Arsenal Vs Manchester City Postponed: Fans Are Very Upset About It!

Arsenal and Manchester City, the top two teams in the Premier League, were scheduled to meet battle tonight before yet another match postponement messed up the schedule.

The Gunners, who have won nine of their first 10 games, including convincing wins over both Liverpool and Tottenham, have challenged the defending champions throughout the entire season.

In the first few weeks of the season, Mikel Arteta’s team has largely responded to all of the questions posed to them, with the lone blemish being a defeat against Manchester United, which came despite their overall strong performance.

The reason it has been postponed is that tonight was supposed to be their toughest test to date and possibly their largest test of the season.

Also Read: What Happened To Melvin Gordon?

Why Is Arsenal Vs Man City Been Postponed?

The games that were scheduled to take place after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II were postponed due to the increased demands placed on the police force, one of which was to oversee the burial that took place on October 19th. In the weeks that followed, there was an overwhelming influx of tourists into the United Kingdom, which necessitated the postponement of the Arsenal team’s Europa League match against PSV Eindhoven.

The following is an excerpt from a statement issued by UEFA at the time: “The UEFA Europa League match between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven, which was scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 15, has been postponed, and a new date will be communicated in due course, according to an announcement made by UEFA today.

“This is due to the severe limits on police resources and organizational challenges relating to the continuing activities surrounding the national sorrow for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the statement reads. “The national sadness for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

After that, the game was moved to Thursday, October 20, despite the fact that other Premier League teams are set to engage in midweek action on that day. Because of this, Arsenal and Manchester City decided to postpone their match, which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 19, in order to provide Arsenal, the opportunity to play the match as originally scheduled.

UEFA added: “The decision made by the Premier League to postpone the domestic match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC, which was initially scheduled to be played on October 19th, made it possible for this match to be rescheduled and played at a later date.

“UEFA would like to thank the Premier League and the clubs concerned for their flexibility and cooperation in the rescheduling of the UEFA Europa League match which had been postponed due to the inability of local police forces to guarantee its secure staging,” the statement read.

“UEFA would like to thank the Premier League and the clubs concerned for their flexibility and cooperation in the rescheduling of the UEFA Europa League match.”

Arsenal is now in first place in Group A of the Europa League, despite having played one game fewer than both Bodo/Glimt and Zurich. They are also two points ahead of PSV, who are their closest opponents. The outcome of their two contests versus the Dutch team will be crucial in determining which team emerges victorious from the group round.

Read More: Know Everything About The Tua Controversy

When Will Arsenal Vs Man City Be Rescheduled?

The rescheduled game’s date has not yet been determined. The Premier League indicated that a new date for the Arsenal FC vs. Manchester City FC matchup would be revealed soon.

Due to the packed schedule, it appears likely that the game won’t be played until after the World Cup, which would be sometime in the new year.

A unique Premier League season has resulted from the winter World Cup. On November 13, 2022, the last matches of that season will be played, and Qatar will host the opening match of the tournament four days later.

When Was Arsenal Vs Man City Set To Take Place?

Fans are extremely dissatisfied owing to the fact that the appetizing game that was supposed to take place tonight at The Emirates between the two teams that are currently at the top of the Premier League summit had to be postponed. Prior to the postponements, the match between the Gunners and Manchester City was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 19.

Arsenal are currently in first place in the Premier League, four points ahead of Manchester City. If Mikel Arteta’s team had won the match, they would have been able to extend their lead over the reigning champions to seven points and take over exclusive possession of first place.

Fans of the sport will have to be patient for a little while longer before they can witness the two clubs compete head-to-head against one another on the same field for this year’s championship.

Due to the fact that the 2022 World Cup will begin in Qatar the following month, the Premier League fixture schedule has become busier than ever throughout the month of October.

Matchday 12 represents the second round of midweek games already this season, but the Gunners and the Citizens will not be involved in any of them.

For More Trending & Entertainment Related News, Do Visit: TheWhistlerNews.com