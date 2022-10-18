The Halloween Movie: Why Did Michael Myers Try To Kill Laurie, His Actual Sister?

In the first Halloween movie, the evil Michael Myers tortured his family, starting with the murder of his sister. In October 1978, John Carpenter’s Halloween debuted on the big screen.

The next year, it rose to prominence as one of the most watched independent films. In 1981, Billy Joel based his song “The Stranger” on the movie since it impacted him so much.

The character originally debuted in John Carpenter’s 1978 masterpiece Halloween, played by Jamie Lee Curtis. At the end of the movie, she was attempting to flee the murderous Michael Myers by navigating a suburban home that had been turned into a hellscape.

In multiple sequels, including David Gordon Green’s 2018 Halloween, the actress has returned to the role to play the Boogeyman. The wait is ended, and the sequel, Halloween Kills, will begin showing on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Why Does Michael Myers Kill People?

The real motivation behind Michael Myers’ murders might be much easier than previously believed, and it has nothing to do with his missing sisters, nieces, nephews, or bizarre cults. According to a Halloween belief, Michael Myers doesn’t have a specific target in mind when he kills; rather, his motive is to instil dread.

Killing his older sister when he was only six years old on Halloween night was a surefire way to instil fear throughout Haddonfield and beyond, but it undoubtedly drove him to Smith’s Grove, where he carried on instilling fear in a different way.

After that particular Halloween night, as was already mentioned, Michael remained silent and became a mystery that experts were trying to solve, especially Dr. Sam Loomis (Donald Pleasence), who developed an obsession with him. Michael became a figure to be feared as a result of this, however some of this was also forgotten as time went on.

Since his family house had been on the market for 15 years by the time Michael Myers managed to escape from Smith’s Grove, the majority of people had grown tired of the Michael Myers legend.

Michael came to this realisation after leaving Haddonfield and running into Laurie, who was unconcerned about being too close to the Myers residence despite Tommy Doyle’s warnings. Then, Michael set out to instil dread once more, and Laurie was the ideal target.

However, first, he wanted to demonstrate to Laurie that there was much to be scared of, so he murdered her friends and set up a full scenario at the Wallaces’ home with the bodies of her friends and his sister’s gravestone. Loomis also played a role in the overall “spread dread” strategy because he made sure the community of Haddonfield knew Michael was back and very dangerous, whether it was on purpose or not is another matter.

Why Michael Myers Wants To Kill Laurie Strode?

Following the horrible murder of his older sister by Michael Myers when he was only six years old, Halloween depicts Michael Myers being admitted to Smith’s Grove Sanitarium for treatment and psychiatric reflection.

Michael escapes Smith’s Grove 15 years later and goes back to his Illinois hometown of Haddonfield. There, much to her companions’ dismay, he meets Laurie Strode, a sweet adolescent who has chosen to watch over her younger neighbour Tommy Doyle. Although Laurie miraculously escapes his fury, Michael kills all of her companions during the night.

In Halloween II, the tale of the Halloween franchise revealed that Laurie Strode is actually Michael Myers’ younger sister, albeit she was unaware of this. When Laurie was adopted by the Strodes, the truth of her ancestry was concealed from her. Thus, Dr. Samuel Loomis briefly prevents Michael from killing his last surviving sister when he returns with that goal.

The same idea is repeated in Halloween: H20: 20 Years Later, a film that intends to ignore all of the Halloween sequels that came after Halloween II and in which Laurie becomes the headmistress of a California boarding school after pretending to die in order to sever Michael’s links to her.

Unbeknownst to her, Michael learns of her new identity and whereabouts, and the two re-cross paths. It’s interesting how Dr. Loomis’ description of Michael at the beginning of H20 captures his true wicked nature to a T.

Why Michael Myers Kills In Halloween Trilogy?

The fact that Michael Myers no longer has a clear motive for his devastation and murder is one of the most intriguing parts of David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy. In the updated trilogy, Laurie Strode and Michael Myers are not at all linked, and it is instead hinted that Michael stalked Laurie in the first Halloween only for the purpose of murder.

On the other side, perhaps Michael’s inexplicable drive to kill is the same reason he does so. In the original Halloween movies, it made perfect sense as to why Michael wanted to kill Laurie and why he killed everyone in his way until he accomplished his aim.

Over the years, there has been a strong consensus that Michael is either a nasty psychopath who finds satisfaction in killing people, or he has a number of personality disorders. Additionally, in Halloween (2018), Michael looks for Laurie just to exact retribution. She was still alive after his 1978 atrocity, and he evidently couldn’t rest until she was declared dead.

Michael’s 30-year comeback turns out to be terrible for the village of Haddonfield, and the need for vengeance is greater than ever, especially since it is presumed that Michael killed Laurie’s daughter Karen in Halloween Kills. At this point in the renowned franchise, Michael only commits murder because he can and, in all honesty, for his own selfish gain.

