Why Did Vhagar Kill Arrax? What Happened At The Dance Of The Dragons?

The second instalment of the Game of Thrones franchise, House of the Dragon, an American fantasy drama series based on the “Fire & Blood” novel by George R. R. Martin, is a prequel to Game of Thrones (2011–2019). It is produced by the same team for HBO.

In October 2019, the order for House of the Dragon to proceed directly to series was made. The first season of the television show will have 10 episodes and will premiere on August 21, 2022. Casting began in July 2020, and principal filming will begin in the United Kingdom in April 2021.

Prince Aemond Targaryen’s blood was spilt when Prince Lucerys Velaryon and Arrax were killed by Vhagar in House of the Dragon’s season 1 episode 10, making it obvious that the Dance of the Dragons started. The fact that Vhagar disobeyed the one-eyed prince and ate Luke and Arrax into oblivion, however, made it quite evident that Aemond had no desire to murder Lucerys.

Despite the fact that we are aware of the Targaryens’ prowess in riding dragons, we cannot assume that they have complete mastery over them. So, contrary to what Daenerys claimed in an earlier episode of Game of Thrones, dragons are not slaves. Aemond found out the hard way when he was the one who incited a conflict between the Blacks and the Greens.

House Of The Dragon Story

The prequel spinoff series “House of the Dragon,” which tells the tale of House Targaryen during the height of the family’s dynasty, has been released by HBO as part of the official franchising of its hugely popular fantasy series “Game of Thrones.” In the series, the infamous war of succession for the Iron Throne and the beginning of the royal family’s demise are shown.

Even though “Game of Thrones” has completely new characters and a different timeline, “House of the Dragon” has a similar aesthetic. Bryan Cogman, the author of “Thrones,” originally devised the idea, which was later revised.

Because the main fight in “House of the Dragon” is over who will succeed King Viserys I on the Iron Throne, the show truly narrates the beginnings of a significant civil war of succession.

Martin’s novels’ history claims that the main struggle led to a bloody civil war and split the Targaryen family. The “Dance of the Dragons,” a time of civil conflict between Targaryen family members, was the setting for the novel House of the Dragon. Two centuries before Martin’s and HBO’s Game of Thrones’ events, there was a civil war.

The Cast Of House Of The Dragon

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen

Milly Alcock as young Princess Rhaenyra

Emma D’Arcy as adult Princess Rhaenyra

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

Paddy Considine as Viserys I

House Of The Dragon: The Dance Of The Dragons Explained

The Targaryen Civil War, also known as The Dance of the Dragons, which occurred from 129 to 131 AC, is described in depth in the HBO series House of the Dragon. Following the death of King Viserys I, his son Aegon II and daughter Rhaenyra, whom the King had long designated as his legitimate heir, contend for control of the Iron Throne.

The “greens,” or Alicent/Aegon II’s party, and the “blacks,” or Rhaenyra’s party, were the two factions of allegiance that emerged from the Dance of the Dragons.

The major players in the kingdom were divided in their allegiances after Viserys’s death because a small council meeting was called to decide whether Rhaenyra or Aegon the Elder would rule the kingdom (Rhaenyra also had a young son by a Daemon named Aegon).

For the first week, Rhaenyra was not informed of Viserys’s passing, giving the green council time to swiftly crown Aegon II as king. Instigating her own coronation and a historic civil war that divided Westeros for which Targaryen deserved the Iron Throne, Rhaenyra vowed vengeance after learning of the betrayal of her siblings and putative supporters.

Why Did Vhagar Kill Arrax?

The conflict between the Blacks and the Greens, which was certain to happen when Prince Aemond Targaryen and Vhagar killed Prince Lucerys Velaryon and Arrax, was the show’s standout moment in the season 1 finale of House of the Dragon. This took place when both Aemond and Lucerys, representing their respective sides, paid a diplomatic visit to Lord Borros Baratheon of Storm’s End.

Aemond demanded Luke give up an eye as recompense for the eye he had stolen from him six years earlier, and that is what actually transpired. Naturally, Lucerys wasn’t going to give his eye up or even engage in combat with Aemond because he wanted to respect his mother’s request that he go to Storm’s End just as a messenger and not as a fighter.

Fortunately for Luke, he was able to escape Storm’s End without losing his eye since Lord Borros didn’t want blood to be spilt in his hall. However, Luke’s good fortune rapidly ran out when he and Arrax were pursued by Aemond and Vhagar after leaving Storm’s End.

The larger Vhagar was able to fly through the strong storm better than the smaller one, and was essentially pursuing the smaller dragon the entire time, which did not end well for Luke and Arrax. As intelligent as dragons may be, they are still instinct-driven creatures, and it was Arrax’s attack on Vhagar that caused things to spiral out of control.

Vhagar had disobeyed Aemond and killed the smaller dragon. They have always been vicious animals who comprehend the most basic rule of nature, which is that when attacked or provoked, one should either flee or take action.

In this sense, when Arrax fought Vhagar out of self-preservation, the larger dragon became so enraged that she only wanted to avenge what the lesser dragon had done to her. This was in line with the dragons’ inherent traits, which include their continued ferocity and inherent will to murder.

The only thing that mattered to Vhagar was to retaliate when assaulted or provoked, regardless of what Aemond’s motives may have been. Therefore, the enormous dragon had every excuse in the world to attack and kill Arrax because he was punished by Lucerys for Arrax’s attack on Vhagar.

House Of The Dragon Review

House of the Dragon on Sky Atlantic is great. It recaps Game of Thrones for an hour. Westeros’ hits. Family members secretly and publicly plot and betray. Fighting and romping. They exist. There’s a drunken orgy, an axe to the face, and more. George RR Martin’s universe returns confidently.

It’s horrifying but captivating. It begins 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen’s birth and follows the Targaryen dynasty’s fall. After six episodes of battling and scheming, the true question is why it took two centuries to fall. Succession is the series’ unifying theme.

Milly Alcock plays Princess Rhaenyra in episodes 1-5. PADY CONSIDINE Rhaenyra is a strong, ambitious, and daring youth who would make an excellent heir if the Lords hadn’t said tradition expects a king on the Iron Throne. Royal ladies breed and negotiate. “I’m glad I’m not a lady,” comments another character. Tagline.

Rhaenyra complains as Viserys’ brother advances. Daemon is an unruly peacock. As Viserys weakens, the political wheel spins faster. Matt Smith plays vain, angry Daemon, who can’t betray his family name. He’s the only bad main character in King’s Landing until episode 6. House of Dragon drip-feeds villains. This universe has matured.

Elvis Presley said “talk, not action.” There are sprawling fights and bloody beatings, and one epic battle scene (the “Crab Feeder” may sound cute, but wait and see how that works out), but after the opener, much of this is about whispered conversations and heated discussions over loyalties, betrayals, allegiances, and which children should marry to minimise political fallout. Much dialogue.

Specificity strengthens and weakens it. Given the enormous ensemble, it’s narratively rich and focused. This is the Targaryens’ narrative, albeit Tully, Stark, and Lannister are mentioned. I might not have kept up if it bounced between Houses and power centres. I missed Game of Thrones’ scope and colourful settings.

After a few years, everyone had children in episode 6. (As much childbirth as in One Born Every Minute, but not as fluffy.) The action is restarted with certain characters as adults, but not permanently. This shift was elegant and proper, so it seemed unlikely. House of the Dragon is huge and grandiose, pushing television. It’s less entertaining.

