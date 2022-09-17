Why Does My Instagram Keep Crashing?

Constant Instagram crashes are frustrating, to say the least. But it’s a lot better than having Instagram arbitrarily delete your account or block your posts.

Perhaps you want to keep up with current events. It’s possible that you’re an influencer looking to grow your fan base. Or maybe you’re in the mood for watching amusing clips of people tripping and falling. To be honest, it makes little difference either way. There is no one who is immune to this issue.

Instagram users who regularly encounter crashes can take a few measures to try to fix the issue. And with any luck, you won’t be out of commission for long.

Android And iOS Instagram Crashes

It’s important to be aware that Instagram crashes on Android and iOS are fairly common. The OS you’re using might not matter; this issue could arise nonetheless. Instagram must be the most up-to-date version of its app and OS to be of any use.

If your operating system is not up to date, you may still encounter this issue even if Instagram is up to date on your device. Both should be current. There are, however, potential solutions to this issue.

iOS

Since individual cache entries cannot be deleted in this program, clearing the cache requires accessing the program’s configuration page and uninstalling the program entirely. The application must be reinstalled once this is done. The application will be reborn without any of its history.

Android

The process is simplified considerably for Android devices. Simply navigate to the app’s settings and delete your cache in the “storage and cache” section. This may solve the issue. If that doesn’t work, I recommend installing the latest updates. The latter technique has a chance of solving iOS cache-related issues.

Fixing Instagram Crashes

It’s annoying when the app closes unexpectedly in the middle of doing something, like adding a photo to your Instagram Story or experimenting with Instagram’s new hand and face effects.

If Instagram keeps crashing for you, whether it’s when you’re trying to open direct messages, create a Reel, or post, try these fixes.

Upgrade The App

You should check to see if there are any available updates for your device or the app itself. If your phone’s operating system has been updated, for instance, you may need to download a new version of the app to use it with the new software.

In that case, check to see if there are any updates waiting for installation, and get those updates on your device right away.

Verify The Storage Capacity

If your phone’s storage capacity is too low, Instagram may also crash. There should be 10–20 percent free space on your phone’s storage for apps to run smoothly.

TikTok and other similar apps can be extremely memory and storage intensive, to the point where you’ll be unable to use any other apps on your phone.

If you’re running low on storage space, you can free up some room by erasing unused programs, photos, and videos. If you own an iPhone and want to learn how to delete some unnecessary files, read this.

Remove The App And Reinstall

If you have an iPhone and followed the prior recommendation, you may have already done this. Deleting the app and reinstalling it may help you get around this problem.

If you’ve tried everything and Instagram still isn’t working, head over to their official Twitter to see if they’ve posted any updates about the problem. There could be issues on the server end, for instance.

Empty Cache

Data is stored on your phone in an effort to reduce load times as you use various apps. Eventually, this can accumulate and become a serious issue.

And if any of the data stored in the cache has been altered, the situation is even direr. Therefore, clearing your cache is a viable solution to this problem.

Follow these steps if you’re using an Android device:

Launch the preferences menu.

Select the Objects in the Storage tab.

To view the entire library of programs, tap Other Apps.

Explore until you locate Instagram, and then click on it.

Select Cache and tap the Clear button.

On an iPhone, clearing the app cache requires uninstalling and reinstalling the app. The steps to take are:

You can launch Instagram from either your Home screen or your list of installed apps.

The Instagram menu can be accessed by tapping and holding the app icon until a drop-down appears or the apps begin to wiggle.

Select the minus sign (Remove App) in the upper left corner of the icon.

Respond “Yes” when prompted to confirm the removal of the app.

You need to reinstall Instagram and then log back in.

What To Do If Instagram Crashes While Trying To Share Something?

When you try to upload an image or video to Instagram, the app may crash because the file type is not supported. If your image is not a JPEG or PNG, the Instagram app may crash. If you need to upload a video, you can always reduce the quality by lowering the video’s resolution.

When having trouble uploading a video to Instagram because it’s Ultra HD resolution 4K 120 FPS quality, try converting it to Full HD resolution 1080p 60 FPS quality first. Within iOS’s Camera settings, users can switch between High Efficiency and High Compatibility for content quality.

Why Is It So Important To Update Instagram?

Instagram’s future updates may significantly alter the app’s functionality. The interface and experience for both content producers and consumers are liable to shift as a result of these upgrades.

These changes demonstrate Instagram’s dedication to providing a bug-free experience for its users. You can see more text on a post after updating the Instagram app, and you can get more sets of filters and such.

Why Do Content Creators Care About These Changes?

In addition to preventing crashes, these updates often include new functionality, such as the ability to tell a story in a shorter amount of time by taking advantage of the enhanced visual effects introduced in a recent update.

What Exactly Do The Updates Entail For The User?

As the app evolves, so does the user’s interaction with it. As the crashing problem is resolved, you may also notice a reduction in the number of long text posts in your timeline and an increase in the number of posts that include relevant hashtags that you follow.

When new filters are introduced, users notice that the posted content is more interesting and less generic.

We don’t think it’s necessary to download these updates right away, but we can attest that doing so improves your Instagram experience and makes it less likely to crash.

