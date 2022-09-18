Why Is My Left Airpod Not Working? How To Fix It?

AirPods are awesome, except when they don’t work right. A surprisingly widespread problem that many AirPod owners encounter is that only one earbud works, leaving you with no sound at all.

It’s frustrating and counterproductive when someone isn’t putting in the effort to get work done. In particular when it is not apparent until the very first moment of a call or recording.

You can’t stand listening with only one AirPod and got to have it fixed. But there are others who don’t mind. Most people expect them to function properly because AirPods Pro isn’t cheap.

If either of your AirPods suddenly stops functioning, this article will tell you what’s wrong and how to fix it. All AirPods models, including the original and second-generation models, as well as the Pro and Max variants, can benefit from the advice provided here.

Why Only One Side Of My AirPod Is Working?

Something is wrong if only one of your AirPods is working. This could have a variety of causes, from the relatively simple (a low battery or dirty AirPods) to the relatively complex (problems with network or audio settings).

This AirPods issue has multiple potential origins and solutions because of this. Following the troubleshooting steps until the AirPods start working again is the best course of action.

A malfunctioning pair of AirPods can cause the following problems:

No sound from one Airpod

If the sound is coming from only one Airpod, investigate the volume or settings. Also, dirt or grime may have accumulated on the earbud mesh, reducing the quality of your sound.

Disconnecting AirPod on one side:

When one of your AirPods won’t pair with your iOS or macOS device, it’s usually because you need to update either the firmware or operating system on your device. It’s also possible that your Network Settings need to be reset, especially if you have a lot of Bluetooth connections already set up.

Unable to charge one AirPod:

Perhaps one of your AirPods is completely dead and needs some time to recharge if it isn’t responding to the charging dock. It’s also possible that the earbuds’ charging case won’t have enough power to fully recharge them. If that doesn’t work, try cleaning the charging ports or updating the AirPods’ firmware.

What Should You Do If One AirPod Stops Working?

When an AirPod stops functioning, the cause isn’t always clear at first. There are a number of potential causes, including a dead battery, an incorrect software setting, or a dirty speaker mesh in one of the headphones. Examine each of these suggestions until you discover what corrects your AirPods’ connection.

Activate And Deactivate Bluetooth

The audio signal may not be making it from your device to your AirPods.

If that’s the case, you can try turning Bluetooth back on. Simply navigate to Settings > Bluetooth > toggle Bluetooth off (white), wait a few seconds, and then toggle it back on (green) on your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad.

Simply Restart Your Phone

It’s not likely that restarting will fix the issue, but it’s easy to do and won’t take long. Rebooting a device can sometimes temporarily fix issues by clearing out its active memory.

Try powering down and then powering back on your iPhone or iPad.

Unpair And Pair The Airpods Again

Separate your AirPods from your iPhone and re-pair them. One of your AirPods still isn’t working properly?

Get your AirPods ready for another round of setup. Settings > Bluetooth > tap the I next to the AirPods > Forget This Device > Forget Device will do the trick on an iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad.

That will disconnect the AirPods from your mobile device. Then, return the AirPods to their case, press and hold the case’s button, and proceed with the on-screen setup.

Charge And Check The Battery

Batteries should be checked. If only one AirPod is malfunctioning, a dead battery is probably to blame. Even if you charge both of your AirPods at the same time, one may run out of power before the other.

Battery life can be monitored via the AirPods app or your device’s widget; if necessary, charging can be performed.

Clean Your AirPods

Sponge the AirPods clean. Because of the gunk inside, the audio from one AirPod may be inaudible. Anything from lint to dust to earwax fits that description. If the AirPods’ speakers seem blocked, check the battery life and clean them.

Hard-Reset Your AirPods

If you’ve tried everything else and your AirPods still aren’t working, try hard resetting them. To unpair and re-pair your AirPods, proceed as described above.

Hold the AirPods case button for about 15 seconds, until the light alternates between amber and white flashes. Then release your grip and proceed as directed.

If that doesn’t work, try pressing the case button for 40-60 seconds this time. Wait until the light has cycled through the amber-to-white transition five times.

The Stereo Sound Must Be Equalized

It’s possible to adjust the volume level coming from each earpiece on your AirPods by navigating to the Accessibility settings on your iOS device.

It’s possible that the volume is set too high on one of your AirPods. Set the Balance slider to its middle position in Settings > Accessibility > Audio/Video to rectify the situation.

Operating System Update

Each new release of iOS and iPadOS includes a plethora of improvements and bug fixes. Unfortunately, this isn’t usually the solution, but it’s possible that your issue has been addressed in the most recent OS update for your device.

It’s not a bad idea to give the latest iOS release a try, as updates can be downloaded and installed quickly, are usually free, and often include useful improvements.

Ask Apple for Assistance

You need Apple’s professional support right now. Get in touch with Apple’s customer service or schedule a visit to the Genius Bar in an Apple retail store.

Reset network configuration

Your gadget has options for configuring its Bluetooth and other network connections. It’s possible that the issue is related to your configuration settings.

It may help to reset the settings, but you will have to re-pair Bluetooth devices, enter Wi-Fi passwords, etc. Choose Reset Network Settings from the menu at Settings > General > Reset.

Conclusion

Try resetting your iPhone’s network settings if the previous troubleshooting steps don’t work. To do this, open the Settings app, go to General, then Reset, then Reset Network Settings, and finally, try re-pairing your AirPods using the instructions above.

