What Actually Caused Fergie To Leave The Black Eyed Peas?

In 2001, when she joined the Black-Eyed Peas as a new band member, American singer-songwriter Fergie became well-known. Despite joining the group seven years after its inception, Fergie went on to become one of the most adored and favoured band members.

Fergie frequently took time away from the Black Eyed Peas’ activities while she was a member of the band to create solo albums and singles.

She became a solo pop artist with the help of her hugely popular albums The Dutchess and Double Dutchess. When it was revealed that Fergie had permanently left the band Black Eyes Peas in 2017, fans of the pop queen and the group were startled.

Why did Fergie leave the Black Eyed Peas?

Rapper will.i.am made hints about a schism between Fergie and the rest of the band while marketing the record on numerous venues. The rapper added that The Black Eyed Peas were now a trio in a 2018 interview with Daily Star, and he said he didn’t know why Fergie had quit the group.

Will.i.am went on to say that even without Fergie, the Black Eyes Peas were still able to make excellent music. In a 2019 interview with Billboard, the Black Eyes Peas members revealed that Fergie had quit the band to concentrate on her solo music career and to be a good mother to her son Axl, despite the fact that Fergie herself had never remarked on it.

Fergie released her hugely popular album Double Dutchess shortly after quitting the band in 2017. Josh Duhamel, a well-known American actor, and Fergie have a 7-year-old son together. After the couple’s separation in 2017, their divorce was finally finalised in 2019. Josh and Fergie currently share parenting of their son Axl.

Why did Fergie disappear?

The Black Eyes Peas have been performing since 1995, but their career really took off in 2001 when Fergie joined the group. In addition to performing at the Super Bowl, the musical group produced smash hits like Boom Boom Pow and I Gotta Feeling.

The Daily Star said that Fergie’s bandmates disclosed that she had taken a hiatus from the group in a 2017 interview. Fans, however, were disturbed when the band’s seventh studio album was released in October 2018 sans Fergie.

Fergie is focusing on Motherhood

It appears that Stacy “Fergie” Ferguson and the other Black Eyed Peas members William “Will.i.am” Adams, Jaime Luis “Taboo” Gomez, and Allan “apl.de.ap” Pineda do not have a history of animosity.

In June 2020, the band launched a new record; however, Fergie is conspicuously absent. In June 2020, Will.i.am told Billboard that she was concentrating on being a mother and that they “loved her.”

Will.i.am praised her, saying, “We’re here for her. That’s a hard job, and that’s what she really wants to do. She is aware of our contact information for a retreat or breakaway.

Additionally, Apl.de.ap expressed their love for Fergie, who is the mother of Josh Duhamel’s son Axl. We call Fergie our sister, he said. “Our sister she will always be. However, she wants to prioritise becoming a terrific mom, which sadly interferes with our routine. And, as Will mentioned, she has our whole backing.”

Fergie routinely documents their adventures on Instagram, so it’s not surprising that she likes to hang out with Axl. Fergie also acknowledged that she experienced mommy guilt at the office.

She said on the U.K. programme Lorraine in 2017: “If you’re a parent and you have a profession, it’s the mother shaming: ‘You can’t do that anymore, you’re a mum!'”. “How should I proceed? I enjoy both singing and dancing. I am what I am because of it.”

The New Member Of The Black Eyed Peas

J.Rey Soul (actual name Jessica Reynoso), who sings with Ozuna on the song “Mamacita,” was added to the Black Eyed Peas after Stacy “Fergie” Ferguson departed the group. Jaime Luis “Taboo” Gomez stated to Billboard in June 2020, “I feel like we’re giving birth to a new artist, J. Rey Soul.”

“I want to honour her with the highest admiration and regard possible. What the guys remarked, “Ferg, she’s doing the mom thing,” is true, but we’re also producing a great artist. She appears on this new album and in “Mamacita.””

Will.i.am couldn’t help but praise J.Rey Soul for singing with the Black Eyed Peas despite the fact that Fergie is typically thought of as the lone female member and lead vocalist. He said, “Imagine you’re 23 years old, you walk out on stage, you give it your all, and you sing your ass off.”

“I’m not familiar with that girl, Ozuna could have said. Put on a well-known person. Instead of looking at what she had accomplished, they evaluated her on her potential.”

Taboo is enthusiastic about what lies ahead even though Fergie is no longer a part of the Black Eyed Peas. He remarked, “We’ve come a long way since that time (with Fergie).

We’ve done everything we can to stay inspired, keep ourselves from looking back but constantly forward, and maintain our optimism. Fergalicious will be much missed, but the Black Eyed Peas seem to be starting up once more.

