CBC. According to the reports, Grantham made the choice to take the life of his mother “to prevent her from witnessing the brutality he meant to do in the future.”

At the age of 21, Grantham fatally shot his mother in the head while she was playing the piano.

According to Justice Kathleen Ker, Grantham was suffering from mental health concerns, and he had also been watching violent content on the dark web weeks before the actor squeezed the trigger.

The actor from ‘Riverdale’ is currently receiving mental treatment while he is incarcerated, and he appears to be making progress as a result of this.

Ker mentioned the fact that he was “diminutive” in size when she stated that she would not suggest that he be sent to a maximum-security jail.

The attorney for the kid actor, Chris Johnson, stated that his client is “very nervous about the whole situation.”

Because he is a relatively small guy, the prospect of going through the legal system could very well be overwhelming and upsetting for him.

Did Grantham Intend To Murder Justin Trudeau?

The murder of Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, was supposedly Grantham’s goal. The actor from Canada packed his car with three weapons, ammo, 12 Molotov bombs, camping gear, and a map indicating the location of Rideau Cottage, where Trudeau and his family resided.

He never did make it to Trudeau’s home, though, and instead went to the Vancouver police station to report himself in.

The actor had been going through a “severe phase of clinical depression” in the months prior to the crime, according to two psychiatric assessments cited by the crown prosecutor, Michaela Donnelly.

According to reports, Lisa Grantham presented a victim impact statement mourning the passing of her mother and described her as her best friend.

Ryan left her little opportunity to protect herself, making her defenseless. Knowing that he threatened her life hurts me, she claimed. The court was informed by Lisa and her mother’s sister that they “fear his release from prison.”

