‘Criminal Minds’ Is Leaving Netflix: Where Can I Stream The Popular Crime Drama Online?

Criminal Minds, one of the most popular shows now streaming on Netflix, will sadly no longer be available to watch on the platform in the not-too-distant future. According to several polls and surveys, Criminal Minds is consistently ranked as one of the most popular television programmes in the entire world. The well-liked CBS series, on the other hand, was scheduled to be removed from Netflix in the United States on June 29, 2022. Between the years 2005 and 2020, a total of fifteen seasons of the show aired on television.

Throughout those seasons, the show followed a group of FBI profilers as they investigated the disturbed minds of criminals. Despite the fact that the show was pulled from Netflix in June owing to a license that had expired, the first 12 of the show’s 15 seasons are still available to watch on the streaming service. If you want to watch the show from the beginning, all three most recent seasons are available to watch in their entirety on Paramount+ or Hulu right now.

Also Read: ‘Resident Evil’ Canceled at Netflix

Why is Criminal Minds Leaving Netflix?

Criminal Minds has been on Netflix ever since the year 2014. According to Variety, in 2021, it was the television programme that was viewed the most times through the streaming service Netflix. The publication went on to suggest that a significant number of individuals have viewed it for an astounding 33.9 billion minutes.

Therefore, if a show is one of the most streamed on Netflix, the question arises as to why the platform is letting it go. There is something that is not correct about this situation. Let’s make an effort to convey the entire problem to you right now. Therefore, Paramount Global owns the CBS television network.

A partnership between CBS and Netflix will come to an end in June 2022 if it is not renewed. Both platforms chose not to sign renewal agreements. Now, Paramount has its own streaming service that goes by the name Paramount+. There was no such thing as Paramount+ when the streaming rights were still held by Netflix. However, given that the parent company of CBS now operates a streaming platform, it is only logical for them to be the exclusive owners of the streaming rights.

Since Paramount+ and Netflix are two of the most renowned competitors in their respective industries, it would be quite irresponsible for your subsidiary firm to grant the sole rights to a show that was produced by your competitor and which is also performing very well in the ratings. Criminal Minds is available in its entirety on Paramount+, with all 15 seasons.

Read More: Charlotte Season 2 Expected Release Date

Criminal Minds Season 16 Plot

The new season of Criminal Minds from Paramount+ is not slated to have a crime of the week like the original, but rather one extended case arc that spans the entire season, similar to how CBS handled CSI: Vegas. However, it will continue to follow the profilers employed by the FBI’s Behavioural Analysis Unit (BAU), who use behaviour analysis and profiling to find criminals known as Unsubs (Unknown Subjects) who commit federal crimes.

In the new series, the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other killers. When the world opens back up, the network goes operational, and our team must hunt them down.https://t.co/iT3pcKS5XR — Variety (@Variety) July 14, 2022

Criminal Minds Season 16 Cast

Joe Mantegna as David Rossi

Matthew Gray Gubler as Dr. Spencer Reid

Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez

Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss

Jane Lynch as Diana Reid

Daniel Henney as Matt Simmons

J. Cook as Jennifer – JJ – Jareau

Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia

Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis

Aubrey Plaza as Cat Adams

Jayne Atkinson as Erin Strauss

Jim O’Heir as Clifford Stinson

Ben Savage as Young Jason Gideon

Beth Riesgraf as Maeve Donovan

Kelly Frye as Kristy Simmons

Declan Whaley as David Simmons

Thomas Howell as George Foyet

Josh Stewart as William LaMontagne Jr.

Mekhai Andersen as Henry LaMontagne

Alex Jennings as Grace Lynch

Rachael Leigh Cook as Maxine Brenner

Stephen Bishop as Andrew Mendoza

Michael Mosley as Everett Lynch

Sharon Lawrence as Roberta Lynch

Gail O’Grady as Krystall Rossi

Joseph C. Phillips as James Barbour

Paul F. Tompkins as Brian Garrity

Criminal Minds finale

The crew finally defeated the Chameleon after coming up with a sophisticated plan to blow up their jet while he was still inside of it. John McClane’s actions in Die Hard 2 served as the basis for this plot, which was a success. The reassuring fact was that no crew members of the BAU had perished in the course of the incident. Rossi was hurt, but he was able to recover completely.

Rossi hosted a party at his house a month later that we mistakenly thought was going to be a retirement celebration for him, but it was actually a going-away party for Garcia who had moved on to work at a non-profit. Since they were no longer co-workers, Alvez took her out to dinner, on a date!

Other Shows Leaving Netflix

Reign

A Haunted House 2

Vampire Academy

Alone

Ladybird

The Blind Side

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

FAQs- People Also Ask

Why are movies leaving Netflix?

Netflix obtains TV series and film rights from international studios. Even though we work hard to keep the movies you want to see, some do depart Netflix due to licencing agreements.

What does Netflix pay for a film?

Netflix doesn’t make its deals publicly known, but based on information we were able to obtain online, the company presently pays blockbuster movies between $100 and $250 million, while the budgets for popular TV shows with numerous seasons run from $300 to $500 million.

How much debt does Netflix have?

At the end of March, Netflix had $14.5 billion in total debt. The corporation does have about $6 billion in cash to offset that, but it also has billions in short-term liabilities that must be paid at any one time. In the first quarter, Netflix paid $188 million in interest, which equates to $752 million a year.

To Know More Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews.com